Robotics team finishes 35th Local Robotics team finishes 35th By WHEE Staff April 21, 2024 NCI's first robotics team finishes seasonSTAGS Team 1262 finished the year with a ranking of 35th among 109 competing teams in the Chesapeake District that included teams from Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia.