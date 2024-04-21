Sunday, April 21, 2024
Robotics team finishes 35th

NCI’s first robotics team finishes season
STAGS Team 1262 finished the year with a ranking of 35th among 109 competing teams in the Chesapeake District that included teams from Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia.
