Search suspended

Search for missing man suspended
Kenneth Wayne Turner, 79, was last seen at his home at 76 Massie Drive in Fieldale on April 13. Family members reported him missing the following day and it is believed he left on foot, said Henry County Sheriff Wayne Davis.