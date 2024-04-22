New for Earth Day on Disney+: Priyanka Chopra Jonas narrates Disneynature’s ‘Tiger’

Disney+

Disneynature’s Tiger pounces onto Disney+ on Earth Day, April 22.

Narrated by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the project “lifts the veil on our planet’s most revered and charismatic animal, inviting viewers to journey alongside Ambar, a young tigress raising her cubs in the fabled forests of India.”

In the launch announcement, an “honored” Priyanka expresses, “It’s just wonderful to be able to be a part of something so special and to tell the story of this magnificent animal that comes from my country.”

She adds, “I have always loved tigers and I feel a kinship with the female tiger — I feel very protective of my family. Ambar’s journey is something I think every mom would really relate to.”

Co-director Vanessa Berlowitz tells ABC Audio, “The [tiger] moms are even more amazing than we thought they’d be. The males are kind of less stereotype, kind of one-dimensional baddies.”

She adds, “I also hope people take away the idea that, you know, this is a positive conservation success story. Tigers are doing really well in India because of what Indians have done to save them.”

Co-director Mark Linfield tells ABC Audio that Earth Day was the perfect release day for the film. “I actually love the idea that there’s a day when people are actually forced to stop and just think about nature and the environment, a little bit more than they might on an average day,” he says.

Linfield adds, “The more time we spend in nature and, you know, just get out into the wild … It’s good for everything. And it’s good to remind us that we’re part of nature and we’re not separate from it.”

