Douglas DC-4 plane crashes near river in Fairbanks, Alaska

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(FAIRBANKS, Alaska) — A Douglas DC-4 aircraft has crashed Tuesday in Fairbanks, Alaska, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

Alaska State Troopers and first responders from other state, federal and local agencies are heading to the scene of the crash, officials said.

The crash took place on the Tanana River a few miles from Fairbanks International Airport, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.