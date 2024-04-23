Tuesday, April 23, 2024
HomeNewsNationalDouglas DC-4 plane crashes near river in Fairbanks, Alaska
National

Douglas DC-4 plane crashes near river in Fairbanks, Alaska

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
5
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(FAIRBANKS, Alaska) — A Douglas DC-4 aircraft has crashed Tuesday in Fairbanks, Alaska, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

Alaska State Troopers and first responders from other state, federal and local agencies are heading to the scene of the crash, officials said.

The crash took place on the Tanana River a few miles from Fairbanks International Airport, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
FTC bans noncompete agreements for many Americans but legal battle looms that would delay change
Next article
Senate closer to approval of $95B foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE