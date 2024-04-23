Senate closer to approval of $95B foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

Michael Godek/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Senate on Tuesday cleared a hurdle toward the passage of a package to deliver $95 billion in foreign aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

In clearing a test vote, the Senate inched closer to the passage of the legislation, which includes four bills that passed in the House over the weekend with bipartisan support.

The Senate overwhelmingly voted to proceed with the national security supplemental by a vote of 80-19. Eight Republicans who previously voted against the Senate supplemental in February, voted in favor of the foreign aid package this time around.

The Senate has up to 30 hours to debate the package, meaning a final vote could come up later Tuesday or Wednesday. President Joe Biden urged the Senate to quickly advance the measures to his desk.

The package provides roughly $26 billion for Israel, currently at war with Hamas in Gaza; as well as $61 billion for Ukraine and $8 billion for allies in the Indo-Pacific. A fourth bill would force a U.S. ban of TikTok if its Chinese parent company doesn’t sell it; impose sanctions on Russia, China and Iran; and seize Russian assets to help Ukraine rebuild from the war’s damage.

“A lot of people inside and outside the Congress wanted this package to fail. But today, those in Congress who stand on the side of democracy are winning the day,” Schumer said after the procedural votes Tuesday afternoon. “To our friends in Ukraine, to our allies in NATO, to our allies in Israel, and to civilians around the world in need of help — help is on the way.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, during a fulsome press conference after the procedural vote, said he believes his party is beginning to beat back the trends of isolationism he has fought against. He concede that the isolationist streak in his party is not gone, but he said he believes progress has been made.

“If you’re looking for a trend I think it’s a trend in the direction that I would like to see us go, which is America steps up to its leadership role in the world and does what it needs to do,” McConnell said.

McConnell counted the groundswell of GOP support a win.

“I think we’ve turned the corner on this argument,” McConnell said. “… I think we’ve turned the corner on the isolationist movement. I’ve noticed how uncomfortable proponents of that are when you call them isolationists. I think we’ve made some progress and I think it’s going to have to continue.”

Schumer applauded the bipartisan approach to pass this legislation — including his work with McConnell.

“Leader McConnell and I, who don’t always agree, worked hand-in-hand and shoulder-to-shoulder to get this bill done. Together we were bipartisan and persistent,” Schumer said.

With the procedural votes’ passing, the Senate is closer to helping provide aid to ally countries — including Ukraine, which can’t win its fight against Russia without the funding, America’s top general in Europe said earlier this month.

“They are now being out shot by the Russian side five to one. So Russians fire five times as many artillery shells at the Ukrainians then the Ukrainians are able to fire back,” U.S. European Command’s Gen. Christopher Cavoli told the House Armed Services Committee. “That will immediately go to 10 to one in a matter of weeks. We’re not talking about months.”

The outcome of the war could hang in the balance, according to Cavoli.

“The severity of this moment cannot be overstated. If we do not continue to support Ukraine, Ukraine could lose,” he said.

In anticipation of the bill passing, the Biden administration has worked up a roughly $1 billion military assistance package for Ukraine with the first shipment arriving within days of approval, a U.S. official told ABC News on Tuesday.

The package will include desperately needed artillery rounds, air defense ammunition and armored vehicles, according to the official. The weapons and equipment will be drawn from existing U.S. stockpiles under presidential drawdown authority (PDA).

It has been more than a year since Congress approved new aid for Ukraine in its fight against Russian invaders. The war has intensified in recent weeks, as more Russian strikes break through with Ukraine’s air defenses running low.

President Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday to reiterate U.S. support for the nation. Zelenskyy said he was “grateful” to Biden “for his unwavering support for Ukraine and for his true global leadership.”

The Ukrainian leader commended House Speaker Mike Johnson — whose position on Ukraine aid evolved from also requiring changes to border and immigration policy to working with Democrats to pass the latest bills — and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

Biden first requested more assistance for Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific last fall. The Senate passed a $95 billion bill in February, but the legislation faced a logjam in the House as a coalition of Republican hard-liners grew opposed to sending more resources overseas without addressing domestic issues like immigration.

At the same time, GOP leaders like Johnson echoed those concerns and had pushed for major changes to immigration policy, though a sweeping deal in the Senate to tie foreign aid to such changes was opposed by former President Donald Trump and rejected by conservatives as insufficient.

Then, pressure increased on lawmakers to pass aid to overseas allies after Iran’s unprecedented attacks on Israel earlier this month, in retaliation for a strike on an Iranian consular complex in Syria, and as Russian forces continue to make offensive gains.

Speaker Johnson, once opposed to more aid for Ukraine, said last week he was “willing” to stake his job on the issue as an ouster threat looms from fellow Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Thomas Massie and Paul Gosar.

Johnson earned bipartisan praise for the reversal.

“He tried to do what the, you know, say the Freedom Caucus wanted him to do. It wasn’t going to work in the Senate or the White House,” Republican Rep. Michael McCaul, the House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman, said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “At the end of the day, we were running out of time. Ukraine’s getting ready to fall.”

Johnson, McCaul said, “went through a transformation” on the issue.

After the procedural votes’ passing, Schumer even praised Johnson.

“I thank Speaker Johnson, who rose to the occasion, in his own words, said he had to do the right thing despite the enormous political pressure on him” Schumer said.

ABC News’ Juhi Doshi contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.