Actor Timothy Busfield faces new assault claim from 16-year-old victim: Court documents

Timothy Busfield is seen in a mugshot photo. (Albuquerque Metro Detention Facility)

(New Mexico) — Actor Timothy Busfield, who was arrested on charges of alleged criminal sexual contact of a minor and child abuse, is facing a new assault claim from another alleged victim, according to a motion for pretrial detention.

In a document filed on Wednesday, prosecutors said the father of a 16-year-old went to law enforcement on Tuesday to report alleged abuse from “several years ago.”

The teenage girl said that during an audition, Busfield “kissed her and put his hands down her pants and touched her privates,” the document said.

Busfield “begged the family to not report to law enforcement if he received therapy,” the document said, adding that the teenager’s father was a therapist and agreed at the time.

Busfield’s attorney said in a statement on Wednesday, “Tim Busfield denies the allegations in the criminal complaint and maintains they are completely false. As a voluntary step, he submitted to an independent polygraph examination regarding those allegations and passed.”

Busfield, best known for his role as Danny Concannon on “The West Wing,” turned himself in to authorities in New Mexico on Tuesday on charges of alleged criminal sexual contact of a minor and child abuse, according to police and U.S. Marshals sources.

The charges stem from accusations that Busfield inappropriately touched a child actor on the set of his show “The Cleaning Lady,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by ABC News. According to court documents, the child’s parents reported that the alleged abuse began in 2022, when the child was 7 years old, and lasted until 2024.

Busfield denied the allegations when interviewed by investigators, according to the criminal complaint. 

A publicist for Busfield’s wife, actress Melissa Gilbert, said in a statement on Tuesday that Gilbert “is honoring the request of Tim’s lawyers not to speak publicly while the legal process unfolds. … Melissa stands with and supports her husband and will address the public at an appropriate time.”

The new court document argues Busfield should remain detained. The prosecutors also accuse Busfield of speaking to the media before turning himself in to allegedly “prioritize personal narrative control.”

At a brief court appearance on Wednesday, a judge said Busfield will remain in custody in New Mexico with no bond. 

Meg Ryan shares tribute to Rob Reiner: ‘Oh how we will miss this man’
Special guests Rob Reiner, Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal attend the 30th anniversary screening of ‘When Harry Met Sally…’ during the opening night at the 2019 10th Annual TCM Classic Film Festival on April 11, 2019, in Hollywood, California. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TCM)

Meg Ryan has shared a tribute to the late Rob Reiner.

The actress, who starred in Rob Reiner’s classic 1989 romantic comedy film When Harry Met Sally… and co-starred alongside him in 1993’s Sleepless in Seattle, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a tribute to the director and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, who were found stabbed to death in their home in California on Sunday.

Ryan posted a black-and-white photo of herself dancing with Rob Reiner alongside a lengthy caption.

“Oh how we will miss this man,” Ryan wrote. “Thank you, Rob and Michelle [sic], for the way you believe in true love, in fairy tales, and in laughter. Thank you for your faith in the best in people, and for your profound love of our country.”

The actress continued, writing that she has “to believe that their story will not end with this impossible tragedy, that some good may come, some awareness raised.”

“I don’t know, but my guess is that they would want that to be hopeful and humane, to be something that brings us all to a greater understanding of one another and to some peace,” Ryan wrote.

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found dead with stab wounds on Sunday in their Los Angeles home.

The couple’s son Nick Reiner is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, with the special circumstance of multiple murders, for allegedly stabbing his parents to death on Sunday, according to prosecutors.

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner met while he was directing When Harry Met Sally… and married in 1989. They shared three children, Jake Reiner, Romy Reiner and Nick Reiner.

Romy Reiner is the one who found her parents’ bodies in their Brentwood home on Sunday, sources told ABC News.

Rob Reiner is also survived by daughter Tracy Reiner with his first wife, Penny Marshall.

Dick Van Dyke prepares to turn 100: ‘I’m so lucky’
Dick Van Dyke poses at the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites on June 7, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images, FILE)

Dick Van Dyke is getting ready to turn 100 years old.

The famed and celebrated actor — whose career has included Emmys, a Grammy, a Tony and a Lifetime Achievement Honor — opened up to ABC News’ Chris Connelly about his milestone age, and his new book that’s filled with advice on how to reach it.

Connelly and Van Dyke spoke at the actor’s Malibu, California, home with his wife, Arlene Silver, in an interview that aired on Good Morning America on Friday.

“You know I played old men a lot. And I always played ’em as angry and cantankerous,” he said, adding with a laugh, “It’s not really that way.”

He continued, “I don’t know any other 100-year-old, but I can speak for myself.”

Speaking about his physical condition as he approaches the century mark on Saturday, Van Dyke said, “I’m so lucky. I don’t have any ache or pain.”

He added he goes to the gym three days a week, calling his wife “a health nut.”

“I think that saved me from the pain. That’s good advice for anybody,” Van Dyke said.

Van Dyke also spoke about his newly released book, 100 Rules for Living to 100, which hit shelves in November.

“Well, I had a few more things I wanted to say. I wanted to pass down some of my wisdom to the younger generations,” he said of the book.

Van Dyke’s career has spanned generations and genres, reaching new heights with his role in 1964’s Mary Poppins. Among the many accolades Van Dyke owns is a Tony Award for his role in Bye Bye Birdie and an Emmy for The Dick Van Dyke Show.

In his interview, Van Dyke also touched on darker moments, like publicly coming forward to discuss his struggle with alcohol. “There was a lotta response from people who were having drinking problems who said, ‘Thank you for bringin’ it out into the sunlight,'” he said.

Van Dyke says there are some challenges that come with reaching triple digits, saying, “I miss movement. I’ve got one game leg from I don’t know what. And — dance — I still try to dance.”

The actor says his wife, whom he married in 2012, has made sure he retains youth.

“She kept me young,” he said. “She gives me energy, she gives me humor, and all kinds of support.”

Silver also shared her joy in looking after her centenarian husband.

“It’s like a privilege and an honor to take care of him and make him happy,” she added.

While 100 years old may seem like an accomplishment on its own, Van Dyke says he’s not done. “The funniest thing is, it’s not enough. A hundred years is not enough. You wanna live more, which I plan to,” he said.

31st annual Critics Choice Awards: The winners
31st annual Critics Choice Awards logo (Critics Choice Association)

The 31st annual Critics Choice Awards took place Sunday night, hosted by Chelsea Handler. The show aired across E! and USA networks. Here’s the list of winners:

Film categories

Best picture
One Battle After Another

Best actor
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Best actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Best supporting actor
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Best supporting actress
Amy Madigan, Weapons

Best young actor/actress
Miles Caton, Sinners

Best director
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best original screenplay
Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best adapted screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best cinematography
Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams

Best production design
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Frankenstein

Best editing
Stephen Mirrione, F1

Best costume design
Kate Hawley, Frankenstein

Best hair and makeup
Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Frankenstein

Best visual effects
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett, Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best animated feature
KPop Demon Hunters

Best comedy
The Naked Gun

Best foreign language film
The Secret Agent

Best song
“Golden,” Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24 and Teddy, KPop Demon Hunters

Best score
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

Best casting and ensemble
Francine Maisler, Sinners

Best stunt design
Wade Eastwood, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Best sound
Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John, F1

 

TV categories

Best drama series
The Pitt

Best actor in a drama series
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best actress in a drama series
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best supporting actor in a drama series
Tramell Tillman, Severance

Best supporting actress in a drama series
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Best comedy series
The Studio

Best actor in a comedy series
Seth Rogen, The Studio

Best actress in a comedy series
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best supporting actor in a comedy series
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Best supporting actress in a comedy series
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Best limited series
Adolescence

Best movie made for television
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Best actor in a limited series or movie made for television
Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Best actress in a limited series or movie made for television
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television
Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television
Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Best foreign language series
Squid Game

Best animated series
South Park

Best talk show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Best comedy special
SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Best variety series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

