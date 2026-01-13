Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson to make Broadway debuts in ‘The Fear of 13’
Adrien Brody has two Oscars, but could he be looking to earn a Tony?
The actor will make his Broadway debut in the new play The Fear of 13. He will star alongside Tessa Thompson, who also makes her Broadway debut in the upcoming stage production.
The Fear of 13 is written by Olivier Award nominee Lindsey Ferrentino. It’s based on the 2015 documentary film, which was directed by David Sington. This upcoming Broadway staging of Ferrentino’s work will be directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer.
The play tells the true story of Nick Yarris (Brody), who spends over two decades on death row for a murder he says he did not commit. Its story is told through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jackie (Thompson), who listens as Nick tells the story of his life.
“As Nick and Jackie’s conversations deepen, the line between witness and participant blurs, forcing both to confront what justice demands, what belief requires, and the perilous distance between true freedom and the illusion of self-determination,” according to an official synopsis.
Performances start at New York City’s James Earl Jones Theatre on March 19, with an opening night set for April 15.
Additionally, The Fear of 13 has partnered with the not-for-profit organization Innocence Project, which has a mission to free those who are innocent, prevent wrongful convictions and create fair, compassionate and equitable systems of justice for all people.
Yarris was the first person sentenced to death in Pennsylvania to be exonerated by DNA evidence. ChristinaSwarms, who was one of his attorneys, currently serves as executive director of Innocence Project.
Tickets will be available for purchase staring on Jan. 20 for an Amex presale. A fan presale starts on Jan. 22, while general tickets will become available on Jan. 23.
Warner Bros. has shared a first look at its upcoming Supergirl film. The teaser, which debuted on Wednesday, announces that a longer trailer will release on Thursday. Milly Alcock stars as the titular cape-wearing superhero in the new movie, which is directed by Craig Gillespie. The upcoming movie flies into theaters on June 26, 2026 …
We now know when The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 will debut on Netflix. The hit drama series returns with 10 new episodes on Feb. 5, 2026. It will bring Mickey his most challenging case yet — his own …
Jeff Garcia, known for providing the voice of Sheen Estevez in the Nickelodeon series Jimmy Neutron, died at age 50 on Wednesday. His son Joseph Garcia confirmed the news to Instagram. “With a very heavy heart, I would like to inform everybody that my father, Jeff Garcia, has passed away. My father was a unique soul. He was unapologetically himself and I will always admire the love, compassion, and drive that he had,” the tribute reads …
The 2026 Golden Globe nominations have officially been announced.
Actor Marlon Wayans and actress Skye P. Marshall revealed the nominations live from Los Angeles, where the awards show will take place on Sunday, Jan. 11.
On the film side, One Battle After Another leads with nine nominations, including best motion picture (musical or comedy) and best director.
The White Lotus leads television nominations with six, including best television series (drama).
For the first time, the Golden Globes will honor podcasting in a new category.
Here are the nominees:
Best picture (drama) Frankenstein Hamnet It Was Just An Accident The Secret Agent Sentimental Value Sinners
Best picture (musical or comedy) Blue Moon Bugonia Marty Supreme No Other Choice Nouvelle Vague One Battle After Another
Best picture (animated) Arco Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle Elio KPop Demon Hunters Little Amelie or the Character of Rain Zootopia 2
Cinematic and box office achievement Avatar: Fire and Ash F1 KPop Demon Hunters Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Sinners Warpons Wicked: For Good Zootopia 2
Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama) Jessie Buckley, Hamnet Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value Julia Roberts, After the Hunt Tessa Thompson, Hedda Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama) Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine Michael B. Jordan, Sinners Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon George Clooney, Jay Kelly Jesse Plemons, Bugonia Lee Byung Hun, No Other Choice Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein Paul Mescal, Hamnet Sean Penn, One Battle After Another Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value Amy Madigan, Weapons Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best director Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another Ryan Coogler, Sinners Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value Chloe Zhao, Hamnet
Best screenplay Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme Ryan Coogler, Sinners Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value Chloe Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet
Best original song “Dream as One” from Avatar: Fire and Ash, music and lyrics by Miley Cyrus, Simon Franglen, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters, music and lyrics by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun “I Lied to You” from Sinners, music and lyrics by Ludwig Göransson and Raphael Saadiq “No Place Like Home” from Wicked: For Good, music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz “The Girl in the Bubble” from Wicked: For Good, music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz “Train Dreams” from Train Dreams, music and lyrics by Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner
Best original score Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein Ludwig Göransson, Sinners Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another Kangding Ray, Sirāt Max Richter, Hamnet Hans Zimmer, F1
Best television series (drama) The Diplomat The Pitt Pluribus Severance Slow Horses The White Lotus
Best television series (comedy) Abbott Elementary Hacks Nobody Wants This Only Murders in the Building The Studio
Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television Adolescence All Her Fault The Beast In Me Black Mirror Dying for Sex The Girlfriend
Best performance by a male actor in a television series (drama) Sterling K. Brown, Paradise Diego Luna, Andor Gary Oldman, Slow Horses Mark Ruffalo, Task Adam Scott, Severance Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Best performance by a female actor in a television series (drama) Kathy Bates, Matlock Britt Lower, Severance Helen Mirren, Mobland Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us Keri Russell, The Diplomat Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television Ashley Walters, Adolescence Billy Crudup, The Morning Show Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus Owen Cooper, Adolescence Tramell Tillman, Severance Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television Carrie Coon, The White Lotus Catherine O’Hara, The Studio Erin Doherty, Adolescence Hannah Einbinder, Hacks Parker Posey, The White Lotus Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Best performance by a female actor in a television series (comedy) Ayo Edebiri, The Bear Jean Smart, Hacks Jenna Ortega, Wednesday Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Best performance by a male actor in a television series (comedy) Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This Jeremy Allen White, The Bear Seth Rogen, The Studio Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television Claire Danes, The Beast in Me Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex Rashida Jones, Black Mirror Robin Wright, The Girlfriend Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror Stephen Graham, Adolescence Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story Jude Law, Black Rabbit Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Podcast of the year Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard Call Her Daddy Good Hang with Amy Poehler SmartLess Up First from NPR
The 2026 Golden Globes will take place Sunday on CBS. Here’s a preview about what to expect from the awards ceremony.
On the movies side of things, the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed drama One Battle After Another is expected to walk away with some awards. It’s up for best comedy film, as well as best director for Anderson and actor for Leonardo DiCaprio. The film is streaming now on HBO Max and still available to watch in select movie theaters.
Sentimental Value, which tells the story of a theater actress who has a complicated relationship with her father, is the ceremony’s second-most nominated film. It’s up for eight different awards, including best drama film, best supporting actress for Elle Fanning and best supporting actor for Stellan Skarsgård. The Joachim Trier-directed film is playing in select movie theaters and is available for purchase to watch at home.
Over on the TV side, HBO’s The White Lotus is the most-nominated series of the year. It’s up for best drama series, while its season 3 actors Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey and Aimee LouWood are all up for awards. The series is available to stream on HBO Max.
Adolescence is expected to run away with some wins in the limited series categories. Its co-creator, StephenGraham, is up for limited series best actor, while Emmy winner Owen Cooper is nominated for best supporting actor on TV. If you still haven’t watched it, you can binge the show on Netflix.
The 83rd Golden Globes Awards, hosted by Nikki Glaser, will take place on Jan. 11, airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.