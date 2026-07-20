‘Afterlife with Archie’ series from ‘Riverdale’ creator headed to Disney+

‘Afterlife with Archie’ series from ‘Riverdale’ creator headed to Disney+
An image representing ‘Afterlife with Archie.’ (Disney+)

The epic highs and lows of high school football aren’t the only triumphs and defeats Archie Andrews will face.

Afterlife with Archie, the bestselling comic book written by Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, has been greenlit for a TV series adaptation at Disney+. It’s set to arrive on the streamer just in time for Halloween 2027.

Afterlife with Archie follows the classic Archie Comics characters in the all-American town of Riverdale as it’s turned into a zombie-overrun apocalypse. In this version of Riverdale, “the only thing scarier than the undead is trying to survive your teenage years,” according to an official description. “When a supernatural spell from a certain teen witch backfires, unleashing an army of the possessed dead upon Riverdale, Archie and his friends must fight to stay alive, testing the friendships, romances, and loyalties that have always held them together.”

This new series will hail from Warner Bros. Television. Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces alongside Jimmy Gibbons. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman also executive produce while Jon Goldwater executive produces for Archie Comics Studios.

“This was the comic book that started it all. Before there was a Riverdale, before there was a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, there was Afterlife with Archie, which I collaborated on with the best horror artist in the business, Francesco Francavilla,” Aguirre-Sacasa said. “Getting to turn Afterlife into a TV series for the amazing team at Disney+ with our incredible partners at Berlanti Productions, WB and, of course, Jon (Goldwater) and his Archie family is truly a full-circle moment — and the ultimate dream project for me. Time to say a prayer for Archie, Betty, Veronica and the whole gang, ‘cause THE ZOMBIES ARE COMING!!!!”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

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Adria Arjona cast in ‘Superman’ sequel ‘Man of Tomorrow’: Report
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Adria Arjona attends the ‘Splitsville’ photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025, in Cannes, France. (Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

It seems that Adria Arjona has scored a role in the upcoming Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Arjona was chosen for the mystery part after several rounds of screen tests. The outlet had previously reported that the character DC Studios had been casting for was the antiheroine Maxima. It’s currently unknown if that is the part Arjona will play.

ABC Audio has reached out to DC Studios for confirmation.

Man of Tomorrow will serve as a direct sequel to James Gunn’s 2025 blockbuster Superman. In a conversation with Howard Stern in September 2025, Gunn, who also serves as the co-head of DC Studios, said the new film will feature the superhero teaming up with his enemy, Lex Luthor.

“It’s a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat,” Gunn said. “It’s more complicated than that, but that’s a big part of it. It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie.”

The director continued, saying he “loved working with Nicholas Hoult,” who portrayed Lex Luthor in his Superman film.

“I relate to the character of Lex, sadly. I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. I just love the script so much,” Gunn said.

Gunn announced Man of Tomorrow to his social media on Sept. 3, 2025. At the time, he said he planned to start shooting the film in April 2026.

Could cameras on the film be close to rolling? The director shared a new photo of David Corenswet sitting in a chair while in costume as Superman to his Instagram on Tuesday.

“Superman at rest,” he captioned the photo.

Warner Bros. Pictures will release Man of Tomorrow in theaters on July 9, 2027.

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Aubrey Plaza expecting first child with Christopher Abbott
Aubrey Plaza expecting first child with Christopher Abbott
Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott attend ‘Danny and the Deep Blue Sea’ Opening Night, November 13, 2023 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Actress Aubrey Plaza is going to be a mom.

The White Lotus star and Parks and Recreation alum is expecting her first child with partner and fellow actor Christopher Abbott, a representative for Plaza confirmed to People on Tuesday.

ABC News has reached out to Plaza’s representative for comment.

Plaza’s pregnancy news comes 15 months after the death of her late husband, film director and screenwriter Jeff Baena, at the age of 47.

The couple were married in 2021 but had separated in the months prior to Baena’s death.

Plaza opened up about her grief last August in an appearance on former Parks and Recreation co-star Amy Poehler’s podcast, saying it was “a daily struggle.”

“I feel really grateful to be moving through the world,” she added at the time.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Selena Gomez, Timothée Chalamet to star in animated feature ‘Not Alone’
Selena Gomez, Timothée Chalamet to star in animated feature ‘Not Alone’
Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet on the set of Woody Allen’s ‘A Rainy Day in New York’ on Sept. 11, 2017, in New York City. (Bobby Bank/GC Images via Getty Images)

Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet are teaming up with Illumination, the people who brought you the Minions films, for a new animated feature.

The movie, called Not Alone, was announced at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. According to  studio information distributed to multiple media outlets, Chalamet will play Joe, an introverted rocket mechanic. Gomez will play Fran, an astro-botanist who’s created the first rocket powered by plant-based fuel. Things get complicated when three aliens on the run from the law hide out in Joe’s house, where they plot to return home using Fran’s rocket. 

The voice cast also includes Allison Janney, Lamorne Morris and Brett Goldstein. The movie hits theaters in April 2027.

This isn’t the first time Gomez and Chalamet have worked together: They both appeared in the movie A Rainy Day in New York, which was released in 2020.

While Chalamet will be making his animated film debut, Gomez has voiced multiple characters in animated films, including the Hotel Transylvania series. Her most recent film role was the Oscar-winning movie Emilia Pérez. 

Chalamet, last seen in 2025’s Oscar-nominated Marty Supreme, will appear in Dune: Part Three later this year.

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