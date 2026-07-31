American, Netflix star among 10 climbers missing after reported avalanche in Pakistan, officials say
(LONDON )– A team of 10 climbers, including one American, is missing after a reported avalanche on Broad Peak in Pakistan’s Karakoram mountain range, according to the Alpine Club of Pakistan.
The club said the avalanche was reported around midday Thursday and that it has lost contact with the expedition.
The team reportedly includes five Nepalese mountaineers led by climber Nims Dai, Pakistani climber Sohail Sakhi of Hunza, an Omani climber, American climber Mallory Geis, a Chinese climber and one other foreign climber, according to the Alpine Club of Pakistan. Renowned climber Nirmal Purja is also thought to be among the missing.
Broad Peak, where the climbers were traversing when the avalanche struck, is a 26,401-foot mountain in the Karakoram range in central Asia.
The Alpine Club of Pakistan said the entire team has been out of communication since the reported avalanche but confirmed that it is working with government authorities and relevant agencies to support an immediate search-and-rescue operation.
Two Pakistan Army aviation helicopters are carrying out rescue operations, while ground rescue teams are already searching the area.”Every possible effort is being made to ensure that helicopter support and all available rescue resources are mobilized at the earliest opportunity, subject to weather and operational conditions,” the club said in a statement.
The Alpine Club of Pakistan said it is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide updates as more information becomes available.
(WASHINGTON) — Despite facing the 60-day deadline under the War Powers Act, the president is not asking Congress for authorization, rather providing an update to the posture of U.S. forces in the region.
Echoing Defense Secretary Peter Hegseth, the president noted that he ordered a two-week ceasefire on April 7 that has since been extended.
“On April 7, 2026, I ordered a 2-week ceasefire. The ceasefire has since been extended,” Trump wrote. “There has been no exchange of fire between United States Forces and Iran since April 7, 2026. The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have terminated.”
Trump also stressed that he ordered Operation Epic Fury “consistent with my responsibility to protect Americans and United States interests at home and abroad, and in furtherance of United States national security and foreign policy interests.”
(LONDON) — At least 513 suspected cases and 131 suspected deaths have been recorded in the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, officials said Tuesday.
Congolese Minister of Public Health Samuel Roger Kamba said during a press briefing in French that authorities will determine which of these deaths “are actually linked to the disease.”
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during the United Nation agency’s annual World Health Assembly in Geneva on Tuesday, recalled how he declared Congo’s current Ebola outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on Sunday, saying it was the first time a WHO chief had done so before convening an emergency committee.
“I did not do this lightly,” Tedros said. “I did it in accordance with Article 12 of the International Health Regulations, after consulting the ministers of health of both countries, and because I am deeply concerned about the scale and speed of the epidemic. We will convene the Emergency Committee today to advise us on temporary recommendations.”
At least 30 cases of Ebola virus disease have been confirmed in the ongoing outbreak in Congo, from the northeastern province of Ituri. In addition, there are more than 500 suspected cases and over 130 suspected deaths, according to Tedros.
Cases have been reported in urban areas, including one of Congo’s largest cities, Goma, the rebel-held capital of the eastern province of North Kivu, Tedros said.
Uganda has also confirmed two cases in its capital Kampala, including one death, among two individuals who traveled from neighboring Congo, according to Tedros.
This outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo virus, a rare variant of Ebola for which there are no approved vaccines or therapeutics, Tedros said.
On Tuesday, Dr. Anne Ancia, WHO’s representative in the DRC, said more than 40 experts were deployed to the field on Sunday and the WHO has sent 12 tons of supplies, with six more tons coming.
Supplies include personal protective equipment for front line healthcare workers, laboratory samples, tents, drugs and other treatments.
“What I see here in the field is extremely vulnerable people, a [fragile] population,” Ancia said. “But I see also people working together while facing great uncertainty as to the [scale] or the extent of this outbreak.”
She said the surveillance capacity is limited in the affected region, which could be why the outbreak is spreading rapidly.
“We really need to go fast to really try to stop the spread of the disease further,” she said. “We don’t understand yet the extent of the spread of the disease.”
According to The Associated Press, more than 20 Ebola outbreaks have occurred in Congo and Uganda, but this is only the third time that the Bundibugyo virus has been detected.
An American doctor working in the DRC is among those who has tested positive for Ebola amid the outbreak, according to an international Christian missions organization.
Dr. Peter Stafford, a medical missionary with the missions organization Serge, was exposed while treating patients at Nyankunde Hospital, the group said Monday.
He sought testing “after presenting symptoms consistent with the virus,” Serge said in a statement.
Dr. Satish K. Pillai, incident manager for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Ebola response, said the agency had activated its Emergency Operations Center through its country offices in the DRC and in Uganda, and is deploying technical experts that have been requested from Atlanta headquarters.
Pillai added that the risk to the U.S. general public remains low.
The CDC said earlier Monday that it is preparing to restrict entry for travelers arriving from parts of central Africa where an Ebola outbreak has been declared, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security.
On Sunday, the CDC said in a statement that a “small number of Americans” were directly affected by the Ebola outbreak.
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told ABC News on Monday that his agency is “working on” the Ebola outbreak.
ABC News’ Youri Benadjaoud, Eric M. Strauss and Mary Kekatos contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump cursed at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a roughly 15-minute phone call on Monday, multiple sources familiar with the call told ABC News, with the president angered by Israel’s escalation in Lebanon and its potential to imperil the administration’s ongoing negotiations with Iran.
Trump accused Netanyahu of being ungrateful and called him “crazy,” sources familiar with the call said.
At one point during the tense call, Trump asked Netanyahu, “What the f— are you doing?”
Axios first reported on the expletive-filled call.
News emerged on Monday that Iran was threatening to call off talks over Israeli conduct in Lebanon — where the Israel Defense Forces are engaged with the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia.
“The Iranian negotiating team will suspend ‘talks and the exchange of texts through mediators,'” the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi did not confirm the report, but posted on X saying that a “ceasefire between Iran and the U.S. is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon.”
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also said in a statement that Iran “considers crossing the red lines in Lebanon and Gaza to mean direct war.”
Trump brushed the warnings off, insisting he “couldn’t care less.”
But behind the scenes, the president told senior administration officials he wanted to speak with Netanyahu, furious that an escalation in Lebanon could derail any progress made in the talks. The president had just made edits to a proposed peace plan and had sent it to Iran for consideration.
After Monday’s call, Netanyahu released a statement. “I spoke with President Trump this evening and told him that if Hezbollah does not stop attacking our cities and citizens, Israel will attack terror targets in Beirut,” he said.
“Our position remains the same. At the same time, the IDF will continue to operate as planned in southern Lebanon,” Netanyahu said.
Monday’s call was not the first time that Trump and Netanyahu have had a tense conversation. Trump’s frustrations with Netanyahu have boiled over in previous instances where Israel has taken action against Iran and its proxies, but Monday’s conversation further underscored the administration’s distress over the potential that its ongoing negotiations with Iran are being undermined.
Following the call Monday afternoon, Trump posted on social media that talks with Iran were continuing at “a rapid pace.”
Later on Monday, the president struck a much different tone with Netanyahu.
“I had a conversation with Bibi Netanyahu today, asking him not to go into a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon. He turned his Troops around. Thank you Bibi!,” the president posted on social media.
ABC News has contacted the White House to request comment.
ABC News’ Jordana Miller contributed to this report.