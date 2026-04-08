Aubrey Plaza expecting first child with Christopher Abbott

Aubrey Plaza expecting first child with Christopher Abbott

Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott attend ‘Danny and the Deep Blue Sea’ Opening Night, November 13, 2023 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Actress Aubrey Plaza is going to be a mom.

The White Lotus star and Parks and Recreation alum is expecting her first child with partner and fellow actor Christopher Abbott, a representative for Plaza confirmed to People on Tuesday.

ABC News has reached out to Plaza’s representative for comment.

Plaza’s pregnancy news comes 15 months after the death of her late husband, film director and screenwriter Jeff Baena, at the age of 47.

The couple were married in 2021 but had separated in the months prior to Baena’s death.

Plaza opened up about her grief last August in an appearance on former Parks and Recreation co-star Amy Poehler’s podcast, saying it was “a daily struggle.”

“I feel really grateful to be moving through the world,” she added at the time.

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Mariska Hargitay set to make her Broadway debut in ‘Every Brilliant Thing’
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Mariska Hargitay in ‘Every Brilliant Thing.’ (Emilio Madrid)

Mariska Hargitay is headed to the Great White Way.

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“I read Every Brilliant Thing and cried, rejoiced, laughed, cried some more, and loved it so much,” Hargitay says in a statement. “I’m always drawn to themes of healing and renewal, especially when the journey is rendered in all its complexity.”

She says making her Broadway debut with such a life-affirming play is an “extraordinary gift” and “the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.”

“For me, the triumph of this beautiful piece of work—this luminously brilliant thing—is that through a deeply personal story, we experience the universal endeavor of keeping ourselves pointed towards light, compassion and hope,” Hargitay says.

Every Brilliant Thing, which relies heavily on audience participation, follows the central character as they look back on their life through a list of all the little things that make life worth living.

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‘Wuthering Heights’ debuts at #1 at the box office for Presidents’ weekend
‘Wuthering Heights’ debuts at #1 at the box office for Presidents’ weekend
Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie on the ‘Wuthering Heights’ poster. (Alon Amir/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Wuthering Heights was the box office champ over the long holiday weekend.

The film, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, earned $38 million domestically over the Presidents’ Day holiday to debut at #1, according to Box Office Mojo.

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Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Wuthering Heights — $38 million
2. GOAT — $35 million
3. Crime 101 — $16.37 million
4. Send Help — $10.4 million
5. Solo Mio — $7.4 million
6. Zootopia 2 — $5 million
7. Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die – $4.15 million
8. Avatar: Fire and Ash — $3.91 million
9. Iron Lung –$3.7 million
10. Dracula — $3.56 million

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