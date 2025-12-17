Billy Crystal, Albert Brooks, more remember Rob Reiner, Michele Singer

Billy Crystal, Albert Brooks, more remember Rob Reiner, Michele Singer

Billy Crystal and Rob Reiner attend the Hand and Footprint Ceremony: Billy Crystal at the 2019 10th Annual TCM Classic Film Festival on April 12, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TCM)

Several friends of the late Rob Reiner and Michele Singer are remembering the couple after they were found stabbed to death in their home in California on Sunday.

Billy Crystal and Janice Crystal, Albert Brooks and Kimberly Brooks, Martin Short, Alan Zweibel and Robin Zweibel, Larry David and Ashley Underwood, Marc Shaiman and Lou Mirabal, Barry Levinson and Diana Levinson, and Ambassador James Costos and Michael Smith shared a joint statement with The Associated Press on Tuesday, paying tribute to the couple, who were frequent collaborators and worked together on several iconic classic films, including When Harry Met Sally… and Misery.

The statement memorialized Rob Reiner as an unparalleled director who “was always at the top of his game.”

“Absorbing all he had learned from his father Carl (Reiner) and his mentor Norman Lear, Rob Reiner not only was a great comic actor, he became a master story teller,” it read. “There is no other director who has his range. From comedy to drama to ‘mockumentary’ to documentary he was always at the top of his game. He charmed audiences. They trusted him. They lined up to see his films.”

“His comedic touch was beyond compare, his love of getting the music of the dialogue just right, and his sharpening of the edge of a drama was simply elegant,” the statement continued. “For the actors, he loved them. For the writers he made them better. His greatest gift was freedom. If you had an idea, he listened, he brought you into the process. They always felt they were working as a team. To be in his hands as a film maker was a privilege but that is only part of his legacy.”

Rob Reiner and Singer were also remembered for their activism.

“Rob was also a passionate, brave citizen, who not only cared for this country he loved, he did everything he could to make it better and with his loving wife Michele, he had the perfect partner,” their friends wrote. “Strong and determined, Michele and Rob Reiner devoted a great deal of their lives for the betterment of our fellow citizens. … They were a special force together-dynamic, unselfish and inspiring. We were their friends, and we will miss them forever.”

The friends ended their statement with a quote from what they said was one of Rob Reiner’s favorite films.

“There is a line from one of Rob’s favorite films, It’s a Wonderful Life, ‘Each man’s life touches so many other lives, and when he isn’t around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?'” they wrote. “You have no idea.”

Rob Reiner and Singer were found dead with stab wounds on Sunday in their Los Angeles home.

The couple’s son Nick Reiner was taken into custody on Sunday night and has since been charged by the Los Angeles district attorney with two counts of first-degree murder in relation to his parents’ deaths. He is currently being held without bail.

If convicted, the 32-year-old could face the death penalty.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Zoey Deutch announces engagement to Jimmy Tatro
Zoey Deutch announces engagement to Jimmy Tatro
Jimmy Tatro and Zoey Deutch attend the Theater Camp Premiere Party hosted by Acura during Sundance Film Festival 2023 on January 21, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Acura)

Zoey Deutch is officially engaged.

The actress announced on Sunday that she and longtime boyfriend Jimmy Tatro have been secretly engaged for three months, sharing the happy news in a joint Instagram post.

“Three months engaged to the love of my life,” Deutch wrote, alongside a selfie of the pair as she showed off her engagement ring.

Friends and followers quickly flooded the comments with well-wishes.

“Sooo happy for yooooou,” Vanessa Hudgens wrote, while Olivia Munn commented, “CONGRATS!!!!”

“Congratulations, beautiful angel!!” Lili Reinhart added.

The couple first went public with their romance on Valentine’s Day 2021, when Tatro shared several photos of them together on Instagram with the caption, “Just using today as an excuse to post some top-notch, untapped Zoey content.”

Since then, they’ve frequently celebrated each other online, including Tatro’s 2022 birthday tribute calling Deutch his “favorite person” and a post from Deutch in February 2024 that she captioned, “Happy Jimmy Day, @jimmy!!”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The Diplomat’ season 3 trailer and more
In brief: ‘The Diplomat’ season 3 trailer and more

Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford are back in the White House together in the official trailer for The Diplomat season 3. The West Wing costars play husband and wife in this new season, with Janney’s Grace Penn now president of the United States. Keri Russell stars alongside Rufus Sewell in season 3, which debuts Oct. 16 on Netflix …

The official trailer for Tim Robinson‘s new comedy, The Chair Company, has arrived. Robinson stars as Ron, who witnesses a big problem in the trailer for the upcoming HBO Max show. The series, which comes from Robinson and his I Think You Should Leave co-creator Zach Kanin, premieres on Oct. 12 …

It is almost time to say goodbye to Outlander. The eighth and final season teaser trailer for the fantasy romance series has arrived. Fans will be able to witness the conclusion to the long-running series in early 2026, STARZ has announced. Season 8 finds Jamie and Claire confronted with what they’re willing to sacrifice for the place they call home …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘All’s Fair’ picked up for season 2 at Hulu
‘All’s Fair’ picked up for season 2 at Hulu
Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts in ‘All’s Fair.’ (Disney/Ser Baffo)

All’s Fair is coming back for more.

The Ryan Murphy lawyer series starring Kim Kardashian has been picked up for season 2 at Hulu. A post on the show’s official Instagram announces the news, writing, “Checkmate. All’s Fair is coming back for Season 2! Production begins Spring 2026. Let’s do this!”

Despite getting a 3% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the show did big numbers for Hulu, becoming the biggest Hulu Original scripted series premiere in three years based on the first three days of streaming.

The stars have embraced the show’s less-than-stellar reviews, with Kardashian joking on Instagram, “Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!?”

Kardashian stars alongside Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts and Teyana Taylor in the drama centered on an all-female divorce attorney firm.

All’s Fair debuted on Nov. 4.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.