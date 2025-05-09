Chicago reacts to the election of the city’s own Pope Leo XIV

Chicago reacts to the election of the city's own Pope Leo XIV
(CHICAGO) — When Sherry Stone learned that childhood friend Robert Prevost was elected the 267th pope of the Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, she got on her computer and did what few people can do: She emailed him a note of congratulations.

“I told him we’re thinking of having our next grade school reunion at the Vatican,” she said.

The election of a former Hyde Parker named Barack Obama to the White House in 2009 catapulted this city into a joyous frenzy for months, and having produced a president still remains a source of pride.

When news broke Thursday about Prevost’s election as the first American pope, the mood throughout the city was similar. Immediately, memes went viral showing Pope Leo XIV holding a hot dog, dipping his Italian beef into gravy and gripping a bottle of Malort, the city’s unofficial liqueur. Outside Wrigley Field, the Chicago Cubs marked the moment by announcing on its legendary sign: “Hey Chicago, He’s a Cubs Fan!” Similarly, Bennison’s, a bakery in Evanston, just north of the city, announced a new sugar cookie with Prevost’s likeness that it promised was “as divine as the moment.”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker released a statement calling the news “historic.”

“Pope Leo XIV ushers in a new chapter that I join those in our state welcoming in at a time when we need compassion, unity, and peace,” he said.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson used the news to send a more informal message to the new pope: “Everything dope, including the pope, comes from Chicago!” he posted on X. “Congratulations to the first American Pope Leo XIV! We hope to welcome you back home soon.”

While Leo spent two decades in northern Peru, where he became a bishop and a naturalized citizen, his early roots are in the southwest side, an area known for its legacy of steel mills and auto plants, White Sox and Blackhawks fans, rows of brick bungalows and neighborhood churches and grade schools.

Born in Chicago in 1955, Leo attended St. Mary’s of the Assumption, a now-shuttered grade school on the city’s edge, and he grew up in Dolton, a southwest suburb located just across the street from the school. He later earned his Master of Divinity in 1982 from Catholic Theological Union in Hyde Park, which is situated along the lakefront, and was ordained the same year. He started his ministry with the Augustinian Province of Chicago and later was named prior general of the worldwide Augustinian Order, according to the Catholic Theological Union.

The Rev. William Lego, who is also a member of Augustinian Order, attended grade school, high school and seminary with Leo before both men became young priests. He said on Thursday that he is still getting used of calling “Father Bob” by his new name.

“He was always very intelligent, never jumped to conclusions, he held people with respect, and he listened. I’m sure that’s what he will bring to the papacy,” said Lego.

As for their shared Chicago roots, Lego added, “There will always be a note of pride.”

As with Obama, many locals have a personal connection with Leo. Because their last names both ended with a “P” at the time, Nadia Weer sat next to Leo for eight years in the classroom. She said even back then he was so devout and studious his nickname was “Father Robert.”

“We always assumed he would be a priest,” she said. “He was true blue. He was good. I’m really proud of him. You like people to be successful when they deserve it. And Robert does deserve it.”

The intensity Leo had with his faith, even as a young boy, impressed Stone, who said he once told people he wanted to eventually lead the church as pope.

“Midwest people are very even keeled. I think having grown up in that environment that he’ll be a centralist pope. He’ll bring people together. He’ll be one of the great popes,” she said.

Leo’s brother John Prevost told ABC News on Thursday that Leo never “questioned” his vocation in life and that, as a child, he often “played priest” using the ironing board as his altar.

“I don’t think he’s ever thought of anything else,” John Prevost said.

Many remembered Leo’s family as similarly dedicated to their faith. His father, a school principal on Chicago’s South Side, volunteered at the Archdiocese of Chicago in the 1990s. Janet Sisler, associate superintendent of schools for the archdiocese at the time, remembered that “Father Bob” would stop by when he returned to his hometown.

It was obvious, there was “a family history of being dedicated to their faith and dedicated to service,” she said. “He grew up in that life and continued to imbue his life decisions with service of faith and the promotion of justice.”

Chicago’s roots in the labor movement were likely an influence, as well.

“He came from a family where both his mother and father worked. He understood how people can have a commitment to work and to family and to their faith,” she said. “This is a new pope who understands the importance of community and the importance of church interacting in a positive way to serve the world.”

