City reverses information on cyberattack

City reverses information on cyberattack

The city of Martinsville said personal information may have been accessed during a March cyberattack, reversing earlier statements that no consumer data was compromised.

Officials said the incident was discovered around March 25, following disruptions to the city’s computer systems. Potentially exposed information includes names, addresses, birth dates, driver’s license numbers, and Social Security numbers.

Some current and former employees may also have had insurance and medical information exposed.

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