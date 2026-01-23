DC Studios shares first look at Jason Momoa as Lobo in ‘Supergirl’

Milly Alcock stars in ‘Supergirl.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Our first look at Jason Momoa in character as the antihero Lobo has arrived.

DC Studios co-head James Gunn posted a new video teaser showing off Momoa’s take on Lobo, whom he portrays in the upcoming film Supergirl, to Instagram on Friday.

The video finds Momoa on set of the new movie, which stars Milly Alcock as the titular Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Momoa exits his trailer with a cigar in his mouth, where he is then asked if he has any comments about playing Lobo.

“Finally,” Momoa says.

The video then shows off several scenes of Momoa as Lobo in the film to the tune of Blondie‘s “Call Me,” which also played in the film’s official teaser trailer.

Craig Gillespie directs the superhero movie about Clark Kent’s cousin from a script written by Ana Nogueira.

The movie follows what happens “when an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home,” according to its official synopsis. “Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.”

In addition to Momoa and Alcock, the film stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham.

Supergirl flies into theaters on June 26.

Jimmy Kimmel dedicates monologue to best friend, bandleader Cleto Escobedo III
Jimmy Kimmel and Cleto Escobedo III on the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ set. (Richard Cartwright/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Jimmy Kimmel opened his show Tuesday night with a heartfelt monologue dedicated to his longtime best friend and bandleader Cleto Escobedo III, who died Tuesday morning at age 59.

“We’ve been on the air for almost 23 years, and I’ve had to do some hard monologues along the way, but this one’s the hardest,” Kimmel said while holding back tears. “Early this morning we lost someone very special, who was much too young to go, and I’d like to tell you about him.”

“He would call me. He’d send me notes all the time, big stuff, little stuff, whatever, telling me, ‘Oh, this was so funny. I love this. I’m proud of you. I’m so happy that we get to be together all the time.’ He would tell me how lucky he was. He was just a great older brother. No baggage, all love,” he continued. “There’s no one in my life I felt more comfortable with.”

“Always cherish your friends,” Kimmel added. “We’re not here forever.”

Escobedo, who went by Junior, was the saxophonist and leader of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! house band, Cleto and the Cletones, alongside his father, Cleto Escobedo II, an accomplished sax player who had previously put his own career with the band Los Blues on pause in 1966 when his son was born, in order to be close to home and raise a family.

Kimmel also regaled Tuesday’s audience about his lifelong friendship with the younger Escobedo, which began in 1977 in the Las Vegas suburbs, where his family had relocated from Brooklyn. According to Kimmel, Escobedo and his family lived “across the street and two houses over.”

After the two boys met, they became fast friends, Kimmel said.

“Not just regular friends either. We became like 24/7, ‘Mom, please, let me sleep over, please’ kind of friends,” Kimmel said. “One summer, I slept over at the Escobedo house 33 nights in a row … we were never bored. We were always up to something.”

From playing baseball and dressing up as cowboys to boxing, attempts at body building, and navigating puberty and girls, the pair were inseparable and later went on to be best man at each other’s weddings, Kimmel said.

That bond extended decades, and eventually, amid Escobedo’s own successful career playing sax on tour with Paula Abdul, recording studio albums and more, Kimmel had the opportunity to make his best friend his right-hand man in late night TV.

“In September 2002, I got a talk show out of nowhere — when you do a show like this you need a desk, you need an announcer, you need a Guillermo, and you need a band. And of course, I wanted Cleto to lead my band,” Kimmel said. “The idea that anyone other than him would lead the band was terrifying. It had to be him.”

Kimmel said he set up an audition for Escobedo and his father with ABC executive Lloyd Braun.

“Cleto and his dad played ‘Pick up the Pieces’ by Average White Band. And Lloyd saw it, saw the father and son together, he said, ‘I love it.’ And he just got up and left. And we’ve been working together every day for almost 23 years,” Kimmel said.

He continued, “We had our own language that almost no one else understood. We didn’t have to say anything. We’d sit here at rehearsal every day, we’d have to look at each other — and that would be it.”

While Escobedo’s cause of death has not yet been revealed, Kimmel gave a special thank you on Tuesday to a long list of doctors and nurses at UCLA Medical Center “for taking incredibly good care of him.” He also thanked “the team at Sherman Oaks Hospital that initially took him in.”

“I’m grateful for my friends, Cleto’s friends … everyone who checked in on him, everyone who called and visited him, who’ve been helping his family. Everyone here at our show [has] been so supportive,” Kimmel said, giving a shout-out to his family and Escobedo’s family, “who all did their best to be strong during these awful few months.”

“Mostly, I want to thank Cleto’s parents, Cleto and Sylvia, for making him and for sharing him with me and with all of us, and for treating me like their own son, always,” he added, before announcing Tuesday’s guest — one of Escobedo’s favorite people — Eddie Murphy.

Kimmel said Tuesday that he planned to “take the next couple nights off,” but that he had wanted “to be here tonight to tell you about my friend.”

2026 Actor Awards: the nominees
The Actor statue is seen during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards media preview and menu reveal at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Feb. 20, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Nominations are in for the 2026 Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

This year’s nominations were announced live in Los Angeles on Wednesday by Abbott Elementary star Janelle James and Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie.

The 2026 awards show, which recognizes performances across film and television, will take place March 1 in Los Angeles, streaming live on Netflix.

Harrison Ford will be honored with the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award during the ceremony. A host has yet to be announced.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Television

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Owen Cooper, Adolescence 
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Britt Lower, Severance
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus 
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
The Diplomat
Landman
The Pitt 
Severance 
The White Lotus

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault 
Erin Doherty, Adolescence 
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Katherine Hahn, The Studio
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio

Film

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Miles Caton, Sinners
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet 
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Emma Stone, Bugonia

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme 
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another 
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
Hamnet
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Stunt ensemble honors

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
F1
Frankenstein
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series
Andor
Landman
The Last of Us
Squid Game
Stranger Things

Tickets for Ariana Grande’s musical ‘Sunday in the Park with George’ go on sale in May
Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande speak on stage as Universal Pictures presents a special ‘Wicked: For Good’ Q&A at Saban Media Center on Nov. 15, 2025, in North Hollywood, California. (Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

We now have some official information about Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey‘s revival of Sunday in the Park with George, including ticket info.

After the two Wicked stars seemingly confirmed that they’d be starring in a new production of the classic musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, London’s Barbican Centre made it official with an Instagram post. You can now sign up to be notified about tickets, which will go on sale in May. They will only be available via the Barbican website and box office.

The show itself opens in the summer of 2027, which means Ariana fans now have two chances to see her sing live onstage: during her concert tour this year and in the musical next year.

The Sunday in the Park with George revival will be directed by Marianne Elliot, who previously directed Jonathan in a production of Company. He found out he’d landed a starring role in Bridgerton right after his award-winning run in that show ended.

Ariana has stage experience, as well, having won an award for her Broadway debut in the musical 13.  She appeared in the show starting in 2008, when she was 15.

