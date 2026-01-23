DC Studios shares first look at Jason Momoa as Lobo in ‘Supergirl’
Our first look at Jason Momoa in character as the antihero Lobo has arrived.
DC Studios co-head James Gunn posted a new video teaser showing off Momoa’s take on Lobo, whom he portrays in the upcoming film Supergirl, to Instagram on Friday.
The video finds Momoa on set of the new movie, which stars Milly Alcock as the titular Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Momoa exits his trailer with a cigar in his mouth, where he is then asked if he has any comments about playing Lobo.
“Finally,” Momoa says.
The video then shows off several scenes of Momoa as Lobo in the film to the tune of Blondie‘s “Call Me,” which also played in the film’s official teaser trailer.
Craig Gillespie directs the superhero movie about Clark Kent’s cousin from a script written by Ana Nogueira.
The movie follows what happens “when an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home,” according to its official synopsis. “Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.”
In addition to Momoa and Alcock, the film stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham.
Jimmy Kimmel opened his show Tuesday night with a heartfelt monologue dedicated to his longtime best friend and bandleader Cleto Escobedo III, who died Tuesday morning at age 59.
“We’ve been on the air for almost 23 years, and I’ve had to do some hard monologues along the way, but this one’s the hardest,” Kimmel said while holding back tears. “Early this morning we lost someone very special, who was much too young to go, and I’d like to tell you about him.”
“He would call me. He’d send me notes all the time, big stuff, little stuff, whatever, telling me, ‘Oh, this was so funny. I love this. I’m proud of you. I’m so happy that we get to be together all the time.’ He would tell me how lucky he was. He was just a great older brother. No baggage, all love,” he continued. “There’s no one in my life I felt more comfortable with.”
“Always cherish your friends,” Kimmel added. “We’re not here forever.”
Escobedo, who went by Junior, was the saxophonist and leader of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! house band, Cleto and the Cletones, alongside his father, Cleto Escobedo II, an accomplished sax player who had previously put his own career with the band Los Blues on pause in 1966 when his son was born, in order to be close to home and raise a family.
Kimmel also regaled Tuesday’s audience about his lifelong friendship with the younger Escobedo, which began in 1977 in the Las Vegas suburbs, where his family had relocated from Brooklyn. According to Kimmel, Escobedo and his family lived “across the street and two houses over.”
After the two boys met, they became fast friends, Kimmel said.
“Not just regular friends either. We became like 24/7, ‘Mom, please, let me sleep over, please’ kind of friends,” Kimmel said. “One summer, I slept over at the Escobedo house 33 nights in a row … we were never bored. We were always up to something.”
From playing baseball and dressing up as cowboys to boxing, attempts at body building, and navigating puberty and girls, the pair were inseparable and later went on to be best man at each other’s weddings, Kimmel said.
That bond extended decades, and eventually, amid Escobedo’s own successful career playing sax on tour with Paula Abdul, recording studio albums and more, Kimmel had the opportunity to make his best friend his right-hand man in late night TV.
“In September 2002, I got a talk show out of nowhere — when you do a show like this you need a desk, you need an announcer, you need a Guillermo, and you need a band. And of course, I wanted Cleto to lead my band,” Kimmel said. “The idea that anyone other than him would lead the band was terrifying. It had to be him.”
Kimmel said he set up an audition for Escobedo and his father with ABC executive Lloyd Braun.
“Cleto and his dad played ‘Pick up the Pieces’ by Average White Band. And Lloyd saw it, saw the father and son together, he said, ‘I love it.’ And he just got up and left. And we’ve been working together every day for almost 23 years,” Kimmel said.
He continued, “We had our own language that almost no one else understood. We didn’t have to say anything. We’d sit here at rehearsal every day, we’d have to look at each other — and that would be it.”
While Escobedo’s cause of death has not yet been revealed, Kimmel gave a special thank you on Tuesday to a long list of doctors and nurses at UCLA Medical Center “for taking incredibly good care of him.” He also thanked “the team at Sherman Oaks Hospital that initially took him in.”
“I’m grateful for my friends, Cleto’s friends … everyone who checked in on him, everyone who called and visited him, who’ve been helping his family. Everyone here at our show [has] been so supportive,” Kimmel said, giving a shout-out to his family and Escobedo’s family, “who all did their best to be strong during these awful few months.”
“Mostly, I want to thank Cleto’s parents, Cleto and Sylvia, for making him and for sharing him with me and with all of us, and for treating me like their own son, always,” he added, before announcing Tuesday’s guest — one of Escobedo’s favorite people — Eddie Murphy.
Kimmel said Tuesday that he planned to “take the next couple nights off,” but that he had wanted “to be here tonight to tell you about my friend.”
Nominations are in for the 2026 Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
This year’s nominations were announced live in Los Angeles on Wednesday by Abbott Elementary star JanelleJames and Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie.
The 2026 awards show, which recognizes performances across film and television, will take place March 1 in Los Angeles, streaming live on Netflix.
Harrison Ford will be honored with the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award during the ceremony. A host has yet to be announced.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Television
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit Owen Cooper, Adolescence Stephen Graham, Adolescence Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This Ike Barinholtz, The Studio Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside Seth Rogen, The Studio Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series Britt Lower, Severance Parker Posey, The White Lotus Keri Russell, The Diplomat Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series Sterling K. Brown, Paradise Billy Crudup, The Morning Show Walton Goggins, The White Lotus Gary Oldman, Slow Horses Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series The Diplomat Landman The Pitt Severance The White Lotus
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series Sarah Snook, All Her Fault Erin Doherty, Adolescence Claire Danes, The Beast in Me Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series Katherine Hahn, The Studio Catherine O’Hara, The Studio Jenna Ortega, Wednesday Jean Smart, Hacks Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series Abbott Elementary The Bear Hacks Only Murders in the Building The Studio
Film
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good Amy Madigan, Weapons Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another Miles Caton, Sinners Paul Mescal, Hamnet Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role Jessie Buckley, Hamnet Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another Emma Stone, Bugonia
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon Michael B. Jordan, Sinners Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture Hamnet Frankenstein Marty Supreme One Battle After Another Sinners
Stunt ensemble honors
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture F1 Frankenstein Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning One Battle After Another Sinners
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series Andor Landman The Last of Us Squid Game Stranger Things
We now have some official information about Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey‘s revival of Sunday in the Park with George, including ticket info.
After the two Wicked stars seemingly confirmed that they’d be starring in a new production of the classic musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, London’s Barbican Centre made it official with an Instagram post. You can now sign up to be notified about tickets, which will go on sale in May. They will only be available via the Barbican website and box office.
The show itself opens in the summer of 2027, which means Ariana fans now have two chances to see her sing live onstage: during her concert tour this year and in the musical next year.
The Sunday in the Park with George revival will be directed by Marianne Elliot, who previously directed Jonathan in a production of Company. He found out he’d landed a starring role in Bridgerton right after his award-winning run in that show ended.
Ariana has stage experience, as well, having won an award for her Broadway debut in the musical 13. She appeared in the show starting in 2008, when she was 15.