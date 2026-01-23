Delroy Lindo opens up after receiving 1st Oscar nomination at 73

Academy Award nominee Delroy Lindo on “Good Morning America” on Jan. 23, 2026. (ABC News)

Acclaimed actor Delroy Lindo is opening up about receiving his first Oscar nomination at the age of 73.

“It feels terrific,” Lindo said on Good Morning America Friday. “I’m still processing, if I’m really honest, but it’s wonderful. And part of my response has to do with how positive everybody else’s response has been. A lot of support, a lot of love. It feels really good.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences nominated Lindo on Thursday for best supporting actor for his role as blues musician Delta Slim in the Ryan Coogler horror film Sinners.

Although Lindo has been acting for over five decades, he said playing Delta Slim didn’t come easy for him.

“The musical aspect — the piano, the keyboard and the harmonica — it’s a different side of the brain,” Lindo said about playing the musician. “So I would be at the keyboard practicing, and I had some incredible musicians who helped me, but I was aware — sometimes the mind and the fingers, they don’t line up well.”

Ahead of the Oscar nominations this week, Lindo said the buzz was hard to ignore but he tried to do so anyway.

“I was trying to maintain a certain distance, because I was not sure of what would happen,” Lindo said. “It’s difficult to not have it on your mind. But I was trying as much as I could to just let it be what it was going to be.”

Sinners received a record-breaking 16 nominations on Thursday, the most in Oscars history. Lindo said he “had no idea” the movie would resonate with audiences so much.

He added that he was in bed when he found out he had been nominated.

“My son called me. I was in bed,” Lindo recounted. “I was kind of halfway between being asleep and waking, and the phone rang, and I picked it up, and my son was on the other line, and it’s perfect that I got the news from him.”

“Ryan and I had a long talk, and in true Ryan fashion, he just wanted to talk about me,” Lindo said.

Coogler is nominated for several awards, including best director and best original screenplay, for Sinners.

Coogler, his wife, Zinzi Coogler, and frequent collaborator Sev Ohanian are also up for the best picture Oscar.

Lindo expressed his excitement for the director.

“I don’t have the words to articulate how thrilled I am for [Coogler], because from the very first time I read the script, I saw what he was trying to do, and it’s extraordinary that audiences have embraced it and embraced his vision,” he said.

Sinners was released in April 2025 and returned to theaters in the fall for Halloween. The movie is coming back to theaters again amid awards season, returning to select IMAX 70mm locations the weekend of Jan. 30, according to an IMAX spokesperson.

The 98th Academy Awards will be held March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The awards will be televised live on ABC and streamed live on Hulu beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway star in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ teaser trailer
Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway star in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2.’ (Walt Disney Studios)

A teaser trailer? For The Devil Wears Prada sequel? Groundbreaking.

20th Century Studios has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming film The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Set to Madonna‘s song “Vogue,” the trailer finds Meryl Streep back as editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. We see her strut down a hallway in red heels before finally making it into an elevator. Just as it seems like the doors to the elevator are set to close shut, a hand comes out of nowhere to stop them from closing. The hand belongs to Anne Hathaway‘s Andy Sachs, who steps into the elevator beside Miranda.

“Took you long enough,” Miranda says to Andy.

This teaser comes almost 20 years after Streep and Hathaway made their turns as the iconic characters in the original 2006 film. Joining them in the sequel are Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, who reprise their roles as Emily and Nigel.

Also returning are Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman, who will once again play the characters Lily and Irv.

Director David Frankel, who helmed the first film, returns to direct the sequel from a script by the writer of the first film, Aline Brosh McKenna.

A new cast of characters are also coming along for the ride. They are to be played by Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will arrive in theaters on May 1, 2026.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and 20th Century Studios.

Maury Povich on how ‘Dirty Talk’ tackles the lurid world of daytime talk shows
A promotional photo of Maury Povich for his daytime talk show ‘Maury.’ (Heidi Gutman/NBC)

From the late ’80s through the early 2000s, daytime talk shows hosted by the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Jerry Springer and Maury Povich dominated the airways. The shows would often tackle controversial topics involving sex, race and gender expression — occasionally spiraling into live on-air TV violence. The new documentary series Dirty Talk, which premieres Wednesday, takes a look back at one of TV’s most controversial eras.

“We used all of those classic Shakespearean themes of distrust, conflict, confrontation, lust, love, betrayal,” Povich told ABC Audio.

Povich hosted The Maury Povich Show, later renamed Maury, starting in 1991. He said competition in daytime talk was fierce.

“There was a lot of money to be made, and so therefore we’re looking at ratings every single day. And now, ‘Oh this show did this crazy episode, oh well [now] we’ve got to do a crazy episode,’” he said.

Dirty Talk examines how the genre faced frequent criticism for exploiting guests by putting people in unexpected situations in the quest for higher ratings. Povich was known for doing paternity tests on-air.

“What I was trying to do was to be able to, for instance, in the paternity tests, to bring families together,” Povich said. “Critics would say I would exploit those themes, I don’t think I did. And I was on so long that I could bring those couples back 20 years later and find out if anything worked.”

Despite the pushback, Povich stands behind his show.

“I have no regrets. Lord knows I’ve had my critics over the years,” Povich said. “I’ve always thought that we had a leg to stand on.”

While the era of chaotic daytime talk is largely over, Povich said the public’s impulse to look toward those “Shakespearean themes” is alive and well.

“I firmly believe we triggered the Housewives genre, we triggered the Kardashians, we triggered the Jersey Shore,” Povich said.

‘The Family Stone’ writer, director working on a sequel following Diane Keaton’s death
Diane Keaton is shown in a scene from ‘The Family Stone.’ (20th Century Fox)

A sequel to The Family Stone is in the works.

Thomas Bezucha, who wrote and directed the 2005 film, said in a recent interview with CNN that he has been working on a follow-up to the original film. The original movie follows the Stone family at Christmastime as they navigate matriarch Sybil Stone’s (Diane Keaton) cancer diagnosis.

Bezucha said he was working on the new script when he learned of Keaton’s death on Oct. 11 at the age of 79.

“I’ve been haunted by the loss of Sybil for months now while I worked on it, and so this was a low on a tender bruise already,” Bezucha said. “Mentally, I’ve been spending time in that house where I’ve been missing her for a while already.”

He added that Keaton’s death made him want to “do a good job by the rest of the cast” and “honor her even more.”

Keaton starred alongside Claire Danes, Rachel McAdams, Dermot Mulroney, Craig T. Nelson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Luke Wilson, Tyrone Giordano, Brian J. White, Elizabeth Reaser, Paul Schneider and Jamie Kaler in The Family Stone.

The film, which was produced by 20th Century Fox and has since been acquired by Disney, follows businesswoman Meredith (Parker), who accompanies her boyfriend, Everett (Mulroney), to his family’s Christmas celebration and learns she’s a fish out of water in their spirited way of life.

Bezucha said that when he first took his idea for a sequel to his producer, he said he was only interested in making a second film if it involved the principal cast.

“I’m not interested in the Brady family reunion without the original Jan,” he said, adding that when he reached out to the rest of the cast, he received “positive responses.”

According to CNN, the sequel film has not yet been greenlit. Good Morning America has reached out to 20th Century Studios for comment.

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.

