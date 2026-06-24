‘Dutton Ranch’ renewed for season 2 at Paramount+

‘Dutton Ranch’ renewed for season 2 at Paramount+
Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in the second episode of ‘Dutton Ranch’ season 1. (Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

It’s time to go back to Texas.

Dutton Ranch has been renewed for season 2 at Paramount+. This renewal comes ahead of the release of the first season’s final two episodes.

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser return to their Yellowstone roles of Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler in the spinoff series. Also starring are Oscar nominees Ed Harris and Annette Bening.

The ensemble cast also includes Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca and Natalie Alyn Lind.

Dutton Ranch follows Beth and Rip, who “are grateful for the peace they sought, fought, and nearly died for with their 7,000-acre Dutton Ranch,” according to a press release. “With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter becomes the man he’s supposed to be.”

As Beth and Rip fight to build their future far away from Yellowstone and all its ghosts, “they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul,” an official synopsis reads.

The spinoff garnered the biggest original series launch in the streaming service’s history, according to numbers from the company. It generated 12.9 million global streaming views in the seven days following its premiere.

Chad Feehan serves as showrunner on Dutton Ranch. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan executive produces, as do stars Hauser and Reilly.

Dutton Ranch has resonated with audiences in a powerful way, building on the legacy of beloved characters, while establishing its own identity,” Matt Thunell, president of Paramount Television Studios, said in a press release. “We look forward to bringing fans more stories from these unforgettable characters in season 2.”

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Kennedy Ryan headshot. (Courtesy of Kennedy Ryan)

Kennedy Ryan is bringing her beloved books to the screen.

The romance author is currently hard at work adapting the first book in her Skyland series, Before I Let Go, into a TV series for Peacock with the help of filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee.

Ryan tells ABC Audio one of the “biggest encouragements” in her book-to-screen journey has been seeing the success of Heated Rivalry, a series based on the hockey romance books by Rachel Reid.

“I think that it has done so much for our genre,” Ryan says. “I think, being very frank, I think right now in Hollywood, a lot of us feel like we’re in a climate where certain stories aren’t being told or aren’t allowed through the door. And I think Heated Rivalry was like, there are underrepresented voices, queer voices that will make room. Like if you do it right and if you put it out there, people will respond.”

Ryan hopes to continue that trend through her first-look deal with Universal, where she’ll get to bring other untold stories to the forefront. She says the deal was born out of “an organic desire to see other people’s books get the opportunity that I was getting.”

It’s an opportunity she doesn’t take for granted as she writes the Before I Let Go pilot with Lee with the hope “that people walk away from this show feeling what they felt when they read the book.”

Fans are already buzzing online with their suggestions on who should be cast, and Ryan is taking note.  

“I don’t comment on them, but I’m like, furiously noting, ‘Oh, we hadn’t thought about that person! Oh my gosh, I’m adding that person to my list!’” she says. 

In the meantime, her new book, Score, will be out May 19. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Sam Neill attends the 2025 AACTA Awards presented By Foxtel Group at HOTA (Home of the Arts) on Feb. 7, 2025, in Gold Coast, Australia. (Chris Hyde/Getty Images for AFI)

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill is opening up about his battle with Stage 3 blood cancer.

The actor said he is now cancer free after a near five-year battle with lymphoma. He recently told the Australian network 7News about his treatment.

“I’ve been living with a particular type of lymphoma for about five years, and I was on chemotherapy and the pretty miserable business but it was keeping me alive,” Neill said.

The actor, who played Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise, said chemotherapy eventually stopped working for him.

“I was at a loss and it looked like I was on the way out, which wasn’t ideal obviously,” Neill said.

He then underwent a cutting edge treatment called CAR T-cell therapy, which genetically modifies blood cells. Neill said this has made him cancer free.

“I’ve just had a scan just now and there is no cancer in my body, that’s an extraordinary thing,” Neill said. “I’m very, very excited that this can happen.”

Neill is even ready to make his return to acting.

“It’s time I did another movie,” he said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.