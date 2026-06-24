Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman star in ‘Practical Magic 2’ official trailer

Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman star in ‘Practical Magic 2’ official trailer
Nicole Kidman as Gillian Owens and Sandra Bullock as Sally Owens in ‘Practical Magic 2.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

We come to this official trailer for magic.

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the official trailer for Practical Magic 2. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman once again star as the magical Owens sisters in this highly anticipated sequel to the 1998 film Practical Magic.

Along with Bullock and Kidman, who are both producing the project, the film stars Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, Solly McLeod, Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest.

Practical Magic 2 follows the Owens sisters as they “must confront the dark curse that threatens to unravel their family once and for all in a must-see cinematic event of fun, magic and mayhem,” according to an official description from Warner Bros.

The trailer finds all of the Owens women living in the same picturesque white home by the water from the first film.

“No magic is stronger than sisterhood,” Channing’s Franny says in the trailer. “Cast by fate, tested by time and never broken.”

We also see the daughters of Bullock’s Sally Owens and Kidman’s Gillian Owens dreaming about romantic love — and doubting the family curse. That doubt causes heartbreak when Kylie (King) finds her boyfriend dead.

“Kylie said she’s gonna go fix the curse,” Gillian says later in the trailer.

“This will lead her into the dark path,” Franny responds. “If you want to find her, you have to work together.”

Susanne Bier directed the film from a script by Akiva Goldsman and Georgia Pritchett. It’s based on the novel The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman.

Practical Magic 2 debuts to theaters on Sept. 11.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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“I’m extremely blessed that I got to take a character [through] five seasons, that I get to tell this story and represent so many different walks of life, and then so many different understandings and viewpoints and approaches to life,” Mekai tells ABC Audio. “This is something that every actor dreams of, is to have a role that has not just layers on screen, but off the screen as well.”

Over the years Mekai has helped audiences understand the origin story of Kanan, a character first introduced as an adult in the original Power, where he was portrayed by 50 Cent. However, Mekai avoided studying 50’s performance so he could deliver his own interpretation of the character.

“I kind of wanted to keep things organic, but I also didn’t want to rigidly start moving toward what that character is,” he says. “I wanted every scene, every reaction to be something that was new to Mekai and also new to Kanan.”

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Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Conan O’Brien to return as Oscars host for third consecutive year
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ABC’s The Oscars hosted by Conan O’Brien. (Disney/Mark Seliger)

Conan O’Brien will be reprising his hosting duties at the Oscars next year. 

At Disney Upfront 2026 on Tuesday, Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts announced that the Emmy Award-winning television host, writer, producer and comedian will return for the 99th Oscars.

Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan will also return as the show’s executive producers for the fourth consecutive year. Joining them are Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney, who will return as producers for the third time.

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In a press release, Kapoor and Mullan said working with O’Brien for a third year is “really special.”

“He brings that signature humor everyone loves, along with a real warmth and generosity that carry through the entire show,” they said. “He’s a true creative partner, someone we trust completely, and someone who makes the whole process genuinely fun, both behind the scenes and on stage. We’re incredibly grateful to keep building this together and can’t wait to share what’s next.”

The 99th Oscars will air live on ABC and Hulu on March 14, 2027, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Love Island USA’ asks its fans to ‘keep it kind’ ahead of upcoming season 8
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Its companion series, Love Island USA Aftersun, recently gained two new hosts. As previously reported, Summer House star Ciara Miller will host the reality dating competition series’ aftershow alongside Tefi Pessoa. They take over from The Traitors star Maura Higgins. Coincidently, Higgins and Miller are confirmed to be competing against each other on the upcoming season 35 of Dancing with the Stars.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.