Final home game of the season, tonight

The Mustangs lost to Peninsula Thursday night, 14-7. Tonight they play at home against the Tri City Chili Peppers in the final home game at Hooker Field, and then finish up at Holly Springs against the Salamanders on Saturday. Martinsville is 14-28 on the season.
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New York Knicks make record comeback to beat San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals
(NEW YORK) — The New York Knicks pulled off a record comeback against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, overcoming a 29-point deficit to win by a single point.
The win — one of the biggest comebacks in NBA finals history — spurred celebrations in star-studded Madison Square Garden and on the streets of New York City where large crowds had gathered to watch.
The Knicks’ return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 has transformed each game into one of the hottest tickets in New York, attracting actors, musicians, athletes and other public figures eager to witness the action in person.
Among those spotted inside the sold-out arena was Taylor Swift. The singer traveled cross-country from Los Angeles — where she performed live at the world premiere of “Toy Story 5” on Tuesday night — to New York to attend the game.
Wednesday night’s game marked the second NBA playoff game Swift has attended this postseason.
She and her fiancé, NFL star Travis Kelce, sat courtside at a May 23 Eastern Conference finals game in Cleveland between the Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Also in attendance at MSG were Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan, Ben Stiller, Tracy Morgan, Adam Sandler and Nas.
The crowd’s energy extended beyond the game itself as fans packed the Garden for another memorable Finals atmosphere.
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Scoreboard roundup — 4/30/26
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Knicks 140, Hawks 89
Celtics 93, 76ers 106
Nuggets 98, Timberwolves 110
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Tigers 5, Braves 2
Astros 3, Orioles 10
Giants 2, Phillies 3
Cardinals 10, Pirates 5
Rockies 4, Reds 6
Nationals 5, Mets 4
Diamondbacks 1, Brewers 13
Royals 3, Athletics 6
Astros 11, Orioles 5
Giants 5, Phillies 6
Blue Jays 1, Twins 7
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Stars 2, Wild 5
Oilers 2, Ducks 5
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Scoreboard roundup — 7/8/26
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Blue Jays 10, Giants 0
Cubs 9, Orioles 7
Athletics 1, Tigers 6
Braves 3, Pirates 0
Yankees 0 Rays 3
Mariners 0, Marlins 2
Astros 2, Nationals 8
Phillies 5, Reds 11
Royals 2, Mets 6
Red Sox 5, White Sox 0
Guardians 5, Twins 6
Brewers 1, Cardinals 5
Angels 13, Rangers 1
Diamondbacks 4, Padres 10
Rockies 3, Dodgers 4
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