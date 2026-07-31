Final home game of the season, tonight

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks celebrates after his team’s 107-106 victory against the San Antonio Spurs in Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The New York Knicks pulled off a record comeback against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, overcoming a 29-point deficit to win by a single point.

The win — one of the biggest comebacks in NBA finals history — spurred celebrations in star-studded Madison Square Garden and on the streets of New York City where large crowds had gathered to watch.

The Knicks’ return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 has transformed each game into one of the hottest tickets in New York, attracting actors, musicians, athletes and other public figures eager to witness the action in person.

Among those spotted inside the sold-out arena was Taylor Swift. The singer traveled cross-country from Los Angeles — where she performed live at the world premiere of “Toy Story 5” on Tuesday night — to New York to attend the game.

Wednesday night’s game marked the second NBA playoff game Swift has attended this postseason.

She and her fiancé, NFL star Travis Kelce, sat courtside at a May 23 Eastern Conference finals game in Cleveland between the Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Also in attendance at MSG were Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan, Ben Stiller, Tracy Morgan, Adam Sandler and Nas.

The crowd’s energy extended beyond the game itself as fans packed the Garden for another memorable Finals atmosphere.

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