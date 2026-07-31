Ransom notes in Nancy Guthrie case released as sheriff’s office asks for public’s help in identifying writer

Ransom notes in Nancy Guthrie case released as sheriff’s office asks for public’s help in identifying writer
This image provided by the FBI Feb. 5, 2026, shows a missing person Nancy Guthrie. (FBI)

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has released two ransom notes received by local media in Tucson, Arizona, in the days after Nancy Guthrie was taken, while calling for the public’s help in identifying their writer.

The redacted versions of the notes arrive six months after the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie was kidnapped from her Tucson-area home. The 84-year-old remains missing.

ABC News has previously described the contents of the notes.

“These communications reveal distinctive patterns of word choice, syntax, and phraseology that reflect the writer’s unique linguistic style,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release on Friday. “They also provide valuable insight into the person’s mindset, motives, and the evolution of their tone over time.”

The department said they “believe these distinctive linguistic characteristics may be recognizable to someone who knows or has interacted with the notes’ writer.”

The first note was sent to the local CBS Tucson affiliate KOLD-TV on Feb. 2, according to the sheriff’s department, and is addressed to Savannah Guthrie.

“We have your mother Nancy. She is safe but scared,” the note stated, while asking for millions of dollars in Bitcoin for her release. If payment was not received, “she will be killed,” the note stated.

The note included descriptions of a smart watch near her bed and a damaged floodlight in the home’s backyard.

The second note was sent on Feb. 6, according to the sheriff’s department, and is addressed to the Guthrie family. The note stated that Guthrie died and “is buried in nature now.”

“We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition. We never intended to hurt her, that was not our intention. She perished shortly after she was taken,” the note stated.

The note included an apology and said to the family, “Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome. We want your family to know this and hope you all can find peace.”

After receiving the second note, Savannah Guthrie posted a statement in a Feb. 7 Instagram post.

“We received your message and we understand,” Savannah Guthrie said at the time. “We beg you now to return our mother to us. … . This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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