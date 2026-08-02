Fayette Street shooting investigation continues

Investigators were still working the crime scene on Saturday, where an early morning shooting resulted in one death and two injuries. A Danville man was killed, and two women were wounded in an early-morning shooting Saturday in Martinsville. Police found D’Sean Jones, 24, dead after responding to the 400 block of Fayette Street around 4:16 a.m. One injured woman was found at the scene, while another arrived at SOVAH Health Martinsville with gunshot wounds. Both survived. Police said no suspect information was available, and the investigation remains active.