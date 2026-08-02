Flood Watch in effect today

Flood Watch in effect today

A Flood Watch is in effect for the region until 2 a.m. on Monday. Thunderstorms this afternoon and evening may also contain localized damaging wind gusts. Thunderstorms will continue to develop each afternoon and evening through Wednesday and will be capable of producing frequent lightning, localized damaging wind gusts, and pockets of heavy rain that may result in flash flooding. Unsettled weather continues through much of the week.

For us: There is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms today with a high of 80. Patchy fog tonight, with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a low of 68. Patchy fog on Monday morning, otherwise partly sunny with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high of 82.

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