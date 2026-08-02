Mustang fall to Salamanders in last game of season

The Mustangs took the Salamanders to the 10th inning last night, but fell short 5-4 in the last game of the season. Martinsville finishes in next-to-last place in the CPL West with a record of 15- 29.
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Diamondbacks 7, Nationals 10
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Cubs 7, Pirates 8
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Royals 5, Tigers 4
Dodgers 3, Mets 8
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Astros 3, White Sox 12
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Angels 4, Giants 3
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Scoreboard roundup — 7/23/26
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:
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Twins 3, Guardians 1
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Scoreboard roundup — 6/23/26
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:
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Astros 9, Blue Jays 7
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Cubs 9, Mets 6
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Dodgers 12, Twins 3
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Braves 6, Padres 7
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Portugal 5, Uzbekistan 0
England 0, Ghana 0
Panama 0, Croatia 1
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