Mustang fall to Salamanders in last game of season

Mustang fall to Salamanders in last game of season

The Mustangs took the Salamanders to the 10th inning last night, but fell short 5-4 in the last game of the season. Martinsville finishes in next-to-last place in the CPL West with a record of 15- 29.

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