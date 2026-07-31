Yahya Abdul-Mateen II opens up about ‘Wonder Man’ cancellation

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II opens up about ‘Wonder Man’ cancellation
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends the MLB Opening Night Game: Yankees vs. Giants, at Momo’s on March 25, 2026, in San Francisco, California. (Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Netflix)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is opening up about the cancellation of his Marvel TV series Wonder Man.

Abdul-Mateen took to Instagram to post about the surprise cancellation of the series, which had previously been renewed for season 2 on Disney+.

“Word just dropped that Wonder Man won’t be coming back for Season 2. (And if you don’t knowww, now ya knoww!)” Abdul-Mateen captioned his post. “That’s life, right? Everything will shake out.”

The actor, who played aspiring actor and superhero Simon Williams in the show, continued his post by thanking the series’ fans.

“I wanted to say thank you to everybody who WATCHED the show, ENJOYED the show, and SHARED that they enjoyed the show in some way or other. The show worked. And that’s my favorite thing about it,” Abdul-Mateen wrote.

Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest created Wonder Man while Cretton directed its first two episodes. Guest served as the series’ showrunner. Ben Kingsley, X Mayo, Demetrius Grosse, Zlatko Burić, Arian Moayed, Josh Gad and Olivia Thirlby also starred in season 1.

Season 1 of Wonder Man premiered on Jan. 27. Disney announced the show had been renewed for season 2 in March. Earlier in July, Abdul-Mateen was nominated for an Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his work on the series. He is already an Emmy winner for his work on Watchmen.

Despite the renewal reversal, Abdul-Mateen continued his post with positivity.

“I can see in the messages I get saying how the show reminded some of you not to give up, and I feel it in the genuine love shared when I bump into some of you all during the day. So, thinking of you all today. I’m glad we got to be a part of something cool. Thank you for watching… And uhh… See you at the EMMYS,” Abdul-Mateen wrote.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, Disney+ and Marvel.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Heartstopper may be coming to an end, but Nick and Charlie are forever.

The trailer for Heartstopper Forever, the movie conclusion to the popular Netflix teen romance series, has officially been released.

In it, we see Kit Connor’s Nick Nelson and Joe Locke’s Charlie Spring grappling with what happens to their relationship after Nick leaves for university.

“Everyone thinks teenage relationships don’t last,” we hear Charlie say in voice-over. “Guess I’m an optimist then.”

The trailer — soundtracked to Olivia Rodrigo’s “stupid song” — includes scenes of their friend group making memories together at prom and a Pride parade, Nick struggling with his identity outside of his relationship with Charlie, and Charlie thinking about the future for the first time.

“We look after each other, don’t we?” Charlie asks Nick as they sit on a beach. “Always,” Nick replies.

Returning cast members include Will Gao, Yasmin Finney, Tobie Donovan, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell and Jenny Walser.

The film debuts on Netflix July 17, 10 days after the release of series creator Alice Oseman’s final volume of the Heartstopper graphic novel, which comes out on July 7.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Maura Higgins, Ciara Miller join ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 35 cast
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Maura Higgins attends an event in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 13, 2026. / Ciara Miller attends a premiere on March 30, 2026, in New York. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Women In Film | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

We’re months away from stepping back into the Dancing with the Stars ballroom, but two cast members are already preparing their dance moves.

The Traitors star Maura Higgins and Summer House star Ciara Miller were announced Wednesday as the first two cast members to join the upcoming season of DWTS.

Higgins and Miller were revealed as part of the next season’s cast at Hulu’s second Get Real House event held in Beverly Hills, California.

Higgins rose to fame on the fifth season of the British reality show Love Island in 2019, where she was a finalist.

She went on to become a presenter for Love Island USA, Love Island Games and Love Island USA: Aftersun.

Most recently, Higgins starred on the fourth season of The Traitors, where she was a runner-up as a “faithful.”

Miller, a former travel nurse and model, joined the fifth season of the hit Bravo reality show Summer House in 2021.

Many fans have shown support for Miller amid the show’s current season, airing now, after her castmates Amanda Batula and West Wilson, whom Miller dated previously, confirmed their romantic relationship in a joint statement shared on their separate Instagram Stories.

While fans are awaiting to see how things will unfold between Miller, Batula, and Wilson at the Summer House season 10 reunion, Miller is turning her attention to DWTS.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC, ABC News and “Good Morning America.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Alice and Steve’ stars talk ruining the friendship in new Hulu series
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Yali Topol Margalith, Jemaine Clement and Nicola Walker attend the ‘Alice and Steve’ premiere during the 2026 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 4, 2026, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Jemaine Clement and Nicola Walker are ruining the friendship in the new Hulu comedy series Alice and Steve. The two star as the titular best friends whose relationship is tested when Steve starts dating Alice’s adult daughter, Izzy.

It’s being described as a “wrong com” instead of a rom-com, but Walker tells ABC Audio that while her character, Alice, might call it that, she believes it’s more nuanced.

“I think it’s hugely problematic and going to, you know, [be] a grenade that blows up everybody’s lives. But I don’t think it’s wrong,” she says of the relationship between Steve and the 26-year-old Izzy.

“No one is right and nobody is wrong completely, but everyone behaves appallingly at times,” she adds. “And yet you understand them and sympathize with them, I think.”

Clement says there’s “a lot of gray area” in terms of the characters’ behavior, and while he doesn’t necessarily relate to Steve, he at least feels for him.

“He is extremely lonely when we begin, and he’s just lost a good friend, a mutual friend of his and Alice’s,” Clement says. “And so he’s thinking about his entire life at that moment.” 

All six episodes of Alice and Steve are now streaming on Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.