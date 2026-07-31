Yahya Abdul-Mateen II opens up about ‘Wonder Man’ cancellation

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends the MLB Opening Night Game: Yankees vs. Giants, at Momo’s on March 25, 2026, in San Francisco, California. (Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Netflix)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is opening up about the cancellation of his Marvel TV series Wonder Man.

Abdul-Mateen took to Instagram to post about the surprise cancellation of the series, which had previously been renewed for season 2 on Disney+.

“Word just dropped that Wonder Man won’t be coming back for Season 2. (And if you don’t knowww, now ya knoww!)” Abdul-Mateen captioned his post. “That’s life, right? Everything will shake out.”

The actor, who played aspiring actor and superhero Simon Williams in the show, continued his post by thanking the series’ fans.

“I wanted to say thank you to everybody who WATCHED the show, ENJOYED the show, and SHARED that they enjoyed the show in some way or other. The show worked. And that’s my favorite thing about it,” Abdul-Mateen wrote.

Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest created Wonder Man while Cretton directed its first two episodes. Guest served as the series’ showrunner. Ben Kingsley, X Mayo, Demetrius Grosse, Zlatko Burić, Arian Moayed, Josh Gad and Olivia Thirlby also starred in season 1.

Season 1 of Wonder Man premiered on Jan. 27. Disney announced the show had been renewed for season 2 in March. Earlier in July, Abdul-Mateen was nominated for an Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his work on the series. He is already an Emmy winner for his work on Watchmen.

Despite the renewal reversal, Abdul-Mateen continued his post with positivity.

“I can see in the messages I get saying how the show reminded some of you not to give up, and I feel it in the genuine love shared when I bump into some of you all during the day. So, thinking of you all today. I’m glad we got to be a part of something cool. Thank you for watching… And uhh… See you at the EMMYS,” Abdul-Mateen wrote.

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