Francesca Reale, Roby Attal join ‘This Summer Will Be Different’ Netflix series adaptation

Francesca Reale, Roby Attal join ‘This Summer Will Be Different’ Netflix series adaptation
A photo of Francesca Reale. (Ian Lipton) | A photo of Roby Attal. (Chris Labadie)

This Summer Will Be Different has gained a couple more cast members.

Netflix has announced that Francesca Reale and Roby Attal have joined the cast of the upcoming TV adaptation of author Carley Fortune’s bestselling romance novel.

Reale is set to play Bridget in the show, while Attal will take on the role of Felix, who also goes by the nickname Wolf. They join the previously announced star Sophie Nélisse, who is set to play Lucy.

This Summer Will Be Different will be “a simmering, sun-soaked romance set across multiple summers on Prince Edward Island about Lucy, a young woman navigating her 20s and her first real love with her best friend’s brother, the one person she was never supposed to fall for,” according to the show’s logline.

Dane Clark and Linsey Stewart serve as the adaptation’s creators and showrunners. They also both executive produce the show alongside Fortune.

This Summer Will Be Different will film on location in Prince Edward Island and in Toronto. It will span 10 episodes.

“I fell in love with Prince Edward Island first in the pages of L.M. Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables and again when I visited with my best friend in my early 20s,” Fortune told Netflix. “That vacation, the beauty of the island, the warmth of its people, and the friendships that sustain us are the foundation of This Summer Will Be Different. I’m thrilled to bring this sweeping love story to the screen with Netflix and to transport audiences to the glittering shores and windswept beaches of PEI.”

Reale is known for her appearance in the third season of Stranger Things. Attal was most recently seen in recurring roles in Dexter: Original Sin and The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Artificial’ will no longer be released by Amazon MGM Studios
Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Artificial’ will no longer be released by Amazon MGM Studios
Luca Guadagnino attends the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 21, 2026, in Paris, France. (Peter White/Getty Images)

Artificial, the upcoming film by director Luca Guadagnino, will no longer be released by Amazon MGM Studios.

The studio confirmed the news to ABC Audio on Friday.

“We have the utmost respect and admiration for Luca Guadagnino as an award-winning filmmaker – not to mention a longstanding relationship that we hope to continue,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement. “We believe that Artificial will be better served if it were released by a different studio and are working closely with the filmmaking team to find the film a new home.”

Artificial is described as a comedic drama about the world of artificial intelligence. It explores Sam Altman’s OpenAI during a period in 2023 when Altman was fired and rehired in a matter of days. It is directed by Guadagnino from a script by Saturday Night Live alum Simon Rich.

The film’s cast includes Mark Rylance, Andrew Garfield, Yura Borisov, Monica Barbaro, Billie Lourd, Jason Schwartzman, Cooper Koch, Cooper Hoffman and Ike Barinholtz.

It would have reunited Guadagnino and Amazon MGM Studios after he directed the 2024 film Challengers for the studio, as well as 2025’s After the Hunt.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Watch Ariana Grande play an ’emotional puppeteer’ in ‘Focker-In-Law’ trailer
Watch Ariana Grande play an ’emotional puppeteer’ in ‘Focker-In-Law’ trailer
‘Focker-In-Law’ poster (Universal Pictures)

In the new trailer for Focker-In-Law, the latest installment in the Meet the Parents movie franchise, Ariana Grande has one mission: to stop Ben Stiller’s Greg Focker from holding her fiancé, Henry — Greg’s son — “emotionally hostage.” 

In the trailer, Ariana’s character, Olivia Jones, tells the family that she was trained as an FBI hostage negotiator and plans to use her skills to “free” Henry from his co-dependent relationship with Greg. Much to Greg’s dismay, she’s got Robert De Niro’s Jack Byrnes on her side. The two get along great — even Jack’s dog loves her, and Greg is crushed when Jack says he’s going to invite her into the “circle of trust.”

This sets up an adversarial relationship where confident Olivia and a very threatened Greg go head-to-head throughout the trailer.

“I thought this would be an opportunity to get to know me. To bond,” Olivia tells Greg during a family weekend together.

“How do you bond with an emotional puppeteer?” Greg asks Olivia. “I won’t be your little Pinocchio, Geppetto. Evil Geppetto. I’m a real boy!”

Focker-In-Law is Ariana’s comedy movie debut. It hits theaters on Thanksgiving.

 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Maura Higgins, Ciara Miller join ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 35 cast
Maura Higgins, Ciara Miller join ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 35 cast
Maura Higgins attends an event in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 13, 2026. / Ciara Miller attends a premiere on March 30, 2026, in New York. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Women In Film | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

We’re months away from stepping back into the Dancing with the Stars ballroom, but two cast members are already preparing their dance moves.

The Traitors star Maura Higgins and Summer House star Ciara Miller were announced Wednesday as the first two cast members to join the upcoming season of DWTS.

Higgins and Miller were revealed as part of the next season’s cast at Hulu’s second Get Real House event held in Beverly Hills, California.

Higgins rose to fame on the fifth season of the British reality show Love Island in 2019, where she was a finalist.

She went on to become a presenter for Love Island USA, Love Island Games and Love Island USA: Aftersun.

Most recently, Higgins starred on the fourth season of The Traitors, where she was a runner-up as a “faithful.”

Miller, a former travel nurse and model, joined the fifth season of the hit Bravo reality show Summer House in 2021.

Many fans have shown support for Miller amid the show’s current season, airing now, after her castmates Amanda Batula and West Wilson, whom Miller dated previously, confirmed their romantic relationship in a joint statement shared on their separate Instagram Stories.

While fans are awaiting to see how things will unfold between Miller, Batula, and Wilson at the Summer House season 10 reunion, Miller is turning her attention to DWTS.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC, ABC News and “Good Morning America.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.