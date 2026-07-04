Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce are married: All the details

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce are married: All the details
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Music superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are officially husband and wife.

The couple wed in a ceremony officiated by Adam Sandler, a representative for Swift confirmed to ABC News Friday.

Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, served as her “man of honor,” while Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, served as his best man. They were the only members of the wedding party, according to the rep.

Both the bride and groom wore custom looks by Dior, with the bride wearing a haute couture gown designed by Jonathan Anderson.

No official wedding photos have been released by the couple, who held a two-day wedding celebration at Madison Square Garden said to include more than 1,000 guests.

Celebrities including actors Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke and Jason Sudeikis, singer Benson Boone, soccer legend Abby Wambach and NFL stars Chris Jones and Cooper Kupp were photographed arriving at MSG late Friday afternoon in black-tie attire as a cocktail hour was scheduled to begin, sources familiar with the plans told ABC News.

On Thursday evening, Swift and Kelce held a smaller gathering at the arena for around 100 people, sources said.

An SUV with tinted windows believed to be transporting Swift was photographed arriving at MSG around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

For both events, a strict no-phone policy was in place for everyone inside the venue, including guests, vendors and security personnel, according to sources.

Representatives for Swift or Kelce did not confirm any details about the events.

On Thursday, just hours before their first reported event at MSG, a representative for Swift confirmed to ABC News that she and Kelce had donated $26 million to charities both in New York City and across the United States.

The “Shake It Off” singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end announced their engagement last August in a social media post that included photos of Kelce’s flower-filled proposal and a close-up of Swift’s old-mine brilliant–cut diamond ring, which ABC News confirmed was custom-designed by Kelce and jeweler Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry in New York City.

The couple’s romance began in the summer of 2023, when Kelce revealed on his New Heights podcast that he’d unsuccessfully tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number during one of her Eras Tour concerts.

Swift later told TIME she found the gesture “metal as hell,” and the two started spending time together soon after.

By November 2023, Kelce confirmed their relationship in an interview with WSJ. Magazine, praising Swift’s ability to handle intense public scrutiny.

Swift, meanwhile, revealed in her December 2023 TIME Person of the Year interview that the couple had enjoyed private time together before going public.

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she said at the time.

Throughout their relationship, the pair have been each other’s biggest supporters, with Swift attending Chiefs games, including Super Bowl LVIII and Super Bowl LIX, and Kelce cheering Swift on at numerous Eras Tour stops, even joining her onstage during her London show in June 2024.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘The Boys’ are back, as Karl Urban warns, ‘Don’t get attached to too many characters’
‘The Boys’ are back, as Karl Urban warns, ‘Don’t get attached to too many characters’
‘The Boys’ season 5 on Prime Video. (Amazon MGM Studios)

The Boys are back for one final fight. The fifth and final season of the Prime Video series premieres Wednesday, and it follows The Boys’ attempt stop the unchecked power of the egomaniacal Homelander. It’s also building to a big finale that Karl Urban, who plays Boys leader Butcher, promises will be satisfying for fans.

“One hundred percent. We’re actually all super-confident of the fact that the rocket ship has landed in a wonderful way,” Urban tells ABC Audio. “We can’t wait for audiences to see the fun, exciting, action-packed season that we’ve got in store for them and also to experience … heartaches along the way.”

Urban warns, “‘Don’t get attached to … too many characters,” adding that there are “consequences being dealt.” 

One positive change this season? Karen Fukuhara’s unstoppable character, Kimiko, regained the power to speak at the end of season 4 and can now fully express her personality. “It was just fun to be able to play a new side of Kimiko that we hadn’t discovered,” she tells ABC Audio.

In the premiere, Homelander is running the country and imprisoning those who oppose him in “freedom camps.” Parallels between the show and the real world are inevitable, but Jensen Ackles, who plays Soldier Boy, insists it wasn’t planned, especially since the show was scripted and shot two years ago.

“The show doesn’t necessarily comment on what’s going on … it’s more showing a reflection of what we all see and then turning it on its head in a wild way,” Ackles explains. “But it’s definitely … wild how reflective and how much of a mirror image, certain aspects of the show are in real life.” 

The first two episodes of The Boys are now available. Episodes will drop weekly, with the finale streaming May 20.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Adria Arjona cast in ‘Superman’ sequel ‘Man of Tomorrow’: Report
Adria Arjona cast in ‘Superman’ sequel ‘Man of Tomorrow’: Report
Adria Arjona attends the ‘Splitsville’ photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025, in Cannes, France. (Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

It seems that Adria Arjona has scored a role in the upcoming Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Arjona was chosen for the mystery part after several rounds of screen tests. The outlet had previously reported that the character DC Studios had been casting for was the antiheroine Maxima. It’s currently unknown if that is the part Arjona will play.

ABC Audio has reached out to DC Studios for confirmation.

Man of Tomorrow will serve as a direct sequel to James Gunn’s 2025 blockbuster Superman. In a conversation with Howard Stern in September 2025, Gunn, who also serves as the co-head of DC Studios, said the new film will feature the superhero teaming up with his enemy, Lex Luthor.

“It’s a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat,” Gunn said. “It’s more complicated than that, but that’s a big part of it. It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie.”

The director continued, saying he “loved working with Nicholas Hoult,” who portrayed Lex Luthor in his Superman film.

“I relate to the character of Lex, sadly. I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. I just love the script so much,” Gunn said.

Gunn announced Man of Tomorrow to his social media on Sept. 3, 2025. At the time, he said he planned to start shooting the film in April 2026.

Could cameras on the film be close to rolling? The director shared a new photo of David Corenswet sitting in a chair while in costume as Superman to his Instagram on Tuesday.

“Superman at rest,” he captioned the photo.

Warner Bros. Pictures will release Man of Tomorrow in theaters on July 9, 2027.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Pitt’ season 2 finale gets theatrical release
‘The Pitt’ season 2 finale gets theatrical release
Noah Wyle as Dr. Robby in season 2 of ‘The Pitt.’ (Warrick Page/HBO Max)

The Pitt is headed to movie theaters.

Fans of the Emmy-winning TV series will be able to watch its season 2 finale on the big screen. HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures have teamed with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema for advance theatrical screenings of the episode.

In a press release, HBO Max said this season 2 finale theatrical release is set “to honor the dedication and impact of healthcare professionals across the country.”

These screenings will take place on April 13 at select Alamo Drafthouse locations in the U.S. All health care workers, either active or retired, are being encouraged to reserve their seat with the purchase of a $10 food and beverage voucher.

Additionally, every person who attends the screenings will receive what HBO Max is calling “special The Pitt giveaways.”

New episodes of The Pitt stream Thursdays on HBO Max. The season 2 finale will be available for everyone to watch on the streaming service on April 16.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.