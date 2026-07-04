Traffic fatality and manslaughter arrest

On July 2, 2026, at approximately 8:08 P.M., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Main Street for a report of an intoxicated male. The initial call for service included that the suspect had inappropriately touched a female at a restaurant, left in a truck, striking the JTI Fountain, then fleeing the scene westbound on Memorial Drive without stopping.

The investigation found the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Richard Omar Morales of Sharpsburg, Kentucky, had recklessly sped away from the scene, headed west on Memorial Drive in a white 2019 GMC Denali. After passing the intersection of Primrose Drive and Memorial Drive, the suspect passed a vehicle on the right side at a high rate of speed, struck a guardrail and lost control of the Denali, crossing into the oncoming lanes. When the suspect vehicle crossed lanes, it struck a 2013 maroon Kia Optima head-on that was traveling eastbound on Memorial Drive.

The driver of the Kia Optima was identified as 23-year-old Brandon Lovelace Martin of Clover, Virginia. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richard Omar Morales was transported to SOVAH Danville for medical treatment before being released.

As a result of the chain of events, Richard Omar Morales was arrested and charged with:

1. Virginia Code 18.2-32 – Involuntary Manslaughter

2. Virginia Code 18.2-896- Hit and Run (2)

3. Virginia Code 18.2-137- Property Damage (2)

4. Virginia Code 18.2-119- Trespassing

5. Virginia Code 18.2-57- Assault and Battery

6. Virginia Code 18.2-64.4- Sexual Battery

Morales was placed in the Danville City Jail, where he was held without bond.

The investigation continues, and more charges are pending.