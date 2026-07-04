Traffic fatality and manslaughter arrest

Traffic fatality and manslaughter arrest

On July 2, 2026, at approximately 8:08 P.M., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Main Street for a report of an intoxicated male. The initial call for service included that the suspect had inappropriately touched a female at a restaurant, left in a truck, striking the JTI Fountain, then fleeing the scene westbound on Memorial Drive without stopping.

The investigation found the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Richard Omar Morales of Sharpsburg, Kentucky, had recklessly sped away from the scene, headed west on Memorial Drive in a white 2019 GMC Denali. After passing the intersection of Primrose Drive and Memorial Drive, the suspect passed a vehicle on the right side at a high rate of speed, struck a guardrail and lost control of the Denali, crossing into the oncoming lanes. When the suspect vehicle crossed lanes, it struck a 2013 maroon Kia Optima head-on that was traveling eastbound on Memorial Drive.

The driver of the Kia Optima was identified as 23-year-old Brandon Lovelace Martin of Clover, Virginia. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richard Omar Morales was transported to SOVAH Danville for medical treatment before being released.

As a result of the chain of events, Richard Omar Morales was arrested and charged with:

1. Virginia Code 18.2-32 – Involuntary Manslaughter
2. Virginia Code 18.2-896- Hit and Run (2)
3. Virginia Code 18.2-137- Property Damage (2)
4. Virginia Code 18.2-119- Trespassing
5. Virginia Code 18.2-57- Assault and Battery
6. Virginia Code 18.2-64.4- Sexual Battery

Morales was placed in the Danville City Jail, where he was held without bond.

The investigation continues, and more charges are pending.

Related Posts

Virginia Supreme Court overturns Democrats’ redistricting measure
Virginia Supreme Court overturns Democrats’ redistricting measure

(WASHINGTON) — The Virginia Supreme Court on Friday overturned the state’s redistricting ballot measure, delivering a major setback to Democrats who hoped the new map would allow them to flip up to four congressional seats.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

City Council holds meeting
City Council holds meeting

Martinsville City Council reviewed staffing changes, school board appointments, and upcoming budget plans Tuesday night. Officials said 76 employees have…