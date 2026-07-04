HiToms 14, Mustangs 4

Last night’s game between the Mustangs and the HiToms ended after three hours of play with High Point-Thomasville leading 14-4. The game was stopped in the middle of the 7th. Martinsville is 7-22 on the season, 11 games out of first and in last place in the CPS West Division with 19 games left in the season. Tonight, the Mustangs play at Colonial Heights against the Tri-City Chili Peppers.