HiToms 14, Mustangs 4

Last night’s game between the Mustangs and the HiToms ended after three hours of play with High Point-Thomasville leading 14-4. The game was stopped in the middle of the 7th. Martinsville is 7-22 on the season, 11 games out of first and in last place in the CPS West Division with 19 games left in the season. Tonight, the Mustangs play at Colonial Heights against the Tri-City Chili Peppers.
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Scoreboard roundup — 3/31/26
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Suns 111, Magic 115
Hornets 117, Nets 86
Raptors 116, Pistons 127
Knicks 94, Rockets 111
Mavericks 99, Bucks 123
Cavaliers 113, Lakers 127
Trail Blazers 114, Clippers 104
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Stars 3, Bruins 6
Islanders 3, Sabres 4
Canadiens 4, Lightning 1
Senators 3, Panthers 6
Devils 1, Rangers 4
Red Wings 1, Penguins 5
Flyers 4, Capitals 6
Hurricanes 5, Blue Jackets 2
Jets 4, Blackhawks 3
Kraken 0, Oilers 3
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Rangers 8, Orioles 5
White Sox 2, Marlins 9
Pirates 8, Reds 3
Nationals 2, Phillies 3
Rockies 1, Blue Jays 5
Athletics 5, Braves 2
Angels 2, Cubs 0
Rays 2, Brewers 6
Mets 0, Cardinals 3
Red Sox 2, Astros 9
Tigers 5, Diamondbacks 7
Yankees 5, Mariners 0
Giants 9, Padres 3
Guardians 1, Dodgers 4
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Scoreboard roundup — 6/9/26
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Hurricanes 5, Golden Knights 3 (Stanley Cup Final – Game 4, series tied 2-2)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Mariners 6, Orioles 5
Diamondbacks 6, Marlins 10
Red Sox 3, Rays 4
Dodgers 12, Pirates 3
Twins 4, Tigers 10
Yankees 3, Guardians 2
Phillies 2, Blue Jays 3
Cardinals 7, Mets 0
Braves 5, White Sox 6
Rangers 3, Royals 5
Cubs 3, Rockies 7
Astros 1, Angels 10
Reds 5, Padres 3
Nationals 6, Giants 3
Brewers 5, Athletics 7
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Scoreboard roundup — 6/29/26
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
White Sox 8, Orioles 2
Pirates 11, Phillies 7
Rangers 6, Guardians 3
Tigers 7, Yankees 3
Mets 1, Blue Jays 2
Nationals 3, Red Sox 6
Reds 3, Brewers 5
Padres 2, Cubs 3
Twins 5, Astros 4
Marlins 10, Rockies 7
Angels 2, Mariners 6
Dodgers 9, Athletics 4
Giants 4, Diamondbacks 5
FIFA World Cup
Brazil 2, Japan 1
Germany 1, Paraguay 1
Netherlands 1, Morocco 1
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