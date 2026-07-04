Heat advisory from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. today

A head advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. today. Severe thunderstorms capable of damaging wind gusts are possible this afternoon and evening. There is a chance of thunderstorms with damaging winds again on Sunday. The heat wave upon us is predicted to end next week. Sunny and hot today with a high of 99 and a heat index of 102. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 72. Sunny and hot on Sunday with a high of 97.
Related Posts
Artemis II: Crew exits spacecraft after successful splashdown
(NEW YORK) — NASA’s Artemis II mission lifted off on April 1 at 6:35 p.m. ET from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The four-person crew completed a 695,081-mile, 10-day journey around the moon, also known as a lunar fly-by.
A “textbook” splashdown took place at 8:07 p.m. ET on Friday, April 10.
Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
Severe weather threat continues as summer heat swelters on both coasts
Feels like temperatures. (ABC News) (NEW YORK) — Millions of Americans are under severe weather threats as storms and summer…