Puppies found abandoned in Ridgeway

Henry County animal officials are asking for tips after three puppies were found abandoned inside a restroom at Fisher Farm Park in Ridgeway on Thursday. A possible fourth littermate, named Phoenix, was later found in a similar condition and taken to emergency veterinary care in Roanoke. The SPCA said another puppy, Tater Tot, also declined and tested positive for Giardia. The puppies are not available for adoption. Anyone with information should call 276-656-4266.