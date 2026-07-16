Ghost and Tommy take center stage in ‘Power: Origins’ teaser
Fans are getting their first glimpse of the upcoming Starz series Power: Origins. The prequel explores the early lives of fan-favorite characters James “Ghost” St. Patrick, Tommy Egan and Kanan Stark as they set out to make their mark in the New York City drug game.
The clip opens with young Ghost, played by Spence Moore, and Tommy, played by Charlie Mann, sitting in a car. “We came in this motherf***** to touch the sky brother,” Ghost says. “I won’t let us settle for less.”
The two are then seen confronting a group of men before attacking them with bats.
“This moment right here is when we start dreaming. It’s about proving to ourselves that we can do this s*** on our own,” he continues, as the teaser cuts to a meeting with Kanan Stark, played by Mekai Curtis.
The clip then returns to Tommy and Ghost in the car. “This how legends get made,” Ghost says. Tommy lets out a “whoo” before Ghost adds, “I don’t know if I actually believe all that s*** I just said, but it sounded so f****** dope coming out my mouth.”
Power: Origins is currently in production in New Jersey. The series picks up after the events of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which drops its finale on Aug. 7.
The original Power starred Omari Hardwick as Ghost, Joseph Sikora as Tommy and executive producer 50 Cent as Kanan.
Daisy Edgar-Jones will star as Elinor in the adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel, which arrives to theaters on Oct. 16.
Also starring are Esmé Creed-Miles as Marianne Dashwood, Caitríona Balfe as Mrs. Dashwood, Frank Dillane as John Willoughby, George MacKay as Edward Ferrars, Herbert Nordrum as Colonel Brandon, Bodhi Rae Breathnach as Margaret Dashwood and Fiona Shaw as Mrs. Jennings.
Georgia Oakley directs the movie for Focus Features and Working Title. Bestselling author Diana Reid adapted Austen’s book for the film’s screenplay. This adaptation is “an irresistible new take on Jane Austen’s iconic Sense and Sensibility: a charming, witty, and deeply relatable story of love and sisterhood,” according to an official description.
Sense and Sensibility, of course, follows sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood. It shows the journey of their love lives, losses and financial uncertainty, all of which they navigate as complete opposites in emotional approach.
The new trailer shows off this take on the classic story, with sisters Elinor and Marianne navigating their lives and considering the possibility of romantic love.
“The man who loves me must burn with it, with all his passions, without the lightest restraint or hesitation,” Creed-Miles’ Marianne says in the trailer.
The trailer ends with Marianne saying, “I think a man ought to be at least artificially passionate or he’d be sincerely dull,” before admitting to her sister, “I require so much.”
The film marks the third Austen adaptation for Focus Features and Working Title after the 2005 Pride & Prejudice film and 2020’s Emma. Sense and Sensibility was previously brought to the screen by Ang Lee in his 1995 film starring Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant.
If you missed Lee Cronin’s The Mummy in theaters, there’s no need to worry. The film will make its global streaming debut to HBO Max on July 3. It will also debut to HBO linear on July 4. The movie stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace and Veronica Falcón. It follows what happens when the young daughter of a journalist disappears and suddenly reappears eight years later …
Dory is swimming her way back into movie theaters. Pixar has announced that a new short film centered on the Finding Nemo character is coming to theaters. The animation studio also shared the concept art for the short, which is called Loving Dory, to Instagram. “Just keep swimming…A first look at concept art of the all-new short ‘Loving Dory’ set in the world of ‘Finding Nemo,’ directed by Lou Hamou-Lhadj is coming soon!” …
Experiment 626 is headed back to the big screen. Walt Disney Animation Studios has announced that a new animated short film set in the Lilo & Stitch universe is set to debut in theaters ahead of the upcoming animated film Hexed. The short film is called Lilo & Scratch, and the animation studio’s announcement post teases that “Stitch may have finally met his match” this time. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …
Music superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are officially husband and wife.
The couple wed in a ceremony officiated by Adam Sandler, a representative for Swift confirmed to ABC News Friday.
Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, served as her “man of honor,” while Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, served as his best man. They were the only members of the wedding party, according to the rep.
Both the bride and groom wore custom looks by Dior, with the bride wearing a haute couture gown designed by Jonathan Anderson.
No official wedding photos have been released by the couple, who held a two-day wedding celebration at Madison Square Garden said to include more than 1,000 guests.
Celebrities including actors Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke and Jason Sudeikis, singer Benson Boone, soccer legend Abby Wambach and NFL stars Chris Jones and Cooper Kupp were photographed arriving at MSG late Friday afternoon in black-tie attire as a cocktail hour was scheduled to begin, sources familiar with the plans told ABC News.
On Thursday evening, Swift and Kelce held a smaller gathering at the arena for around 100 people, sources said.
An SUV with tinted windows believed to be transporting Swift was photographed arriving at MSG around 5 p.m. on Thursday.
For both events, a strict no-phone policy was in place for everyone inside the venue, including guests, vendors and security personnel, according to sources.
Representatives for Swift or Kelce did not confirm any details about the events.
On Thursday, just hours before their first reported event at MSG, a representative for Swift confirmed to ABC News that she and Kelce had donated $26 million to charities both in New York City and across the United States.
The “Shake It Off” singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end announced their engagement last August in a social media post that included photos of Kelce’s flower-filled proposal and a close-up of Swift’s old-mine brilliant–cut diamond ring, which ABC News confirmed was custom-designed by Kelce and jeweler Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry in New York City.
The couple’s romance began in the summer of 2023, when Kelce revealed on his New Heights podcast that he’d unsuccessfully tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number during one of her Eras Tour concerts.
Swift later told TIME she found the gesture “metal as hell,” and the two started spending time together soon after.
By November 2023, Kelce confirmed their relationship in an interview with WSJ. Magazine, praising Swift’s ability to handle intense public scrutiny.
Swift, meanwhile, revealed in her December 2023 TIME Person of the Year interview that the couple had enjoyed private time together before going public.
“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she said at the time.
Throughout their relationship, the pair have been each other’s biggest supporters, with Swift attending Chiefs games, including Super Bowl LVIII and Super Bowl LIX, and Kelce cheering Swift on at numerous Eras Tour stops, even joining her onstage during her London show in June 2024.