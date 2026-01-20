‘High School Musical’ stars celebrate its 20th anniversary: ‘We’ll always be in this together’

Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron attend the after party for the DVD launch of ‘High School Musical’ on May 13, 2006, in Hollywood, California. (Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

It’s the start of something new, it feels so right to be here with you … to celebrate the 20th anniversary of High School Musical.

The landmark Disney Channel Original Movie turned 20 years old on Tuesday. To celebrate its second decade, several stars from the franchise shared tributes to the film that launched their careers.

Vanessa Hudgens, who starred as Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical trilogy, posted an Instagram carousel filled with behind-the-scenes photos from the making of the 2006 film.

“I cannot believe HSM turns 20 today. Thank you to everyone who’s been there since day 1. We’ll always be in this together,” she captioned her post.

Ashley Tisdale French, who played Sharpay Evans in all three HSM movies and the spinoff film Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure, also posted an Instagram carousel filled with screenshots from the movie and behind-the-scenes photos.

“20 years ago we had no idea what this would turn into. I’m so grateful for what this movie has given me, and for the fans who made it what it is. To be part of something this iconic, that still has new fans discovering it today, is truly wild,” Tisdale French wrote. “It keeps growing in ways I never imagined. I love you, Sharpay. And let me just say… we’re still looking fabulous!”

Tisdale French also made an Instagram Reel of her trying on many of Sharpay’s looks 20 years later — including the blue “Bop to the Top” sparkly gown.

“20 years and two babies later I’m still squeezing into these looks,” Tisdale French captioned the video.

Lucas Grabeel, who starred as Ryan Evans in the movie trilogy, also took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone. He posted a video of him putting on one of Ryan’s signature hats.

“Ryan’s ready. Who else is? #HSM20,” Grabeel captioned the video.

High School Musical also starred Zac Efron as Troy Bolton, the star basketball player who discovers he loves to sing after a chance encounter with Gabriella (Hudgens). The film premiered to Disney Channel on Jan. 20, 2006.

Michelle Obama reveals she was supposed to see Rob Reiner, wife the night they were killed
Michelle Obama reveals she was supposed to see Rob Reiner, wife the night they were killed
Former First Lady Michelle Obama appears on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (ABC)

Michelle Obama has shared that she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, had plans to see their longtime friends Rob Reiner and Michele Singer the night of their untimely deaths.

The couple were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home on Sunday, sources told ABC News.

The former first lady opened up about the pair during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, taking a moment to pay her respects to the late filmmaker and his wife.

“We’ve known them for many, many years. And we were supposed to be seeing them that night, last night, and we got the news,” she said. “And let me just say this, unlike some people, Rob and Michele Reiner are some of the most decent, courageous people you ever want to know.”

She added, “They are not deranged or crazed.”

The former first lady’s comments came hours after President Donald Trump received backlash for his harsh remarks on social media about Rob Reiner’s death, which he claimed was “reportedly due to the anger he caused by others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction … known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

The president called Rob Reiner “a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star.”

Trump’s remarks have drawn criticism from politicians on both sides of the aisle, including New York Rep. Mike Lawler, a Republican, who called the post “wrong”; fellow Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who called the post “inappropriate”; and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who wrote in a social media post that the president “knows no shame.”

In stark contrast to Trump’s remarks, Michelle Obama told Kimmel on Monday that Rob Reiner and his wife have always been “passionate people in a time when there’s not a lot of courage going on.”

“They were the kind of people who were ready to put their actions behind what they cared about. And they cared about their family. And they cared about this country. And they cared about fairness and equity. And that is the truth. I do know them,” she said.

Rob Reiner and Singer’s 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, is accused of killing his parents and was taken into custody Sunday evening. He is currently being held without bail and has not yet been formally charged. The case against him is expected to be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration on Tuesday, according to police.

ABC News has reached out to the Reiner family for comment.

The ABC News special The Rob Reiner Story: A Hollywood Tragedy will air Tuesday on ABC at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT, and stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

SAG Awards announce name change to The Actor Awards
SAG Awards announce name change to The Actor Awards
The Actor statue on display before the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 21, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner)

The SAG Awards are getting a new name.

SAG-AFTRA has announced that the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards will be renamed to The Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA. This change will come into effect starting with the 32nd edition of the awards ceremony in 2026.

According to the guild, which announced the name change on Friday, this decision was made in order to align the show’s name with the physical statuette itself, which is known as The Actor.

“Evolving the show’s name to align with the award itself made obvious sense,” SAG-AFTRA said in a FAQ section on its website. “We wanted to provide clearer recognition in terms of what the show is about for our domestic and global audiences – we honor actors in film and television. Laser-focusing the name on those two things became the clearest and most straightforward path for this new chapter of the show.”

The guild also said that as the awards ceremony has expanded its global audience due to streaming on Netflix, the timing felt right to make the name change so as to “step confidently into the show’s next era.”

Actor Award nominations will be announced on Jan. 7, 2026. Because campaigning began before the announcement of the name change, the guild acknowledged that For Your Consideration campaigns can continue to refer to the ceremony as the SAG Awards for the time being. However, SAG-AFTRA has asked studios, networks and platforms to switch to the new name after the nominations are announced.

“We understand there will be a period of transition where people – past winners and audiences included – will still refer to their award and the show as the SAG Awards, and that’s OK,” the guild said in its FAQ. “We know it’ll take time to adjust to the change.”

Idris Elba shares post-acting plans, trailer for ‘Hijack’ season 2
Idris Elba shares post-acting plans, trailer for ‘Hijack’ season 2
Poster for Idris Elba’s ‘Hijack’ (Apple TV)

Idris Elba may be a successful actor, but it’s not something he plans to do forever. According to Daily Mail, he shared his post-acting plans during a Q&A at the Red Sea International Film Festival Wednesday.

“I’m hoping that my fanbase as an actor isn’t mad at me, but eventually, I want to transfer to be a director fully,” Idris said. “I’ve been acting for a long time. I love it still, but I think directing allows me to flex slightly different muscles and just be a part of the set in a different way.”

Idris also said he’s considering returning to school so he can be more confident in spaces “with heads of states and ministers.”

“As an actor, you get offered these incredible opportunities to sit on a stage or meet a head of state. I often feel like I am just living off my instinct rather than my knowledge,” he said, according to Daily Mail. “There is a possibility that I may go to school and just study human science, not political science, because I think humans respond to humans regardless of whether it’s politics or sport. It’s about humans.”

“I’d like to maybe study that so that I can be more effective when it comes to some of the philanthropy work I’ve been doing and some of the activism work,” he said.

Idris is still in front of the camera for now, with season 2 of his Apple TV show Hijack set to premiere on Jan. 14. The season will see how things unfold when “a Berlin underground train and its commuters are taken hostage, while above ground authorities scramble to save hundreds of lives,” according to a press release. “Sam Nelson (Elba) is at the heart of the crisis on board, where one wrong decision could spell disaster.” The trailer is now available on YouTube.

