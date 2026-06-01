Horror makes a killing: ‘Backrooms’ and ‘Obsession’ take #1 and #2 at box office

Horror makes a killing: ‘Backrooms’ and ‘Obsession’ take #1 and #2 at box office

Chiwetel Ejiofor in ‘Backrooms.’ (Courtesy of A24)

The horror genre scared up big numbers at the box office this weekend.

A24’s Backrooms, directed by 20-year-old Kane Parsons, took the #1 spot with $81.5 million. In addition to beating box office expectations, the film broke all kinds of records.

According to Variety, Backrooms had the biggest debut in history for an original horror film, as well as the biggest debut for a first-time filmmaker on a non-franchise film. Parsons is the youngest director to have a #1 film at the box office.

The film is based on Parsons’ popular YouTube series, and stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve as two people who enter a secret doorway into a maze of seemingly endless rooms.

Coming in at #2 in its third week of release was another horror film from a young director and former YouTuber, Obsession, which took in $26.4 million. The film, directed by 26-year-old Curry Barker, tells the story of a crush gone horribly wrong.

The week’s other two new releases, Nate Bargatze’s The Breadwinner and the World War II film Pressure, came in at numbers 5 and 7, respectively.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Backrooms — $81.5 million
2. Obsession — $26.4 million
3. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu — $25 million
4. Michael — $11.7 million
5. The Breadwinner — $7.5 million
6. The Devil Wears Prada 2 — $5.9 million
7. Pressure — $5.75 million
8. The Sheep Detectives — $4.6 million
9. Passenger — $2.6 million
10. Mortal Kombat II — $2 million

 

 

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now the most-watched movie trailer of all time.

The trailer for the upcoming Sony Pictures film was released on Wednesday. It obtained a historic 718.6 million views in its first 24 hours, according to WaveMetrix.

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer surpassed former record holder Deadpool & Wolverine‘s movie trailer within eight hours of its launch. It reached 373 million views at that time, surpassing Deadpool & Wolverine‘s previous 24-hour record of 365 million.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day also surpassed the record set by the trailer for the video game Grand Theft Auto VI, which previously claimed the title of the biggest video launch of all time in 2025. It received 475 million views over its first 24 hours.

This new film finds Peter Parker in a completely different time in his life. It’s set four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves,” according to an official description from Sony. “Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he’s devoted himself entirely to protecting his city — a full-time Spider-Man — but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.”

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo star in the film, which is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into movie theaters on July 31.

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‘Big Brother’ season 28 gets CBS premiere date
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It’s not summer without Big Brother.

CBS has announced that season 28 of the hit reality competition series will premiere on July 9. The special 90-minute episode kicks off premiere week. It will be followed by the return of the show’s companion series, Big Brother: Unlocked, on July 10. Another 90-minute episode will air on July 12.

Big Brother follows a group of people who live together in a house without the ability to leave it or access anything about the outside world. The house has dozens of cameras and microphones that record their every move, every second of the day. Each week a person gets voted out of the house, until the last remaining houseguest wins the $750,000 prize.

Julie Chen Moonves returns once again to host the show, which this season will include the milestone 1,000th episode of the series. This means Big Brother will become the first primetime series to reach 1,000 original episodes.

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‘Zombies 5’ officially happening without Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly
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If they laugh, we’ll say, we’re getting a fifth Zombies movie someday.

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There is peace between the Daywalkers and Vampires following the events of the fourth film. But it is “put to the test when a band of fierce mermaids arrives in Rayburn, making waves and casting a persuasive siren song to lure in new allies,” according to an official description. “Nova and Victor must unite their groups once more to discover what the mermaids are really after in order to protect the fragile harmony they worked so hard to build.”

New cast members include Diaana Babnicova as Pearl, Taylor Oliver as Fin and Olive Mortimer as Sandy, who are a trio of mysterious mermaids. Emily Costtrici also joins the cast as Izzy, a zombie who is Zed’s cousin and a new transfer student.

Paul Hoen, who has directed all of the films in the Zombies franchises, returns to helm this fifth installment.

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