In brief: ‘Ginny & Georgia’ season 3 official trailer and more

In brief: ‘Ginny & Georgia’ season 3 official trailer and more

The official trailer for season 3 of Ginny & Georgia has arrived. Netflix released the trailer on Thursday, teasing all the chaos that is set to happen as Brianne Howey‘s Georgia is put on trial for murder. Antonia Gentry and Scott Porter also star in the third season of the show, which drops June 5 on Netflix …

Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU have both been renewed at NBC. These will be the 25th and 27th seasons of the shows, respectively. The network also announced that the popular shows reached over 44 million viewers across both linear and digital platforms during the 2024-25 season …

M. Night Shyamalan‘s upcoming supernatural romantic thriller Remain will arrive in theaters on Oct. 23, 2026. Deadline reports that the film, which will star Jake Gyllenhaal, comes from an original story co-created by Shyamalan and Nicholas Sparks. Phoebe Dynevor and Ashley Walters will also star in the movie …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jon Hamm on playing a finance bro in ‘Your Friends & Neighbors’
Jon Hamm on playing a finance bro in ‘Your Friends & Neighbors’
Apple

Jon Hamm stars in the new Apple TV+ series Your Friends & Neighbors.

Premiering Friday, the series follows Hamm as Andrew “Coop” Cooper, a hedge fund manager who gets fired amidst dealing with his recent divorce. Coop resorts to stealing from his wealthy neighbors’ homes in the fallout of losing his job and discovers dangerous secrets behind his community’s facade of wealth along the way.

So, what was it about this show that made Hamm want to take on his first leading TV role since Mad Men? He told ABC Audio that the show’s creator, Jonathan Tropper, was a big part of the appeal.

“I was a fan of Jonathan Tropper’s writing, and not only his television and film writing, but his novels and his short stories. I knew I was in good hands from a storytelling standpoint,” Hamm said. “When we talked about what the world might look like and what the character might be and what kind of the gist of the story would be, it seemed like something very compelling to me.”

Hamm also liked that his character, Coop, continuously defied the usual stereotypes of a man working in finance.

“I think we all have kind of an idea of what the basic, bougie finance bro seems to be like, right? And Coop maybe starts in that direction, but also has a moment where he sort of figures it out and realizes that, oh, all of these things that he’s been pursuing maybe aren’t the things that he should be emphasizing in his life,” Hamm said. “The more important things are the relationships and the emotional attachments that he has, and in some cases, has lost touch with, that he really needs to go back and sort of emphasize in his life.”  

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Krysten Ritter joins ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ and more
In brief: Krysten Ritter joins ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ and more

Krysten Ritter is joining the cast of Dexter: Resurrection. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ritter joins the Showtime series as a guest star. She will play a woman named Mia, but no other details about her character have been revealed. The new series, which is now currently in production, finds Michael C. Hall returning to his role of Dexter Morgan, which he originated in the original series, Dexter

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is bringing her narration talent to a new documentary special for Prime Video. Called Octopus!, the two-part special will be narrated and executive produced by the Fleabag star, Variety reports. According to its official description, the special will transport “viewers into the otherworldly depths of one of the most intelligent and mysterious life forms on Earth as it follows the Giant Pacific Octopus from birth to death” …

Hulu’s upcoming sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale has cast one of its leads. Variety reports that the new show, called The Testaments, will star Lucy Halliday as Daisy, a young teen whose life is turned upside down when she finds out she has a connection to the Republic of Gilead. The new show is based on Margaret Atwood‘s novel of the same name, and takes place 15 years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Bryce Dallas Howard on her new documentary, ‘Pets’
Bryce Dallas Howard on her new documentary, ‘Pets’
Disney/Natasha Campos

Bryce Dallas Howard directs the new documentary Pets, all about our furry little friends.

The film, which is streaming now on Disney+, explores the relationship between animals and the people who own them all over the world. All types of animals are highlighted in the documentary: from dogs and cats to pigs and birds of prey. Howard told ABC Audio every story highlighted in the film spoke to her in different ways.

“I think that the healing benefits of having a pet in your life is significant,” Howard said. “As you’re getting older and things are slowing down and things can start to feel [like] there’s some loneliness, the relationship with a pet is especially powerful in one’s last chapter of their life.”

If she had to pick a part of the film that really resonated, it would have to be the section that highlighted Dog Duca, an animal shelter in Japan that was founded by Shinobu Takahashi.

The shelter is named after Takahashi’s late pet dog, Duca. It is known for its Senior Dog Supporter program, which connects senior citizens with older dogs who need loving homes.

“Dog Duca and the stories in Japan and whatnot, that really touched me deeply,” Howard said. “I just felt that the way that they spoke to that relationship and that journey and the gratitude that we feel for pets was just very profound.”

As for what inspires her filmmaking, Howard says she likes making movies about relatable topics.

“I like connecting with people about things that we can bond over, that we have in common,” Howard said. “I just am always attracted to that. I’m attracted to it as an actor. I like to make movies that a lot of people are wanting to see.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.