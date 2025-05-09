Bipartisan pair of senators applaud DOJ investigation into egg producers

(WASHINGTON) — A bipartisan pair of senators applauded the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation into major egg producers over rising prices and called on the department to look even further into the issue in a letter to Assistant Attorney General Gail Slater late Thursday evening.

“We write to express support for the Department of Justice’s reported investigation into anticompetitive practices in the U.S. egg industry,” Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Republican Sen. Jim Banks wrote. “As you are aware, the sustained increase in egg prices has placed a significant financial strain on American families, particularly workingclass households. While egg producers and trade associations point to recent avian flu outbreaks as the cause of high prices, we are concerned that record high egg prices reflect noncompetitive behavior among large producers.”

ABC News reported in March that the Department of Justice was in the early stages of investigating major egg producers over soaring egg prices. Sources told ABC News at the time that department investigators were looking into whether the major egg companies were sharing information about supply and pricing, possibly contributing to price increases.

The average retail price of a dozen eggs climbed from $4.95 in January to $6.22 in March, the most recent month for which data is available, per Bureau of Labor Statistics data. That amounts to a 25% increase in consumer cost.

By contrast, wholesale prices of eggs are falling. The average price of a dozen large white eggs was $3.69 over the week ending May 3, the most recent week available, according to Department of Agriculture data. Over the week ending Jan. 17 — the last week of data before Trump took office — the average price of a dozen large white eggs stood at $6.14, data showed. That’s a nearly 40% decline.

Egg producers, including the industry’s trade association, have said that the hike in consumer egg costs is due to the avian flu. But in their letter, the senators cast doubt on this claim and encourage the Department of Justice to continue its efforts to determine whether “noncompetitive behavior among large producers” could be to blame.

“Egg prices began to drop from their record peaks only after the Department of Justice (DOJ) launched an investigation into whether large egg producers had engaged in anticompetitive practices to raise egg prices or restrict egg supply,” Banks and Warren write. “Large egg producers and trade associations have previously been found liable for price fixing. Given this history, we urge DOJ to thoroughly review whether recent trends in egg prices reflect impermissible coordination among egg producers and trade associations.”

In a statement to ABC News, Warren said Americans deserve answers over the cause of rising cost of eggs at the grocery store.

“While rising egg prices are hurting working families, giant egg producers are raking in record profits. Americans deserve to know if those sky-high prices are the result of out-of-control corporate greed. We’re pressing the Justice Department to get answers,” Warren said.

Banks said the egg industry is “long overdue” for an antitrust investigation.

“America’s egg industry has been controlled by a handful of companies for years, and it’s long overdue for an antitrust investigation to bring down prices and create more competition,” Banks said. “I fully support the Department of Justice’s probe into whether these companies have exploited the avian flu outbreak to manipulate prices.”

The ballooning cost of eggs was an ongoing political flashpoint during the 2024 presidential race. Then-candidate Donald Trump made lowering the cost of groceries a cornerstone of his campaign. Since returning to the Oval Office, he’s often spoken about egg prices and in recent days, he’s touted repeatedly that egg prices are lower because of his leadership.

“Gas is down, gasoline is down, energy is down, groceries are down, eggs are down. Eggs, thank you very much. But eggs are down,” Trump said during remarks in the Oval office on Thursday.

Warren and Banks say the cost of eggs continues to be a burden on American families.

“The sustained increase in egg prices has placed a significant financial strain on American families, particularly workingclass households,” they write. “Eggs have long been an affordable staple in Americans’ diets. Yet, the cost of eggs reached an unprecedented high this year.”

The senators said that they “support” the DOJ investigation into the behavior of egg producers and urged the agency to consider whether a “precipitous drop” in egg prices just “days” after news of the investigation broke suggest that egg producers had conspired to artificially inflate prices.

They also seek additional information from DOJ by mid-May about whether egg prices can be reasonably explained by bird flu, what sort of profit increases were seen by large egg producers, and whether DOJ analysis shows a sudden price decrease in eggs following the announcement of its investigation.

‘Extreme alarm’: Democrats demand answers after Signal chat firestorm
(WASHINGTON) — Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and top Senate Democrats from national security committees wrote a letter to President Donald Trump seeking more information about reports that members of his cabinet used the Signal app to convene a group chat to “coordinate and share classified information about sensitive military planning operations” and mistakenly included The Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeff Goldberg.

“We write to you with extreme alarm about the astonishingly poor judgment shown by your Cabinet and national security advisors,” the senators wrote, according to a copy of the letter obtained by ABC News. “You have long advocated for accountability and transparency in the government, particularly as it relates to the handling of classified information, national security, and the safety of American servicemembers. As such, it is imperative that you address this breach with the seriousness and diligence that it demands.”

Committees “have serious questions about this incident, and members need a full accounting to ensure it never happens again,” the letter said. The authors requested a “complete and unredacted” transcript of the Signal chat for the appropriate committees to review in a secure setting.

The senators also called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to carry out a thorough investigation of the matter, citing concerns that “willful or negligent disclosure of classified or sensitive national security information may constitute a criminal violation of the Espionage Act or other laws.”

The letter asked Trump to preserve the chat in question, along with any other discussions of government business occurring on any messaging application, citing concerns that the Signal messages — which are set to automatically disappear after a fixed period of time — could violate both Federal Records Act and the Presidential Records Act.

“You and your Cabinet are responsible for the safety and security of the American people, as well as our military servicemembers and intelligence personnel in the field. We expect your Administration to address this dangerous lapse in security protocol—whether intended or not—with the utmost seriousness, and to uphold the ethic of accountability that our nation holds sacred,” the letter said.

The letter is signed by Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dick Durbin, Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Jack Reed, Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Jeanne Shaheen, Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense ranking member Chris Coons, and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs ranking member Gary Peters. It therefore represents a joint statement from the top Democrats across the committees dealing with national security matters.

In their letter to Trump, the Senators asked for answers to 10 specific questions related to the reported Signal chat, including a full list of its participants.

Those included inquiries about whether any other individuals were mistakenly added to the chat, whether any individual used a personal device to access the chat, whether anyone was out of the country while accessing the chat and whether any classified documents were transferred to unclassified systems. The senators also sought a response on whether the intelligence community has done a damage assessment of the matter.

The senators further requested an answer about whether any cabinet or White House officials are using Signal or other commercial products to discuss classified or sensitive information, or any communications subject to statutory recordkeeping requirements. If so, they asked the White House to provide details on how it is meeting record-keeping requirements.

A deal for TikTok seemingly falls hostage to the US-China trade war
(WASHINGTON) — After months of negotiations, a deal to turn over TikTok’s United States operations to a new company with a majority American ownership was finalized on Wednesday, according to senior administration officials.

The investors — which included Oracle, Blackstone, Andreeson Horowitz and several others — ByteDance and the Trump administration negotiated and agreed to the terms.

The plan was for President Donald Trump to sign an executive order to approve the deal this week, triggering a 120-day closing period to finalize the paperwork and financing.

ByteDance would have maintained a minority ownership in the new company, under the 20% threshold required by Congress.

All that remained was for the Chinese government to approve the deal — something all sides of the negotiations expected would happen.

However, on Wednesday afternoon, Trump announced his tariffs.

Thursday morning, representatives for ByteDance called the White House to say the Chinese government would not approve the deal until negotiations could be held on Trump’s tariffs.

The deal remains in limbo, hostage to the emerging trade war between the U.S. and China.

On Friday, Trump said he is extending the deadline for TikTok to be banned or sold off by its Chinese-owned parent company, ByteDance.

The previous April 5 deadline will be pushed 75 days, Trump said in a post to his social media platform. It’s the second time he has pushed the deadline since taking office.

The TikTok negotiations were led by Vice President JD Vance, sources told ABC News. The deal is currently not being renegotiated with investors and the White House both standing by.

The revival appears to depend on what happens with U.S. and China negotiations on trade.

Messages with Yemen war plans inadvertently shared with reporter appears ‘authentic’: Official
(WASHINGTON) — The White House said Monday a Signal group chat discussing a U.S. attack on Houthis in Yemen that inadvertently included Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, “appears to be authentic.”

Members of the Trump administration coordinated highly sensitive war plans on an unsecure group chat, Goldberg wrote in a report for the publication on Monday.

White House National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes shared with ABC News the statement he provided The Atlantic confirming the veracity of a Signal group chat, which Goldberg said included Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, White House national security adviser Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, among others.

“At this time, the message thread that was reported appears to be authentic, and we are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain. The thread is a demonstration of the deep and thoughtful policy coordination between senior officials. The ongoing success of the Houthi operation demonstrates that there were no threats to our servicemembers or our national security,” Hughes said in the statement.

Asked about the incident, President Donald Trump said he “doesn’t know anything about it,” and later added that he was hearing about it for the first time from the reporter who asked the question.

The Pentagon referred questions about Hegseth’s participation in the Signal discussion and the sharing of attack plans to the National Security Council and the White House.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce was asked about the Atlantic’s report — including why members of the Cabinet were having a classified conversation over Signal and whether Rubio was concerned about the implications of the incident.

“Well, I have two very short things to say to you: First is that we will not comment on the secretary’s deliberative conversations, and secondly, that you should contact the White House,” Bruce responded.

Democratic Sen. Jack Reed, the ranking member on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in a statement, “The carelessness shown by President Trump’s cabinet is stunning and dangerous.”

“If true, this story represents one of the most egregious failures of operational security and common sense I have ever seen,” Reed said. “Military operations need to be handled with utmost discretion, using approved, secure lines of communication, because American lives are on the line.”

Other congressional Democrats expressed incredulity and called for investigations.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer urged Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Senate Republicans to work with Democrats on a “full investigation” into the incident.

“Mr. President, this is one of the most stunning breaches of military intelligence I have read about in a very, very long time,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “This kind of carelessness is how people get killed. It’s how our enemies can take advantage of us. It’s how our national security falls into danger.”

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a retired Army National Guard lieutenant colonel, posted on X: Pete Hegseth, the most unqualified Secretary of Defense in history, is demonstrating his incompetence by literally leaking classified war plans in the group chat…Hegseth and Trump are making our country less safe.”

Delaware Sen. Chris Coons said the participants in the chat had “committed a crime — even if accidentally” and added, “We can’t trust anyone in this dangerous administration to keep Americans safe.”

Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego called the episode “Amateur hour.”

“These are the genuises [sic] that are also selling out Ukraine and destroying our alliances all around the world,” he added. “No wonder Putin is embarrassing them at the negotiation table.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson downplayed the incident, saying, “The administration is addressing what happened, apparently, an inadvertent phone number made it onto that thread. They’re going to track that down and make sure that it doesn’t happen again.”

Pushed if conducting such a discussion on on a third-party app was irresponsible, Johnson replied, “Look, I’m not going to characterize what happened. I think the administration has acknowledged it was a mistake, and they’ll tighten up and make sure it doesn’t happen again. I don’t know what else you can say.”

Johnson added he doesn’t believe Waltz or Hegseth should be disciplined.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who faced Republican criticism over her use of a private email server while at the State Department, wrote on X, “You have got to be kidding me.”

-ABC News’ Luis Martinez, Shannon K. Kingston, John Parkinson, Jay O’Brien and Oren Oppenheim contributed to this report.

