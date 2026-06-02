In brief: Harlan Coben’s ‘I Will Find You’ trailer and more

In brief: Harlan Coben’s ‘I Will Find You’ trailer and more

The official trailer for Harlan Coben’s I Will Find You has arrived. Netflix will release the series on June 18. The show follows an innocent father serving life in prison for the murder of his own son. He breaks out of prison after he discovers his child may still be alive. The series stars Sam Worthington, Britt Lower, Milo Ventimiglia, Logan Browning and Chi McBride …

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2 has received a new teaser trailer. Starz will premiere the second season of the Outlander spinoff series on Sept. 18. The trailer shows off the continued love stories of Henry Beauchamp and Julia Beauchamp, as well as Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie. The trailer reveal came on Monday, June 1, which is also known as World Outlander Day, as it’s the anniversary of the first Outlander book being published …

Zoë Kravitz is set for Megan Park’s next film. Deadline reports that Kravitz will star in the lead role in Apple’s upcoming movie from director Park. The film, which is currently untitled, is also keeping its logline under wraps. Park will executive produce and direct from a script she wrote …

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In brief: ‘Vought Rising’ first look and more
In brief: ‘Vought Rising’ first look and more

It seems Tom Hardy will exit the Paramount+ series MobLand after season 2. Deadline reports that the actor will not return to the show if it gets renewed for a third season. Season 2 has yet to premiere, but it has wrapped filming. The outlet reports that Hardy completed the season amid friction between him and the series’ writer, executive producer and showrunner Jez Butterworth …

Ben Stiller and Mike Judge are teaming up for a comedy series at Apple TV. Variety reports that the show, which is currently titled Protective Custody, will star Stiller as a disgraced financier accused of massive fraud …

The first look at The Boys spinoff series Vought Rising has arrived. Prime Video shared the first trailer for the upcoming show, which is set to debut in 2027. It stars Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash and is set in the 1950s. This prequel follows the origins of Vought International …

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Jaafar Jackson says he’s excited for people to watch ‘Michael,’ get a better understanding of the King of Pop
Jaafar Jackson says he’s excited for people to watch ‘Michael,’ get a better understanding of the King of Pop
Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in the upcoming film ‘Michael.’ (Lionsgate)

Jaafar Jackson stars in the upcoming biopic Michael as Michael Jackson alongside Colman Domingo as his father, Joseph Jackson. Reflecting on their first meeting, Jaafar described what it was like to connect on set.

“I remember seeing Colman for the first time when I was at the Sony stages,” he told Miles Teller in a chat for Interview Magazine. “[H]e came and visited while I was on stage rehearsing. He was just standing on the side of the stage looking at me, but I didn’t know.”

Afterward, “He walked up to me and we just hugged,” Jaafar recalled. “I really felt that love and protection from Colman throughout the entire shoot.”

“It was crazy for me to see him bring Joseph [Jackson] to life. He was so locked in, and we weren’t even rolling,” he added, noting that memories of his grandfather came to mind during filming.

He also described it as “very emotional” watching Nia Long portray his grandmother Katherine Jackson, and displaying “that love and that passion and those little subtleties that really make her who she is.”

Jaafar revealed it took him a year to tell his family about landing the role. While his mother was blown away, his father, Michael’s brother Jermaine Jackson, has yet to watch the film.

As for his own thoughts on his performance, Jaafar admitted he questioned some scenes but ultimately felt proud and continues to “find new things to appreciate.”

With the film coming out April 24, he said he’s most excited for audiences to see a more human side of Michael.

“A lot of people are familiar with the iconic moments, but there’s a whole emotional layer that hasn’t ever really been seen,” Jaafar said. “I feel like people will understand him a lot more.”

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‘Disclosure Day’: Watch official trailer for Steven Spielberg film
‘Disclosure Day’: Watch official trailer for Steven Spielberg film
Emily Blunt in ‘Disclosure Day,’ directed by Steven Spielberg. (Niko Tavernise/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

The official trailer for Steven Spielberg’s film Disclosure Day has arrived.

Universal Pictures released the film’s official trailer on Thursday. It returns Spielberg to his extraterrestrial roots.

The trailer starts with Josh O’Connor’s character, Daniel Kellner, admitting he has stolen long-kept government secrets about proof of living beings not on Earth.

“Secrets. The data they paid me to protect,” he says.

We also see Emily Blunt as a TV weatherperson from Kansas City. The trailer finds her unable to hold herself together while broadcasting live on air as she is seemingly possessed by something. People from around the world watch her, transfixed and visibly scared.

While most people on Earth don’t understand the gibberish Blunt says while possessed, O’Connor’s Daniel can. He wants to make sure people are made aware of exactly what is going on. “Full disclosure to the whole world,” he says.

Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo also star in the thriller, which is based on a story by Spielberg.

David Koepp, the writer of Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, wrote the screenplay for this new movie.

Spielberg is the top-grossing director of all time. He previously explored stories about extraterrestrial life in the films E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and War of the Worlds.

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