In brief: ‘Minions & Monsters’ announces voice cast and more

In brief: ‘Minions & Monsters’ announces voice cast and more

The voice cast of the animated film Minions & Monsters has been announced. Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jeff Bridges, Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch, Trey Parker, Bobby Moynihan and Phil LaMarr make up the star-studded voice cast of Illumination’s upcoming movie. Pierre Coffin, who helmed the first three Despicable Me films and the first Minions film, directs Minions & Monsters. It arrives in theaters on July 1 …

Free Bert has been renewed for season 2 on Netflix. The show stars stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer who finds himself acting differently when his children are accepted into an elite Beverly Hills private school …

Missed The Housemaid in theaters? You’ll soon be in luck. Paul Feig’s adaptation of Freida McFadden’s bestselling book will be available to stream April 1 on Starz. The Housemaid stars Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried and follows a woman who takes a job as a live-in housemaid for a wealthy family …

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‘The Madison’ gets premiere date, first-look photos
‘The Madison’ gets premiere date, first-look photos
Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn in season 1, episode 4 of the Paramount+ series ‘The Madison.’ (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount + © 2026 Viacom International Inc.)

Get ready to meet the Clyburns. The new Taylor Sheridan series The Madison has an official premiere date on Paramount+.

The series, directed by Christina Alexandra Voros and starring Michelle Pfeiffer, will debut March 14. It’s described as “a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.”

The network also released first-look images from the show, including Pfeiffer as “the heart of the family” Stacy Clyburn, and Kurt Russell and Matthew Fox as brothers Preston Clyburn and Paul Clyburn

The Madison is one of several Taylor Sheridan projects in the works, including Yellowstone spinoff Marshals and a spinoff with the working title Dutton Ranch. Yellowstone ended its five-season run on Paramount Network in December 2024.

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Chris Pratt, Rebecca Ferguson on humans playing AI in ‘Mercy’
Chris Pratt, Rebecca Ferguson on humans playing AI in ‘Mercy’
Chris Pratt stars as Chris Raven in ‘Mercy.’ (Justin Lubin)

Chris Pratt is a police officer on trial before an AI judge in the new film Mercy.

The film, which was directed by Timur Bekmambetov, arrives in theaters on Friday.

Rebecca Ferguson co-stars as Judge Maddox, an AI being in a future dystopia tasked with determining whether Officer Raven (Pratt) killed his wife or if he is innocent. Judge Maddox has a little over an hour to make the decision, and if Raven is found guilty, he dies instantly.

Ferguson told ABC Audio about how she approached playing an AI character.

“I think it was quite good to keep her as automated as possible — as simple as possible — and then work within where the cracks lay in the foundation,” Ferguson said. “AI is supposed to copy human beings. And that was an interesting aspect of it for me.”

Ferguson said that her character has sentenced many people before Raven, but saw something different in him.

“Rather than going into victimization of himself, he was starting to see the flaws within her. So he was starting to question her behaviorism. He was seeing something that she wasn’t prepared for,” Ferguson said.

Pratt said he believes there is a part of Raven that thinks he may have actually committed the crime. This, he says, helps Judge Maddox develop intuition.

AI beings “are not intuitive, they’re just mimicking human behavior,” Pratt said.

“She’s starting to understand that she’s becoming a little bit more sentient, and a little bit more aware and a bit more human, but also is protecting herself from being reset,” Pratt continued. “She’s actually fighting, in a way, for her own life, so that her agency in this thing that she’s developed and who she’s become can be preserved.” 

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‘Love Island USA’ renewed for season 8, gets summer premiere date
‘Love Island USA’ renewed for season 8, gets summer premiere date
Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales during the ‘Love Island USA’ season 7 finale. (Ben Symons/Peacock)

I got a text! It says that Love Island USA has been renewed for season 8 on Peacock.

This brand-new season premieres June 2 at 9 p.m. ET. It will once again take place in Fiji with Ariana Madix returning as host.

Love Island USA follows singles who go on a search for love while living in a Fijian villa. “Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before,” according to season 7’s official synopsis. “Temptations rise and drama ensues as new ‘bombshells’ arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.”

There is currently no word on who the new Islanders and bombshells will be, but fans can see some of the season 7 favorites on season 2 of Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

The Love Island USA spinoff series will make its season 2 debut with its first two episodes on April 15. A pair of two new episodes will premiere every Wednesday that follows. Peacock has also released the official trailer for the new season.

As was previously announced, the cast of Love Island: Beyond the Villa season 2 includes Bryan Arenales, Gracyn Blackmore, Jeremiah Brown, Clarke Carraway, Amaya Espinal, Hannah Fields, Pepe Garcia, Iris Kendall, TJ Palma, Andreina Santos, Chris Seeley, Belle-A Walker, Coco Watson and Taylor Williams. Additionally, season 7 Islanders Charlie Georgio and Austin Shepard will also appear.

Notably, this cast is missing some of the breakout stars of Love Island USA season 7, including Ace Greene, Chelley Bissainthe, Huda Mustafa, Nicolas Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen.

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