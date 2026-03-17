Former Patrick County clerk dies

Patrick County’s former circuit court clerk, Sherri Hazlewood, has died. The Patrick County native was forced to resign almost three years ago after she was arrested on multiple charges in multiple jurisdictions involving substance abuse. She lived in Martinsville in a recovery home through Piedmont Community Services for a time and had settled in Eden, North Carolina. She was arrested on similar charges again in Eden in January. She was discovered dead on Saturday. She was 57.
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