In brief: ‘Shrinking’ season 3 trailer, ‘Tell Me Lies’ podcast, and more

Apple TV has unveiled the trailer for season 3 of Shrinking, featuring the first look at guest star Michael J. Fox‘s return to acting. The Emmy-nominated show, starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, returns Jan. 28 with a one-hour season premiere, followed by one new episode weekly until April 8 …

Tell Me Lies is getting a companion podcast. Hulu has announced Tell Me Lies’ Official Podcast will premiere Jan. 6 with a season 1 and 2 recap episode. The nine-episode podcast will be hosted by Stassi Schroeder and feature guests including series stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White. Tell Me Lies season 3 debuts its first two episodes Jan. 13 …

Wicked: For Good is officially available to watch at home. The film hit digital platforms for rent or purchase Tuesday and will arrive on Blu-ray, DVD and 4K on Jan. 20 …


Sydney Sweeney speaks on ‘Christy”s box office: ‘We don’t always just make art for numbers’
Sydney Sweeney as Christy Martin in the movie ‘Christy.’ (Eddy Chen)

Sydney Sweeney is opening up about the low box office performance of her latest film, Christy

The actress, who portrays boxer Christy Martin in the biographic drama film, took to Instagram to share the impact the film had on her life and how that means more to her than box office numbers.

“i am so deeply proud of this movie,” Sweeney captioned a photo carousel of photos from her time on set. “proud of the story we told. proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin. this experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

Sweeney wrote that the film “stands for survival, courage, and hope.”

“through our campaigns, we’ve helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence. we all signed on to this film with the belief that christy’s story could save lives,” Sweeney wrote.

The actress ended her post by thanking everyone who went to the theaters and also those who will see the film in the future.

“if christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded. so yes I’m proud,” Sweeney wrote. “why? because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. and christy has been the most impactful project of my life. thank you christy. i love you.”

Christy earned $1.3 million during its opening weekend at the box office, making it one of the worst openings ever for a film released in over 2,000 North American theaters.

‘People’ names Jonathan Bailey its 2025 Sexiest Man Alive
Jonathan Bailey attends the Burberry show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 22, 2025, in London, England. (Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

People has bestowed its 2025 Sexiest Man Alive title on Jonathan Bailey.

In an interview with the outlet published on Monday, the Wicked star called the title “a huge honor.”

“Obviously I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd,” he said. “It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out.”

Asked if he had told anyone about the honor ahead of this week’s announcement, Bailey said, “I told my dog Benson. … But no, I haven’t. How do you spell … NDA?”

He added that he expects “a lot” of his friends to give him grief about the title, saying, “They’ll be furious that I haven’t told them. And then they’ll just squeal with delight. They’ve seen me grow up. Behind the mask of being identified as a sexy man are other truths that they know and they’ve witnessed. They know the secrets.”

Bailey’s newest resume builder marks the 40th anniversary of People‘s Sexiest Man Alive franchise, which first began back in 1985 with Mel Gibson earning the inaugural title.

Bailey succeeds last year’s winner, John Krasinski, as well as Patrick Dempsey, who nabbed the cover in 2023.

Bailey is known for an array of roles both onstage and onscreen. His top billing included the hit series Bridgerton and Fellow Travelers, before breaking out on the big screen in 2024’s Wicked alongside Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, as well as 2025’s Jurassic World: Rebirth.

Bailey can be seen next in Wicked: For Good, in theaters Nov. 21.

Billie Lourd mourns mom Carrie Fisher in birthday tribute
Billie Lourd and Carrie Fisher attend the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 7th annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 14, 2015, in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Billie Lourd is mourning her mother, Carrie Fisher.

Fisher died at age 60 in December 2016 following a heart attack. Lourd took to Instagram on Tuesday to pay tribute to her mother on what would have been Fisher’s 69th birthday. She shared a photo of herself, Fisher and her maternal grandmother, the late Debbie Reynolds, alongside a lengthy caption.

“My mom would’ve been 69 years old today. Which still feels shockingly young because this is the 9th birthday of hers I’ve ‘celebrated’ without her. It feels like she has been dead so long that she should be 100 at this point? It feels more okay for a 100 year old person to be dead? But not a 69 year old,” Lourd wrote.

Lourd then went on to express how Fisher never got to meet her grandchildren. Lourd shares two children — a 5-year-old son named Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell and 3-year-old daughter named Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell — with husband Austen Rydell.

“The other night my son asked me how she died – I told him that she didn’t take care of her body – telling him the truth without telling him the whole truth. ‘Oh but I take care of my body!’ Yes I replied, ‘Yes you do! And I do too and daddy does too!'” Lourd wrote. “Death isn’t looming at our doorsteps the way it always was for her. That’s a conversation for later years. He didn’t push me for more answers so we left it at that. But it broke my heart.”

While Lourd wrote about her grief, she also said she wanted Fisher’s birthday to “have some happy in it.”

“Especially for my kids. She was a brilliant magical human and I want them to know that,” Lourd wrote. “Grief is a weird soup of feelings and there are a lot of ingredients in it that are hard to swallow, but ultimately I think the soup has made me healthier – more cognizant of how short life is and more appreciative of all the happy in my life.”

