‘The Housemaid’ sequel coming with Sydney Sweeney, Paul Feig returning

Sydney Sweeney in ‘The Housemaid.’ (Daniel McFadden/Lionsgate)

The Housemaid is getting a sequel.

Lionsgate is planning a second film in the franchise due to the success of The Housemaid. The film has earned more than $75 million domestically and $133 worldwide in its first 17 days of release and will continue rolling out in more international territories as January goes on.

The sequel will be called The Housemaid’s Secret. It is based on the second novel in author Freida McFadden‘s book trilogy. This upcoming film has been in development for the past few months, according to Lionsgate, and has a planned production start for 2026.

Sydney Sweeney and Michele Morrone are expected to return to their roles of Millie Calloway and Enzo Accardi in the new film. The sequel project is being developed for director Paul Feig to return at the helm. Sweeney will executive produce while Feig also produces through his Pretty Dangerous Pictures alongside Laura Fischer. Rebecca Sonnenshine will once again adapt McFadden’s words for the screen.

“It’s clear from both the global box office and from the outpouring on social media that audiences have responded strongly – and audibly – to the totally unique and truly theatrical experience of The Housemaid and want to know what happens next,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson said. “The Housemaid’s Secret is another wildly thrilling book in Freida’s series that has captivated readers worldwide, and we look forward to translating it into a similarly rousing and riotous moviegoing experience.”

Feig said, “It’s been thrilling to see audiences around the world fall in love with The Housemaid and the incredible work of our talented cast and crew. We’re lucky that Freida McFadden has already extended Millie’s journey on the page, and that we get to work with Rebecca Sonnenshine and Lionsgate to bring this next story to audiences.”

The Housemaid follows a woman named Millie (Sweeney), who takes a job as a live-in housemaid for wealthy couple Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). What started as a dream job quickly becomes a dangerous and seductive game of secrets and scandal.

Lena Waithe reveals she’s working on movie with Issa Rae about friendship breakup
(L-R) Lena Waithe and Issa Rae attend the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Lena Waithe may be working on the final season of The Chi, but she has another project in the works. She teases an upcoming collaboration with Issa Rae ﻿during her episode of Bustle’s One Nightstand series.

“I’m working on this movie for myself and Issa Rae. It’s a really cool idea about us being friends and having a bit of a friendship breakup, and it’s really funny and silly. I was supposed to be writing beats for her, but I ultimately just started writing the script,” Lena shares.

“She and I [were] Zooming and talking and figuring out how it could be,” Lena continues, noting the characters are “thinly-veiled versions” of who they really are. “The characters’ names [are] Lena and Issa, I’m not even being that imaginative about it,” she shares.

On whether they will actually star in the film, Lena says, “Yeah, we want to. So this is definitely an exclusive. Issa’s going to be like, ‘Oh s***, well now we got to do it.’”

The full interview, which finds Lena discussing her favorite books, is now on YouTube.

In brief: ‘The Night Agent’ season 3 teaser trailer and more
The teaser trailer for season 3 of The Night Agent has arrived. Netflix released the first trailer for the upcoming season of the show that stars Gabriel Basso. The streamer also announced that season 3 will premiere on Feb. 19, 2026. This time around, agent Peter Sutherland is called in to track down a young treasury agent who fled to Istanbul after killing his boss …

Some new faces are joining the cast of The Hunting Wives. Kim Matula and Alex FitzAlan are joining the ensemble as recurring guest stars. They’ll play the roles of Nadia Kelly and Lincoln Trout, respectively. Season 2 is currently in production with returning stars Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman

Kate Walsh is stepping back into her scrubs. The actress is set to reprise her role as Dr. Addison Montgomery in an upcoming episode of Grey’s Anatomy, as Variety first reported. Walsh will appear in the episode airing on Jan. 29, 2026, titled “Strip That Down” …

The life of a movie star: Taylor Swift’s ‘The Official Release Party of a Showgirl’ ﻿tops box office
‘Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl’ movie poster. (TAS Rights Management)

Apparently not content to simply rule the world of music, Taylor Swift‘s now set her sights on cinema, too.

The pop superstar’s The Official Release Party of a Showgirl theatrical event — a film accompaniment to her new album, The Life of a Showgirl — has debuted at #1 at the box office. According to Box Office Mojo, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, which featured the premiere of Swift’s video “The Fate of Ophelia,” plus lyric videos, behind-the scenes footage and Swift’s insights about each of the album’s songs — bested the competition with a $33 million haul.

Previous #1 One Battle After Another landed at #2 with an additional $11.125 million, while sports biopic The Smashing Machine, starring Dwayne Johnson as MMA fighter Mark Kerr, managed $6 million to grab third place in its first weekend.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie and The Conjuring: Last Rites rounded out the top five with $5.2 million and $4.05 million, respectively.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. ﻿Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl﻿ – $33 million
2. ﻿One Battle After Another﻿ — $11.125 million
3. ﻿The Smashing Machine﻿ — $6 million
4. ﻿Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie﻿ — $5.2 million
5. ﻿The Conjuring: Last Rites﻿ — $4.05 million
6. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle ﻿– $3.5 million
7. ﻿Avatar: The Way of Water ﻿– $3.194 million
8. ﻿The Strangers: Chapter 2﻿ — $2.8 million
9. ﻿Good Boy﻿ — $2.253 million
10. ﻿The Long Walk﻿ — $1.7 million

