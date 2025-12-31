‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2026′: Eight hours, 42 artists and a ‘significant moment of unity’

ABC’s ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026′ (Disney

This year’s edition of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will boast the iconic show’s largest lineup and longest telecast in its more than 50-year history on ABC Wednesday. The show will span multiple cities, feature dozens of performances and run for eight hours, as Ryan Seacrest and his Times Square co-host Rita Ora tell ABC Radio. 

“We start at 8 o’clock, it goes till 4. We’ll be in Chicago for the first time with a drop there. Obviously here in New York, Puerto Rico, Las Vegas, so four [ball] drops, four midnight moments,” Ryan says. 

“There’s nothing like it and seeing all the performances — I mean, we have a legend this year,” Rita notes, referring to Times Square performer Diana Ross. “It’s insane how incredible [it is that] we can see her live in action.”  

As for working for eight hours, Ryan says, “It’s a record breaker, right?” Rita adds, “There’s so much happening that I’m actually surprised we’ve only got it till 4 a.m. I thought it could go longer.”

Ryan feels his old boss Dick Clark, the late creator and host of the show, would be happy about the show’s expansion.

“When he started, it was a small show and then he grew it. I think he would like it,” Ryan says. “Dick loved to be on the air. He loved to work, and he also loved great music. And so I think he’d love to include as many artists as we’re including now, with 42, and over 90 different songs being performed.”

Those artists include everyone from Mariah Carey and Chappell Roan, to Post Malone, Pitbull and KPop Demon Hunters’ HUNTR/X. When the clock strikes midnight, Ryan says, “There is this significant moment of unity with everyone. … For at least once in the year, everybody’s together.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Stumble’ trailer arrives and more
The Apple Original Films’ feature F1 The Movie is racing toward it streaming debut. The film will arrive on Apple TV on Dec. 12. Apple TV is the new name of the streaming service formerly known as Apple TV+. F1 The Movie is the highest-grossing original film of 2025 so far and the highest-grossing film of Brad Pitt‘s career …

Millie Bobby Brown is set to star in and executive produce the upcoming Netflix series Prism. Deadline reports Rachel Brosnahan will also executive produce the upcoming show. Its plot will follow a woman who has the ability to communicate with apparitions and strives to uncover what causes a new phenomenon of “visitors” to appear …

The trailer for the new sitcom Stumble has arrived. It follows a former champion cheer coach who tries to lead a new squad to victory. The upcoming mockumentary comedy premieres Nov. 7 on NBC before streaming on Peacock. It stars Jenn Lyon, Taran Killam and Kristin Chenoweth

‘Dune: Prophecy’ season 2 begins production, adds three to cast
Emily Watson stars in ‘Dune: Prophecy’ season 1. (Attila Szvacsek/HBO)

Dune: Prophecy season 2 has officially started production, and its brought some new faces along for the ride.

HBO Max has announced that the second season of the drama series set in the same universe as Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune films has starting filming. The streaming service has also announced new cast members Tom Hollander, Ashley Walters and Indira Varma have joined for the sophomore season.

“Keep the spice flowing,” HBO Max captioned an Instagram video of the cast on set of the new season. “#DuneProphecy Season 2 is in production with new cast members Indira Varma, Ashley Walters, and Tom Hollander.”

The eight-episode second season comes from showrunner Alison Schapker and will film in Hungary, Jordan and Spain.

Season 1 of the series took place 10,000 year before Paul Atreides’ ascension. It followed two “Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled order that will become known as the Bene Gesserit,” according to its official logline.

Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, Yerin Ha, Barbara Marten and Tessa Bonham Jones are all returning for season 2.

Sydney Sweeney shares hardest part of making new film ‘Christy’
Sydney Sweeney as Christy Martin in the movie ‘Christy.’ (Black Bear)

Sydney Sweeney is sharing what she considered to be the hardest part of playing professional boxer Christy Martin in the new biopic Christy.

Much has been reported on the physical transformation Sweeney underwent to become Martin. She gained over 30 pounds and trained to be able to accurately portray Martin’s fiery persona while boxing in the ring. But even amidst all of that, Sweeney said the most difficult part of preparing for this role had nothing to do with the physical transformation.

“I think that it was honestly the responsibility,” Sweeney said. “I knew how important Christy’s story was and how much this movie is going to mean to people. And I think the weight of that responsibility was the hardest part,” Sweeney told ABC Audio.

In fact, Sweeney said that the physical transformation for the role was the most fun part of her preparation.

“I enjoyed that. I had a blast doing that. It was a lot of hard work,” Sweeney said. “It was 2 1/2 months of training every single day. I put on 35 pounds. And then when you’re filming, you’re still having to keep up that transformation and that workout regime.”

Sweeney said she continued that same training regimen throughout the entirety of the film’s shoot — going from “working out to filming to fight training.”

“It was exhausting and a lot hard work,” the actress said, although she maintained it wasn’t the most difficult part: “But I think the responsibility was the most pressing for me.”

Christy arrives in theaters everywhere on Friday.

