Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr., known for ‘The Wire,’ ‘Veep’ and Spike Lee films, dies at 71

Isiah Whitlock, Jr. attends the ‘Plane’ New York Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Jan. 10, 2023, in New York. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, FILE)

Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. has died, his manager confirmed to ABC News.

It is with deep sadness that I share the passing of Isiah Whitlock Jr. He passed away today peacefully in NYC after a brave battle with a short illness,” his manager Brian Liebman said in a statement. “Isiah was a brilliant actor and even better person. He was loved by all who had the pleasure to work with or know him.”

Liebman also paid tribute to the actor on Instagram, writing, “If you knew him – you loved him. May his memory forever be a blessing. Our hearts are so broken. He will be very, very missed.”

He is known for The Wire and for frequently collaborating with director Spike Lee on films like Da 5 Bloods and BlacKkKlansman.

Born on Sept. 13, 1954, in South Bend, Indiana, Whitlock got his start as an actor while attending college at Southwest Minnesota State University, where he had a football scholarship and studied theater. He joined the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco, CA, after graduating in 1976.

In 1987, he landed a role in the TV series Cagney & Lacey, in which, according to IMDB, Whitlock played a man getting in a cab.

He went on to book a few more roles in films like Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990’s Goodfellas, the TV series As the World Turns and more.

From 2002 to 2008, he starred as Senator R. Clayton “Clay” Davis in The Wire. He made the role his own when he developed a catchphrase for his character: “Sheeeeee-it.”

Following The Wire, Whitlock continued to star in several TV series, including Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Rubicon and Meet the Browns. He also starred in the 2011 film Cedar Rapids and the 2008 film Cadillac Records alongside Beyoncé, Adrien Brody and Jeffrey Wright.

In 2012, he collaborated with Lee for Red Hook Summer and also starred in the TV series Smash.

He went on to star in Veep alongside Julia Louis-Dreyfus from 2013 to 2015 as George Maddox.

In 2020, he starred in the TV series Your Honor as Charlie Figaro alongside Bryan Cranston. The show lasted two seasons and wrapped in 2023.

His most recent role was as Larry Dokes in the Netflix miniseries The Residence, which he starred in with Uzo Aduba, Giancarlo Esposito, Randall Park and more.

In the upcoming 2026 Disney film Hoppers, Whitlock voiced the character of Bird King. The film also stars Jon Hamm, Meryl Streep, Kathy Najimy and Dave Franco.

Jon M. Chu teases how much of Dorothy will be in ‘Wicked: For Good’
Jon M. Chu teases how much of Dorothy will be in ‘Wicked: For Good’
Jon M. Chu, director of ‘Wicked: For Good,’ as a special guest judge on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Dorothy may be the main character of The Wizard of Oz, but Wicked: For Good director Jon M. Chu is setting the record straight on how she will factor into the musical sequel.

In a recent interview with People, Chu said that while the farm girl from Kansas does appear in Wicked: For Good, the audience will not actually see her face.

“I didn’t want to step on who you think Dorothy is in whatever story that you came into this with,” Chu said.

The director continued, saying that although the plot of Wicked: For Good overlaps with the events of The Wizard of Oz, he found it important to maintain that this film “is still Elphaba and Glinda’s journey.”

Because of this, Dorothy “is a pawn in the middle of all of it,” Chu said.

The director also teased a moment in the film that was not part of the Broadway stage production. It involves Michelle Yeoh‘s Madame Morrible involved in “an iconic moment we all know from our youth,” Chu said.

“We have this amazing moment of the tornado and how it gets conjured, which is not in the show, really,” he continued.

Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters on Nov. 21.

In brief: ‘Shrek 5’ casting, and more
In brief: ‘Shrek 5’ casting, and more

Shrek 5 has added two new cast members. DreamWorks announced in a post on the film’s official Instagram page Thursday that comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member Marcello Hernandez and Superman and The Righteous Gemstones actor Skyler Gisondo had joined the movie. The two actors will voice Shrek and Fiona’s sons Fergus and Farkle, according to Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation’s parent company …

British playwright Tom Stoppard, who won the Oscar for best original screenplay for 1998’s Shakespeare in Love, has died at age 88, the Associated Press reported. His agents announced he died “peacefully” at his home in Dorset, England, surrounded by his family …

Pillion was the big winner at the British Independent Film Awards in London Sunday, taking home four awards, including best British independent film. The film stars Alexander Skarsgård and Harry Melling. Best international independent film went to Joaquim Trier’s Sentimental Value

Hot patootie! I see you shiver with an-tici-*pation* as ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ turns 50
Hot patootie! I see you shiver with an-tici-*pation* as ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ turns 50
L-R Tim Curry, Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon in ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ (20th Century Studios)

Talk about a “Time Warp”: The Rocky Horror Picture Show celebrates its 50th anniversary this year with a 4K restored release of the film in theaters, digital and Blu-ray Disney home viewing releases, a variety of LA events, a new vinyl release of the soundtrack and a tour featuring original cast members Barry Bostwick, Patricia Quinn and Nell Campbell aka Brad, Magenta and Columbia. Quite an accomplishment for a movie that was a massive flop when it was released.

“They couldn’t give it away,” says Quinn of Fox, the studio that released the bizarre and transgressive sci-fi musical. “For two years it sat doing nothing. And then a wonderful boy at Fox decided that the only way to market this film is it should go on every campus in America and play [at] midnight in cinemas.”

From there, it became an interactive extravaganza, as audiences — first at New York’s Waverly Theater and then worldwide — began talking back to and throwing things at the screen and, eventually, acting out the entire movie in full costume.

“They told us, ‘They’re talking to your film, they’re dressing up as you,'” Quinn recalls. “And they invited us and brought us over to New York. And we saw what was happening. … It was extraordinary.”

Fifty years later, Bostwick says the film still appeals to people because, as he puts it, “It’s sex and rock ‘n’ roll. And it’s every kind of sex you would want to partake in. It’s a naughty film. … Naughty but nice.”

“Also, all the songs are good,” Campbell adds. “It’s a witty script. It doesn’t take itself too seriously. And it’s a celebration of all types of sexuality.”

And that’s another reason for the film’s appeal. Over the years, its message of “don’t dream it, be it” has deeply impacted both misfits and the LGBTQ+ community alike.

“It’s absolutely wonderful that it’s helped so many people in that way and that is the magic of Rocky Horror,” Campbell notes, adding that creator Richard O’Brien “had no idea it was going to have that profound effect and it’s just a magical, wonderful thing that it has.” 

 

