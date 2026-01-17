Inauguration Day, flu cases rising, snow possible

Today is Inauguration Day in Virginia. Abigail Davis Spanberger is due to be sworn in at noon today, followed by a parade in Richmond.

21-year-old Jaelynn Lowen was sentenced to 33 years in the shooting death of 47-year-old Pinakin Patel outside the Airport Mart Exxon in Danville. Police said Patel confronted Lowen about stolen cigarettes at the store when Lowen shot him.

An alarming rise in flu cases across the country, with the CDC estimating at least 18 million illnesses, and 9300 deaths so far this season, with children being hit especially hard.

Police in Reidsville are investigating a homicide that occurred on Madison Street around midnight on Wednesday. They found 22-year old Christian Deshaun Pollard suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital. No arrests have been made.

A storm system may bring light accumulating snow to the Piedmont today and on Sunday, and it looks like wind chill values will fall between zero and 5 degrees on Monday night into Tuesday morning.

A Patrick Springs man has been jailed without bond on charges of animal cruelty. Deputies went to the home or Roy Melvin Davis Jr., 69, on Thursday, looking for a firearm in an unrelated case. The found dogs in the home, stacked in cages in squalid conditions. Two had to be euthanized and the remainder are being cared for by a Roanoke animal rescue group. Davis has been charged with 15 counts of animal cruelty.