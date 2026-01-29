More snow coming, poodle blinded by shooter, state trooper saves woman

A winter storm watch goes into effect for the region at 1 p.m. on Friday and expires at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The latest prediction — heavy snow possible with an accumulation of four to eight inches. Gusty winds Saturday night and into Sunday may cause blowing and drifting snow.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case of a poodle, which was shot with birdshot at close range last month on Holloway Drive in Bassett. Bella has recovered, but she lost her eyesight due to the injuries she received. Deputies are asking for the public’s help in solving the case. If you have information, please call them.

A North Carolina state trooper saved the life of an 81-year-old Danville woman on Sunday, when he located her vehicle, about 75 feet down a steep ditch in Caswell County. Her vehicle was covered in snow and ice and she had been there, stuck, for a day. After she was evaluated by rescue personnel, she was reunited with her family.