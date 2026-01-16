Omari Hardwick joins cast of action-thriller ‘Empire City’

Omari Hardwick joins cast of action-thriller ‘Empire City’

Omari Hardwick attends the Los Angeles special screening of ‘Xeno’ at The Culver Theater on September 16, 2025, in Culver City, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

You may know him as James “Ghost” St. Patrick in the Starz series Power, but in the upcoming action-thriller Empire City, Omari Hardwick will take on the role of Hawkins.

Hawkins will serve as the antagonist to Gerard Butler‘s Rhett, a firefighter “who, alongside his squad and his NYPD wife Dani (Hayley Atwell), must fight and navigate his way through the building to rescue captives trapped inside,” according to Deadline.

Mel Jarnson will star as Hawkins’ right-hand operative, Leda; Tre Hale, Michael Beach, Dominic BogartStephen Murphy and Jack DiFalco will play members of Rhett’s squad.

The film, directed by Michael Matthews, is currently in production in Melbourne, Australia.

Omari is also set to star in Star Trek: Section 31, premiering Jan. 24 on Paramount+; Prime Video’s Muhammad Ali series The Greatest; and the Bosch prequel series Start Of Watch for MGM+.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’ final trailer released
‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’ final trailer released
Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’/(Courtesy of 20th Century Studios)

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere hits theaters in less than two weeks, and now the final trailer for the film has been released.

The trailer opens with Springsteen, played by Jeremy Allen White, recording the track “Born in the U.S.A.,” cut with clips of Springsteen performing onstage. While listening to the song, Springsteen stops the track, saying, “No, put ‘Born in the U.S.A.’ on the shelf. I want this record to feel different.”

“Born in the U.S.A.” was originally part of the demos for Springsteen’s 1982 solo acoustic album, Nebraska, but didn’t make the album. It instead became the title track of Springsteen’s 1984 album, which went to #1.

After scrapping “Born in the U.S.A.,” the trailer focuses on Springsteen’s decision to record Nebraska despite pushback from his label and shows the support he received from his manager, Jon Landau, played by Jeremy Strong. It also features clips of White with actress Odessa Young, who plays Springsteen’s love interest in the film.

It ends with White performing Springsteen’s classic tune “Born to Run” onstage in front of thousands of fans.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere opens in theaters and IMAX on Oct. 23. Tickets are on sale now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Pat Finn, who appeared in ‘The Middle,’ ‘Friends’ and ‘Seinfeld,’ dead at 60
Pat Finn, who appeared in ‘The Middle,’ ‘Friends’ and ‘Seinfeld,’ dead at 60
Pat Finn attends ABC’s ‘The Middle’ 200th episodes celebration on October 28, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Actor and comedian Patrick Finn, best known for his role in ABC’s The Middle, has died, according to a statement from his family.

Finn, 60, died on Dec. 22 following a three-year battle with cancer, which had been in remission but then returned.

Finn began his career as an improv comedian alongside his college pal Chris Farley. His first big break in television came on The George Wendt Show, where he played the brother of Wendt’s character, George Coleman. He went on to recurring roles in shows like Murphy Brown and 3rd Rock from the Sun, and played Bill Norwood on The Middle from 2010 to 2018. 

Seinfeld fans knew Finn as Joe Mayo, a character in the episode “The Reverse Peephole,” while Friends fans would remember him as Dr. Roger, Monica’s boyfriend in the episodes “The One That Could Have Been, Part 1” and “The One That Could Have Been, Part 2.”

Finn also appeared in films like Dude, Where’s My Car and It’s Complicated, and was an adjunct professor at the University of Colorado and his alma mater, Marquette University.

He’s survived by his wife, Donna Finn, and their three children as well as his parents and siblings.

(This is an updated version of a story that was originally published Dec. 25, 2025 at 3:53 p.m.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Navigating new land: The world of Catan coming to Netflix
Navigating new land: The world of Catan coming to Netflix
A woman takes the board game Settlers of Catan off a shelf. (Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The Settlers of Catan has forged a new alliance: the popular board game is being adapted into Netflix programming.

Asmodee, the company responsible for games like Ticket to Ride and Exploding Kittens, has partnered with Netflix to bring the world of Catan to the small screen via scripted and unscripted programming.

“Anyone who has played Catan knows [that] the intense strategy and negotiation at the core of the game has endless opportunities for some serious drama,” said Jinny Howe, head of scripted series, U.S. and Canada, for Netflix.

Created by Klaus Teuber in 1995, Settlers of Catan is a multiplayer board game in which players build settlements and cities on the island of Catan, collecting and trading resources while navigating new landscapes. The game has sold more than 45 million copies and been translated into more than 40 languages, according to a release. Under the new partnership, Netflix and Asmodee are turning the island into “an epic new storytelling universe.”

“Millions of people [have been] enjoying Catan since it was created, and for many it remains a gateway to modern board gaming,” Thomas Koegler, CEO of Asmodee, said in a news release. “It’s also a testament that board gaming is truly part of pop culture and a popular form of entertainment in everyone’s homes.”

Upcoming Settlers of Catan programming will join Netflix’s slate of game-to-screen stories, including ArcaneCastlevania, the upcoming Assassin’s Creed series and the Gears of War film.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.