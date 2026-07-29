Jared Leto responds to sexual misconduct allegations in new BBC report

Jared Leto responds to sexual misconduct allegations in new BBC report
Jared Leto arrives at the premiere of ‘Tron: Ares’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on Oct. 6, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage via Getty Images)

Jared Leto has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct from several women made in a new BBC report and documentary.

The BBC spoke to 10 women for its new documentary, Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret, with nine of the women speaking out publicly for the first time, according to a companion report published Wednesday.

Five women alleged that they received sexual phone calls from the actor, the BBC reported. Of those, four allege they were teenagers at the time, the report states.

ABC News has not independently verified the allegations in the BBC report.

Leto responded to the allegations in a statement to ABC News on Wednesday.

“I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life,” he said. “These claims are absolutely and categorically false.”

The allegations of sexual misconduct against Leto in the report include allegations he sexually assaulted a girl in a motel bathroom when she was 17 years old, a threat of sexual assault against a 19-year-old and an allegation that Leto groomed a girl by making sexually explicit phone calls to her when she was 16. Another woman included in the report accused Leto of statutory rape, saying she was 17 years old at the time of the alleged assault, which she alleged took place in California, where the age of consent is 18.

One woman included in the report described an alleged interaction with Leto in which she claimed he made an inappropriate sexual remark to her at a music festival when she was 14 years old. The woman claimed Leto made the comment in front of her mother, who confronted him about the comment, which she said he dismissed, according to the BBC report.

All of the women in the BBC report said their alleged encounters with Leto occurred between 2002 and 2016.

Leto has faced allegations of sexual impropriety previously. In 2025, Air Mail reported allegations from nine women who claimed Leto had acted in a sexually inappropriate manner with them or made sexually explicit remarks to them that made them feel uncomfortable. Leto “expressly denied” the accusations in a statement to the outlet through his representative.

ABC News also reached out to Leto for comment on the allegations detailed in Air Mail’s report.

Leto has been acting since the early ’90s and most recently appeared in the film Masters of the Universe. He earned an Academy Award in 2014 for his role in Dallas Buyers Club, in which he starred opposite that year’s best actor Oscar winner, Matthew McConaughey.

Beyond acting, Leto has found success with his rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars, which he formed with his brother, Shannon Leto, in 1998.

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