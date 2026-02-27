Jones files additional motions

Jones files additional motions

Suspended Martinsville Mayor LC Jones has filed two more motions with the Circuit Court, this time through an attorney, asking that the law used to remove him be declared unconstitutional and his suspension be removed. Jones is due in court in June to answer to alleged claims involving gifts, airfare, and attempts by former City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides to help him gain employment.

Related Posts