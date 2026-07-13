‘Love Island USA’ season 8 crowns winners

‘Love Island USA’ season 8 crowns winners
Trinity Tatum and Bryce Dettloff are crowned the winners of ‘Love Island USA’ season 8. (Ben Symons/Peacock)

(SPOILER ALERT) Still they rise!

Fan-favorite contestants Trinity Tatum and Bryce Detloff were crowned the winners of Love Island USA season 8 during Sunday night’s finale of the reality dating competition series.

Emmy-nominated host Ariana Madix named Tatum and Detloff the winners of the season before awarding them the $100,000 prize.

The winners coupled up on day one inside of the villa. Throughout the season their connection blossomed, with Detloff eventually asking Tatum to be his girlfriend. He confessed his love for her during their date on finale night. Tatum immediately reciprocated by telling Detloff she also loves him.

Contestants Aniya Harvey and Carl Schmidt were the runners-up, while Melanie Moreno and Sincere Rhea got third place, and Kayda Bosse and Zach Georgiou came in fourth.

While this is the end of season 8, the Islanders are set to reunite at the Love Island USA season 8 reunion special, which will be co-hosted by Madix and Andy Cohen.

According to Peacock, the reunion special will bring together “this season’s winners, fan-favorite couples, and this year’s bombshells for an up close and personal look back at their experience in the villa.”

The season 8 reunion special will premiere Aug. 31 on Peacock.

Additionally, the spinoff series Love Island: Beyond the Villa has been renewed for season 3. The new season will premiere in 2027 with its cast to be confirmed later in 2026.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV
Margo’s Got Money Troubles: Elle Fanning stars alongside Nicole Kidman in the new series.

Netflix
Beef: The second season of the anthology series stars Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan.

Prime Video
Balls Up: Mark Wahlberg and Paul Walter Hauser star in the comedy film about marketers who pitch a sponsorship for the World Cup.

Movie theaters
Mother Mary: Anne Hathaway is a world famous pop star in the witchy new film from director David Lowery.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy: This new horror film is a reimagining of the classic film franchise.

Wasteman: Tom Blyth stars in the new British film set in a prison.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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‘The Testaments’ explores new coming-of-age story in Gilead with Chase Infiniti and more
‘The Testaments’ explores new coming-of-age story in Gilead with Chase Infiniti and more
Lucy Halliday and Chase Infiniti in ‘The Testaments.’ (Steve Wilkie/Disney)

The story continues in Gilead, and this time, it’s being told by a younger generation.

The Testaments, a new Hulu series based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood and set 15 years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale, focuses on a group of teens who have grown up in the fictional dystopian society of Gilead as they navigate Aunt Lydia’s elite preparatory school for future wives.

“You’ll see how things change over time,” Ann Dowd, who reprises her role as Aunt Lydia in The Testaments, told ABC News. “What happens to these girls in this journey, this coming-of-age story? I think you’re going to find an entirely different experience than you did with ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.'”

Joining Dowd in the new series are Chase Infiniti as Agnes (previously known as Hannah in The Handmaid’s Tale), Lucy Halliday as Daisy, Rowan Blanchard as Shunammite, Mattea Conforti as Becka and Brad Alexander as Garth.

Infiniti began production on The Testaments after working on director Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, crediting the Oscar-winning film with sharpening her experience in ensemble work.

“I feel very grateful that I get to work with another ensemble, let alone a group of girls who are around my age,” she told Good Morning America at the premiere of The Testaments in Los Angeles on March 31. “I felt so grateful to have been a part of that, because we poured so much love into each other — we poured so much love into the story.”

Elisabeth Moss, who starred as June Osborne in all five seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale before the series wrapped last year, also appears in the new show.

“She loves this project so much and poured so much into it,” Infiniti said, adding that Moss extended her hand to the cast to let them know that if they needed anything, she was there for them.

The first three episodes of The Testaments are available to stream now on Hulu. New episodes will arrive every Wednesday through May 27.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News, Disney+ and Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Zach Cregger to direct ‘Weapons’ prequel ‘Gladys,’ original sci-fi thriller ‘The Flood’
Zach Cregger to direct ‘Weapons’ prequel ‘Gladys,’ original sci-fi thriller ‘The Flood’
Amy Madigan as Aunt Gladys in ‘Weapons.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Two new Zach Cregger movies are on the way.

The Weapons helmer will direct two new movies for Warner Bros. Pictures, the studio has announced.

One will be a prequel to Weapons titled Gladys. It will follow the character Aunt Gladys, who was portrayed by Amy Madigan in Weapons. Madigan went on to win an Oscar for her performance in the horror film.

Gladys will be released in theaters on Sept. 8, 2028. Along with directing, Cregger will write the film with Zach Shields. Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Miri Yoon will produce it.

Additionally, Cregger is set to write and direct a sci-fi thriller called The Flood. It is an original story from Cregger. The Flood will release in theaters on Aug. 11, 2028. Amblin Entertainment and Vertigo Entertainment are set to produce the picture.

Warner Bros. Picture Group’s Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy said in a press release that “Zach is the kind of filmmaker we prize—one committed to creating unforgettable theatrical experiences. We value the collaborative spirit he brings to every stage of the process and look forward to continuing our work together.”

Cregger said he’s excited to continue working with the teams at Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema.

“They are true champions of bold creativity, united by a shared ambition to deliver unforgettable theatrical experiences for audiences. That’s the dream for any filmmaker,” Cregger said.

Cregger made his directing debut with the 2022 film Barbarian. His next movie, Resident Evil, which is based on the popular video game franchise, releases this September.

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