Mia McKenna-Bruce says Sam Mendes’ Beatles films are ‘absolutely next level’

Mia Mckenna-Bruce attends the “The Fence” screening during the 69th BFI London Film Festival at the Vue West End on October 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for BFI)

Actress Mia McKenna-Bruce is set to play Ringo Starr’s late wife Maureen Starkey in Sam Mendes’ The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event, and she certainly sounds excited by the project.

She tells Variety that her experience on the project so far has been “absolutely next level,” noting that a read through with the cast was “really emotional, because the scripts are so beautiful.”

The films star Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo. McKenna-Bruce says the first time she saw them in their roles she didn’t recognize them, noting, “it was phenomenal.”

“They’ve done it beautifully in getting it bang on for the Beatles, but still holding on to the essences of the boys themselves as well. They’re all genius,” she continues. “And the boys have gone tenfold into playing these roles and know them inside out and back to front — they will question everything in the scripts to make sure it tells the right story. And Sam knows everything there is to know about the Beatles.”

As for what she’s learned about her character, McKenna-Bruce says Maureen was “loved by all the Beatles boys.”

“If she went into a room or party, she’d be the person that would go over to whoever was sat on their own — she wanted to make everyone felt included and was just a really good human,” she says. She adds that Maureen preferred to stay at home and “stayed out of the Beatlemania.”

And while McKenna-Bruce isn’t allowed to say much more about the films, due out in April 2028, she wishes she could.

“I just cannot wait for people to see this, because I really need to scream about it,” she says.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Young Sherlock’ teaser trailer and more
In brief: ‘Young Sherlock’ teaser trailer and more

Harrison Ford is set to be honored with the life achievement award from SAG-AFTRA at The Actor Awards, which is the awards ceremony formerly known as the SAG Awards. The ceremony takes place on March 1, 2026, and will air live on Netflix …

The first look at Young Sherlock has arrived. Prime Video has released the teaser trailer and premiere date for the upcoming series starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Sherlock Holmes. All eight episodes of the show premiere on March 4, 2026 …

Matthew McConaughey and Zoe Saldaña are in negotiations to act alongside each other in a new film titled Positano. Deadline reports the Netflix film is a romanic caper set in Italy …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Apple TV+ is rebranding to Apple TV
Apple TV+ is rebranding to Apple TV
Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy in ‘The Morning Show.’ (Apple TV)

Apple’s streaming service is leaving the plus behind.

Apple TV+ is rebranding to Apple TV, the company announced on Monday. The name change was revealed in a press release announcing the streaming release date for F1: The Movie.

Toward the end of the press release, Apple announced that Apple TV+ will now be known as Apple TV. The company referred to the rebrand as “a vibrant new identity.”

This marks the first name change in the platform’s history. The streaming service launched on Nov. 1, 2019, with eight original series and one documentary. Among the original slate of programming was Dickinson, The Morning Show, For All Mankind, See and Servant.

The service formerly known as Apple TV+ made history when it became the first streaming platform to win the Academy Award for best picture. It won for its 2021 drama film CODA. Several of its shows, including Ted Lasso and Severance, have received awards attention at the Emmys.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Set fire to the box office: Adele to make acting debut in new film ‘Cry to Heaven’
Set fire to the box office: Adele to make acting debut in new film ‘Cry to Heaven’
Adele performs onstage in Munich, Germany, August 2024 (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD)

Adele is going from “Rolling in the Deep” to “Roll film.”  She’ll be making her big screen debut in a new movie called Cry to Heaven, Deadline reports.

The movie is being directed by Tom Ford, who’s best known as a fashion designer, but who’s directed several films as well. He also wrote the screenplay, which is based on the novel of the same name by Interview with the Vampire author Anne Rice.  Set in 18th century Italy, it’s about a Venetian nobleman and a castrato who become unlikely compatriots as they try to make it in the world of opera. 

In addition to Adele, the movie’s cast includes Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany, Mark StrongThandiwe Newton and Hunter Schafer. Taylor-Johnson starred in Ford’s film Nocturnal Animals, while Firth appeared in another one of Ford’s films, A Single Man.

ABC Audio has reached out to Adele’s representatives for confirmation.

The film is in pre-production and is targeted to hit theaters in the fall of 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.