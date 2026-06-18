‘Outer Banks’ season 5 gets teaser trailer, release date

‘Outer Banks’ season 5 gets teaser trailer, release date
Chase Stokes as John B and Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron in episode 3 of ‘Outer Banks’ season 5. (Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

Outer Banks is starting up on its final adventure.

Netflix has shared the official teaser trailer for the drama series’ fifth and final season. It has also announced that the season will make its debut on Aug. 20.

Returning to the show are series regulars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey, Carlacia Grant, Austin North and Fiona Palomo. J. Anthony Crane and Cullen Moss have also been upped to series regulars for the final season.

This new season finds the Pogues “at their absolute breaking point following the tragic loss of JJ in Morocco. Stranded far from home and mourning the heart of their crew, they’ve lost the Blue Crown and continue to face a gauntlet of familiar threats,” according to its official description. “With Chandler Groff still at large, Dalia and the Corsairs closing in, and the Kooks ensuring the Pogues have no home to return to, John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, and Cleo must rely on their scrappy instincts—and an uneasy alliance with Rafe—to keep from falling apart for good.”

This new mission is now a race to “reclaim their future and finally win the freedom they’ve been chasing since the beginning,” the description continues. “It’s the Pogues against the world as they seek to avenge their best friend and bring it on home…one final time.”

The teaser trailer finds the crew reeling after the death of their friend JJ.

“I saw what he did to JJ. And he knows I’m not letting it go,” Bailey’s Kiara says, before Cline’s Sarah Cameron says, “If you’re on the bottom, you have to risk everything.”

Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke are the creators of Outer Banks. Season 5 consists of 10 hourlong episodes.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Misha Collins (Malchemical), Antony Starr (Homelander), Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) and Jared Padalecki (Mister Marathon) in ‘The Boys.’ (Jasper Savage/Prime Video)

Eric Kripke, the showrunner of Prime Video’s The Boys, also created Supernatural, which ran for 15 seasons on The WB and then The CW. Kripke then cast that show’s star, Jensen Ackles, in The Boys as Soldier Boy, but the series’ latest episode is a full-on Supernatural reunion.

In the episode, Antony Starr’s Homelander and Ackles’ Soldier Boy go to LA to talk to a supe named Mister Marathon, who they’re told knows something about V1, a substance that can make Homelander immortal.  Mister Marathon is played by Jared Padalecki, who costarred with Ackles as Sam Winchester in Supernatural.

“They brought him in as a bit of a cameo appearance,” Ackles told ABC Audio. “Kripke’s always got crazy ideas up his sleeve. This certainly was one of them,and we had a lot of fun.”

Also in that episode, Homelander and Soldier Boy encounter another supe, Malchemical, played by Misha Collins, who was Castiel in Supernatural.

“It was good to mix it up with him again, and with Misha as well, and see how they handled the deep end of the Kripke pool that is The Boys,” Ackles added. “I think they did OK, but it was fun to watch them struggle.” 

What did the two struggle with? Well, let’s just say there’s a lot of blood and gore, several deaths and general mayhem. 

By the way, there are a number of big-name stars who make cameos in that particular scene, in addition to the Supernatural guys. We won’t spoil it, except to say that, in a meta moment, one of them is Seth Rogen, who happens to be one of The Boys‘ executive producers.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Where you lead, I will follow: ‘Gilmore Girls’ is leaving Netflix
Where you lead, I will follow: ‘Gilmore Girls’ is leaving Netflix
Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel in ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.’ (Saeed Adyani/Netflix)

Say goodbye to Stars Hollow, Netflix users.

Gilmore Girls seasons 1 through 7 will be leaving the streaming service at the end of this month.

“It’s a show? It’s a lifestyle. It’s a religion,” Netflix posted on social media. “We are sorry to say that Gilmore Girls Seasons 1-7 will be leaving Netflix in the US on June 30. Raising a cup of coffee to every fan who visited Stars Hollow with us.”

The beloved mother-daughter dramedy — starring Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel — has had a home on Netflix for the past 12 years. Ten years ago, Netflix debuted the revival miniseries, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

A new streaming destination for the series has yet to be announced.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Billie Eilish in talks to make movie acting debut in ‘The Bell Jar’
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Billie Eilish attends the 2024 Oscars (Disney/Chris Willard)

After winning multiple Oscars for movie songs, Billie Eilish may get a chance to compete in the acting categories.

ABC Audio has learned that Billie is in talks to make her film debut in an adaptation of Sylvia Plath’s The Bell Jar. Plath, a poet and author who died by suicide at age 30, wrote The Bell Jar in 1963 under a pseudonym. The semi-autobiographical novel was published a month before her death.

Oscar winner Sarah Polley will write the screenplay and direct the film; it’s not clear which role Billie will play.

Deadline was the first to report the news.

Billie got good reviews for her acting debut, which came in the 2023 Prime Video series Swarm. Her concert documentary HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D), which she co-directed with James Cameron, arrives in theaters May 8.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.