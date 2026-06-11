Paul Anthony Kelly to join Sydney Sweeney in ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’

Paul Anthony Kelly to join Sydney Sweeney in ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’
Paul Anthony Kelly at the Disney Upfront on May 12, 2026. (Disney/David Russell)

Paul Anthony Kelly is making the leap from romantic drama to psychological thriller.

The actor, known for playing John F. Kennedy Jr. in the hit FX series Love Story, will star in The Housemaid’s Secret, Lionsgate announced Thursday.

The upcoming film is a sequel to The Housemaid, which was released in 2025.

Kelly will star as Douglas in the sequel alongside Sydney Sweeney, who reprises her role as Millie. Michele Morrone, who also starred in The Housemaid, will reprise his role as Enzo, according to Lionsgate.

Kirsten Dunst will also star in the film, with Paul Feig returning to direct the project.

According to a synopsis from Lionsgate, The Housemaid’s Secret will see Millie “taking a job keeping house for a woman she’s never allowed to see — only to discover the truth behind the locked door that threatens to expose secrets far darker than her own.”

The Housemaid and The Housemaid’s Secret are based on the New York Times bestselling novels of the same name by Freida McFadden.

McFadden’s most recent Housemaid novel, The Housemaid Is Watching, was published in June 2024.

Lionsgate added in a press release that while The Housemaid’s Secret enters production later this year, “the studio anticipates adapting even more of McFadden’s beloved thrillers from the world of The Housemaid in the years ahead.”

Kelly was also recently announced as the newest cast member for the 13th installment of American Horror Story, premiering later this fall on FX and Hulu.

The Housemaid’s Secret will be released on Dec. 17, 2027.

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‘One Piece’ season 3 gets title at Netflix
‘One Piece’ season 3 gets title at Netflix
The title treatment for ‘One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta.’ (Netflix)

The third season of Netflix’s Once Piece now has its title.

The upcoming third installment in the live-action adaptation will be called One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta. Netflix has also announced that season 3 will debut in 2027.

The pirate adventure show is based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series of all time. It follows Monkey D. Luffy during his quest to find the fabled treasure and become King of the Pirates.

An official description for season 3 has also been announced. “War is coming for Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew in the desert kingdom of Alabasta, Princess Vivi’s homeland,” the description reads. “A rebellion threatens to tear the nation apart, fueled in secret by one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, the ruthless Sir Crocodile, and his underground syndicate Baroque Works, who seek to conquer Alabasta for themselves.”

Season 3 will find the Straw Hats facing a civil war and a powerful warlord in order “to save Vivi’s kingdom before it crumbles into the sand,” the official description continues.

Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Taz Skylar, Emily Rudd and Jacob Romero starred in season 2, One Piece: Into the Grand Line, which debuted on March 10.

Joe Tracz and Ian Stokes will serve as the co-showrunners for season 3.

“The Alabasta saga is one of the best-loved stories in all of One Piece — and one of our personal favorite arcs — so it’s a huge honor to bring it to life,” Tracz and Stokes said in a press release.

As previously reported, Oh, Mary! creator Cole Escola will play fan-favorite character Bon Clay in the upcoming third season, while Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña will play Portgas D. Ace.

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Quinta Brunson to star in Betty Boop feature film
Quinta Brunson to star in Betty Boop feature film
Quinta Brunson attends the 2026 Disney Upfront at Jacob Javits Center on May 12, 2026, in New York City. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson is taking on the role of Betty Boop.

The actress, creator, writer and producer is developing and set to star in a film adaptation of the cartoon icon, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The upcoming movie is set to trace the origin and evolution of Betty Boop through the perspective of her creator, Max Fleischer. It will examine the relationship between art and the artist as Max Fleischer navigates the pressures of creating one of the world’s first animated icons, “especially when that icon begins to take on a life of its own,” according to the film’s official logline.

The movie will be Betty Boop’s first starring role in a theatrical film since the 1930s, when she came from Fleischer Studios’ Talkartoons series and was the only animated, independent female movie star of the era. Brunson will produce through her banner Fifth Chance Productions and has partnered with Mark Fleischer of Fleischer Studios for the project. Erin Wehrenberg is overseeing for Fifth Chance Productions.

“Betty Boop is one of our nation’s most beloved cartoon characters, yet somehow still remains pleasantly niche. She has had a quiet but undeniable impact on culture for nearly a century,” Brunson said. “After Erin and I met with Mark and learned more about his grandfather’s creation of Betty, I realized there was a much deeper story to tell. One that could be explored in a way that feels refreshing, subversive, and timeless, much like Betty herself.”

Mark Fleischer said when Brunson first approached him with her idea for the film, he “was breath-taken.”

“Quinta so embodies Betty’s love of life, intelligence, humor, sassiness and compassion that the relationship between her as Betty and Max burst into life at its mere mention,” Mark Fleischer said.

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‘Lizzie McGuire’ stars remember Robert Carradine after his death at 71
‘Lizzie McGuire’ stars remember Robert Carradine after his death at 71
The cast of ‘Lizzie McGuire,’ Hallie Todd, Jake Thomas, Robert Carradine and Hilary Duff, pose for a photo. (Disney)

Hilary Duff is remembering her TV dad, Robert Carradine, with whom she starred on the Disney Channel show Lizzie McGuire.

Carradine died Monday at the age of 71 after a decades-long mental health battle, a representative for his brother, actor Keith Carradine, confirmed to ABC News.

“This one hurts,” Duff wrote on Instagram along with two photos of her with Robert Carradine.

“There was so much warmth in the McGuire family and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I’ll be forever grateful for that,” Duff continued. “I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him, his family, and everyone who loved him.”

Jake Thomas, who played Duff’s on-screen brother, Matt McGuire, also paid tribute to his TV dad, writing on Instagram about Robert Carradine’s death, “My heart hurts today.”

“I was fortunate to know Bobby for most of my life. And he was one of the coolest guys you could ever meet. Funny, pragmatic, sometimes cranky, always a little eccentric,” Thomas wrote, later adding, “He was a talented actor, musician, and director. But more than anything, he was family.”

Robert Carradine, who also starred in movies including Revenge of the Nerds and Coming Home, died after a nearly 20-year battle with bipolar disorder, according to his family.

Bipolar disorder is a mental illness that “causes unusual shifts in a person’s mood, energy, activity levels, and concentration” that are more severe than the usual ups and downs that people experience, according to the U.S. National Institute of Mental Health.

Robert Carradine was born into the famous Carradine acting family on March 24, 1954, in Hollywood, California. His father was actor John Carradine, who starred in films including the The Grapes of Wrath and Stagecoach, and his mother was actress Sonia Sorel.

Robert Carradine is survived by his children, Marika Reed Carradine and Ian Carradine, whom he shared with his ex-wife, Edie Mani, and Ever Carradine, whom he shared with actress Susan Snyder.

Ever Carradine shared a loving tribute to her dad on Instagram, writing, “I knew my dad loved me, I knew it deep in my bones, and I always knew he had my back.”

“My dad was a lover, not a fighter. He was all heart, and in a world so full of conflict and division, I think we can all take a page out of his book today, open our hearts and feel and share the love,” she continued, in part. “I have a thousand stories and I’m being flooded with memories — so if you see me, please ask me about my dad, Bobby Carradine, who made me who I am. Rest easy, dad. I love you the most.”

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